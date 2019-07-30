Home » News

Joy Behar: ‘It’s outrageous and stupid to call a black person a racist’

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:55 am July 30, 2019
54

“The View” co-host Joy Behar declared Monday that it’s “outrageous and stupid” to call a black person racist as President Trump did over the weekend with Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings.

“Elijah is the black man,” Ms. Behar said on the show, according to a clip published by the Washington Examiner. “He’s calling the black man the racist. I mean, I don’t think people understand that particularly. It’s outrageous and stupid to call a black person a racist.”

Ms. Behar’s comments were referring to Mr. Trump’s weekend tweetstorm attacking “racist” Mr. Cummings and the city of Baltimore after the congressman blasted the conditions of U.S. migrant detention facilities. Mr. Trump claimed that Mr. Cummings’ 7th District is “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” that’s “FAR WORSE and more dangerous” than the border.

“If racist Elijah Cummings would focus more of his energy on helping the good people of his district, and Baltimore itself, perhaps progress could be made in fixing the mess that he has helped to create over many years of incompetent leadership,” the president wrote.

Mr. Cummings responded to Mr. Trump’s attacks by defending his record in Baltimore and asking the president to support legislation to let the government negotiate directly for lower drug prices.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 8.7/10 (3 votes cast)
Joy Behar: 'It's outrageous and stupid to call a black person a racist', 8.7 out of 10 based on 3 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



54 Comments

baitfish
baitfish
7:58 am July 30, 2019 at 7:58 am

No joy, you are outrageous and stupid.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (11 votes cast)

    pumpkinjack
    pumpkinjack
    9:30 am July 30, 2019 at 9:30 am

    My thoughts exactly. SHUT UP Joy.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (7 votes cast)
      Brenda Morgan
      Brenda Morgan
      10:00 am July 30, 2019 at 10:00 am

      The depth of Joy’s ignorance knows absolutely no bounds. It’s disgusting someone gets paid so much for knowing so little while being so loud.

      VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)
    Billy
    Billy
    9:57 am July 30, 2019 at 9:57 am

    ABSOLUTELY CORRECT! SHE IS A TOTAL IDIOT ! MORON ! SHE EVIDENTLY DOES NOT KNOW WHAT A DICTIONARY IS, NOR WHAT IT IS FOR ! “ANYONE CAN BE A RACIST ” !!! TYPICAL IDIOTIC DEMONRAT !!!!! UNBELIEVABLE !!! THAT IS HOLLYWOOD THOUGH !

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)
DrGadget
DrGadget
8:27 am July 30, 2019 at 8:27 am

Because black people are incapable of having the full range of emotions, ideas, and philosophies that normal people have. Their thought process is very restricted to the most basic things, and racism is beyond their potential.

Right Joy? Because that’s what I heard you say just now.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (10 votes cast)

    Billy
    Billy
    10:00 am July 30, 2019 at 10:00 am

    MAKES SENSE DOESN’T IT !!!???

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
disqus_0Ypah4qyJk
disqus_0Ypah4qyJk
8:53 am July 30, 2019 at 8:53 am

3 0f the most racist people in this country have ‘Rev.’ tacked on the front of their names – Sharpton, Jackson & White! And, Joy, racism is a 2-way street!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (12 votes cast)

    Billy
    Billy
    10:02 am July 30, 2019 at 10:02 am

    PLEASE,, DON’T FORGET FARAKHAN !

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
chet
chet
9:00 am July 30, 2019 at 9:00 am

Joy, you are so bereft of understanding. Racism is brother to hate and the capacity to hate lies within the heart of each and every person who knows not the Lord Jesus Christ of Calvary, wherein the Holy Spirit of God dwells not. SIN, hate and otherwise via its myriad forms, is never bound to any particular skin hue or race as all have sinned and come short of the glory of God. You are constantly revealing a woefully unlearned heart and mind regarding eternal, things revealed in God’s Word, the Holy Bible…

Further, one’s skin tone is no immunity to criticism, regardless the color. What’s wrong and or otherwise unremarkable within a person or his his work etc is so, period. And such can and does affect all men, color immaterial! Calling out such regarding anyone, while not referring to his skin color, is just that, nothing racist or hateful. Please enlighten yourself beyond fake news…

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)

    Billy
    Billy
    10:10 am July 30, 2019 at 10:10 am

    UNFORTUNATELY SHE IS MOST LIKELY ATHEIST, LIKE MOST ALL OF HOLLYWOOD! (SATANWOOD) ! Your words of wisdom will have NO EFFECT ON HER AND SATANWOOD ! SORRY! LOVE YOUR POST THOUGH !

