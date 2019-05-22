Joy Behar shares fantasy, says all Republicans ‘should be thrown into jail’

Joy Behar says the Republican Party is complicit in protecting a “corrupt” president and its members need to be behind bars.

The co-host of ABC’s “The View” was willing to double down on the claim that Republicans deserve to wind up in American gulags, but the third challenge by colleague Meghan McCain prompted her to walk back the rhetoric as “hyperbole.”

“This is an unbelievably corrupt president, corrupt administration, and the Republican Party is right behind him and they all should be thrown into jail as far as I’m concerned,” Ms. Behar said.

At issue was the House Judiciary Committee’s continued focus on Robert Mueller’s report on Russian election interference, in addition to former White House counsel Don McGahn disregard a subpoena to testify before lawmakers.

The White House told Mr. McGahn to ignore the subpoena.

“If you’re going to say that all Republicans should be in jail — all of them — that,” Ms. McCain countered before being cut off.

“Every one of them,” Ms. Behar said.

Ms. McCain eventually gave her co-host a third opportunity to backtrack.

“You’re saying that all Republicans holding office should be in jail, so I want to know —”

“Well, you know, it’s what you call hyperbole,” Ms. Behar said.

“Well, it doesn’t sound that way to the Republican at the table,” Ms. McCain said.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

