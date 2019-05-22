Home » News

Joy Behar shares fantasy, says all Republicans ‘should be thrown into jail’

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:50 am May 22, 2019
Joy Behar says the Republican Party is complicit in protecting a “corrupt” president and its members need to be behind bars.

The co-host of ABC’s “The View” was willing to double down on the claim that Republicans deserve to wind up in American gulags, but the third challenge by colleague Meghan McCain prompted her to walk back the rhetoric as “hyperbole.”

“This is an unbelievably corrupt president, corrupt administration, and the Republican Party is right behind him and they all should be thrown into jail as far as I’m concerned,” Ms. Behar said.

At issue was the House Judiciary Committee’s continued focus on Robert Mueller’s report on Russian election interference, in addition to former White House counsel Don McGahn disregard a subpoena to testify before lawmakers.

The White House told Mr. McGahn to ignore the subpoena.

“If you’re going to say that all Republicans should be in jail — all of them — that,” Ms. McCain countered before being cut off.

“Every one of them,” Ms. Behar said.

Ms. McCain eventually gave her co-host a third opportunity to backtrack.

“You’re saying that all Republicans holding office should be in jail, so I want to know —”

“Well, you know, it’s what you call hyperbole,” Ms. Behar said.

“Well, it doesn’t sound that way to the Republican at the table,” Ms. McCain said.

Max daddy
Max daddy
1:05 pm May 22, 2019 at 1:05 pm

Hyperbole! Like the stuff that fills a school shooters social media accounts?
One thing the Left is really good at is enacting hyperbole on a grand, planet wide scale.

Did you ever notice how hyperbole is only allowed on the left. Conservatives are never given a chance to use it. Even when we make sense it is flipped to a hyperbolic lie “They’re gonna put y’all back in chains!” But given the chance that is exactly what the Left would do / does do to their opposite numbers.

Stalin, Hitler, Mao, Uncle Ho….all great at enacting hyperbole.

Patk271
Patk271
1:10 pm May 22, 2019 at 1:10 pm

I wonder if Miz Behar would be good enough to pass on explicit details of HER investigation of Pres. Trump’s wrong doings? Or is she just going by what the bi-coastal friends tell her?

    ltuser
    ltuser
    3:33 pm May 22, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    She’s too stupid to find her own proof.. So she’s just going of what her propaganda wing tells her.

Rpierce45
Rpierce45
1:23 pm May 22, 2019 at 1:23 pm

Quoting Dan Aykroyd, “Joy, you stupid ignorant sIut.”

poop
poop
1:33 pm May 22, 2019 at 1:33 pm

I might have to watch that show when the IG, Barr and other reports come out showing just how “corrupt” the Democrats are. When the silent Coup d’état is exposed and the vile corruption has come to light. I wonder if Joy will change her name to Sorrow Behar?

    ltuser
    ltuser
    3:34 pm May 22, 2019 at 3:34 pm

    I doubt we’d see anything happen, even if that report comes out showing just how corrupt they are…

LLJINTL
LLJINTL
1:51 pm May 22, 2019 at 1:51 pm

Joy is unable to think clearly and is no more than a blathering idiot. All demonic dems trying to destroy this republic should go to jail. Socialist baby-killers need to move to Venezuela, N Korea…why try to destroy America when you can go somewhere and worship a despot. None of these demons are capable of rational thought, and only want your money and power with blood dripping from their fangs.

capricorn1
capricorn1
2:35 pm May 22, 2019 at 2:35 pm

did she eat paint chips when she was a child?

ewtheckman
ewtheckman
3:50 pm May 22, 2019 at 3:50 pm

And some people think the 2nd Amendment is outdated.

Joy’s kind of thinking is why the Founding Fathers put that in the Bill of Rights and worded it as intensely and unequivocally as they possibly could.