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
fredk
fredk
9:01 am July 30, 2019 at 9:01 am

Not only is she wrong, there are more racist people of color per capita than whites. She needs to have her head examined. What an idiot. Other than her ability to say stupid things, and support leftist policies, I do not know how she got the job on TV.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Sirane
Sirane
9:02 am July 30, 2019 at 9:02 am

Joy has the distinguished title of being just plain stupid. Our family was subjected to “reverse racism” in the 1970’s. We welcomed a black family into our fold (brother married a black woman), and the heat was on. We had no qualms about being on the edge of this movement, supported it and embraced it. However, we were hated because we were white, and the trouble just mounted. So, Joy, don’t sit there on your ignorant *** and tell us black folks are not capable of being racist. BTW, learn your history while you’re at it. It was black folks who captured their own black folks, shipped them to various countries and sold them as slaves. That’s not racist?

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (10 votes cast)

    Billy
    Billy
    10:14 am July 30, 2019 at 10:14 am

    Your history is right on !! Joy is joyful of being an IDIOT !!!

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
WardMD
WardMD
9:02 am July 30, 2019 at 9:02 am

No, Joy… It is IGNORANT (and Racist) to assert that ANYONE who makes a negative comment against someone of another race (BECAUSE that person is of another race) is NOT a racist comment.

It is EQUALLY IGNORANT (and Racist) to assert that ANY criticism (of the policies/comments) of someone of a different race that yourself IS (automatically) RACIST!

ALL MEN ARE CREATED EQUAL!

And ALL are subject to the same criticisms as any other man (or woman).

YOU, Joy, are an ignoramus! Quick, is THAT a Racist or Sexist comment?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.2/5 (5 votes cast)

    ghurdus@gmail-com
    ghurdus@gmail-com
    9:16 am July 30, 2019 at 9:16 am

    What can you expect from a self-hating elitist white cracker;)

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)
    Billy
    Billy
    10:16 am July 30, 2019 at 10:16 am

    GOOD POST !!!

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
wisdomseeker
wisdomseeker
9:07 am July 30, 2019 at 9:07 am

Joy Behar can be considered a subject matter expert on ‘stupid’…

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

    Billy
    Billy
    10:17 am July 30, 2019 at 10:17 am

    LOL !!!!

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
ghurdus@gmail-com
ghurdus@gmail-com
9:12 am July 30, 2019 at 9:12 am

This coming from the dumbest geriatric yenta on television, Give me a break oy vey!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

MysticWine
MysticWine
9:14 am July 30, 2019 at 9:14 am

Behar – the latest excuse for a human being

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

    rockthistown
    rockthistown
    9:46 am July 30, 2019 at 9:46 am

    MW, are you sure she’s a HB? She may be a space alien dropped here from the planet Stupiter.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)
disqus_LpWtdcrMA7
disqus_LpWtdcrMA7
9:15 am July 30, 2019 at 9:15 am

Next jupin Joy will be giving us the ANTIF-anarchists spin that there was a Nazi Holocaust !

White South African Couple Executed in ‘Racist Attack’ on …

https://www.newswars.com/white-south-african-couple-executed-in-racist-attack-on-highway

White South African Couple Executed in ‘Racist Attack’ on Highway … Two passengers who were sitting in the back of the truck managed to escape after being badly beaten by the attackers. …
——————– /

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

    Billy
    Billy
    10:20 am July 30, 2019 at 10:20 am

    YES !! CORRECT !! I SEEN THAT STORY TOO !!

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
Teri Eggert
Teri Eggert
9:20 am July 30, 2019 at 9:20 am

The left couldn’t get any more stupid, if they tried. There are blacks out there that are against whites, Mexicans, or what ever. To think that only whites can be racist, defies logic.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

disqus_LpWtdcrMA7
disqus_LpWtdcrMA7
9:24 am July 30, 2019 at 9:24 am

http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/236786
White Afrikaners slaughtered, destitute; media silent
Ethnic cleansing of traditional Afrikaner areas goes on as death toll rises. Reuters The Afrikaner people’s growing destitution, deliberately created by the African National Congress (ANC) regime, has been a steady process that began in 1994, when the ANC came to power as a result of an oppressive, worldwide, and carefully orchestrated boycott and disinvestment campaign similar to the one currently being waged against Israel. In March of this year, President Jacob Zuma called on parliament to change South Africa’s constitution to allow the expropriation of white owned land without compensation.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

lmorgan3
lmorgan3
9:25 am July 30, 2019 at 9:25 am

No Joy, you can call him a racist. There are black people who are racist. Now for you, we can definitely call you an ignorant twit.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

Oldsailor651
Oldsailor651
9:28 am July 30, 2019 at 9:28 am

“The View”
Only 2 types of people watch this show:

1 An invalid in bed who does not have access to the remote control.
2 People who are too dammed stupid and lazy to do something better with their time—like watching Wanted Dead Or Alive or Gunsmoke or Rawhide reruns.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

overlord
overlord
9:31 am July 30, 2019 at 9:31 am

No, it’s outrageous and stupid to have such a closed mind, probably a beaten into submission mind to not even consider that black people can be racist. As a group they’re clearly more racist. Just ask Chris Rock. He has a whole routing one it and it’s funny because it’s true. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f3PJF0YE-x4

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

proudrealamerican
proudrealamerican
9:34 am July 30, 2019 at 9:34 am

Hey Joy, Cummings is the worst kind of racist. He is a racist to his own people. After 25 years of representing that area and it is in the shape it is in, that is not representing your people. That makes them the worst kind of racist. Wake up Doy.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

    Rich Knoch
    Rich Knoch
    11:10 am July 30, 2019 at 11:10 am

    The definition of Racist is “a person who shows or feels discrimination or prejudice against people of other races, or who believes that a particular race is superior to another.” It does not define, as does reality, that White Folks are Racist. It, in fact defines any race as being Racist when they show discrimination or prejudice to folks of other races.

    Joy and Whoopi are fully qualified RACISTS of a special variety; i.e., fat, stupid, overbearing and almost always wrong when they go on a rant.

    Cummings has a unique problem; i.e., keeping his wife and possibly himself out of jail for theft of money that should have gone to help the folks who live in “rat infested” communities . . . . rather than simply stealing the $1+ Billion they have misdirected over the past 10 years.

    https://nlpc.org/2019/06/13/rep-elijah-cummings-drums-up-business-for-his-wife/

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
tonybkc
tonybkc
9:35 am July 30, 2019 at 9:35 am

It is truly scary how stupid this woman is and she is allowed to be on a TV gossip show.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

hotshotplus
hotshotplus
9:36 am July 30, 2019 at 9:36 am

Behar is nuts! It doesn’t matter what color you are! If you speak out and say untruthful things about a race or color of another race your a racist! Blacks can be just as racist as any white, Asian or any other race! Just because your black you can’t be a racist is nothing but Bull! The Dem.’s use racist when you don’t agree with them and that really hurts the people who really are dealing with the problem as a reality rather then a political difference! When you normalize the saying you diminish the action when it really happens! That isn’t good for race relation ships! Your pushing racism rather then stopping it

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

    Jota_
    Jota_
    10:04 am July 30, 2019 at 10:04 am

    “It doesn’t matter what color you are! If you speak out and say untruthful things about a race or color of another race your a racist! ”

    Racism is more than that. It is about seeing every member of a races as possessing certain characteristics, even good characteristics

    The fact Behar thinks the entire race of blacks lacks the ability to be something is a racist comment in and of itself

    Behar is a racist and goes without saying, since she so ample demonstrates it, a moron

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
DCCON
DCCON
9:39 am July 30, 2019 at 9:39 am

A Rasmussen poll on racism revealed that:

“More Americans View Blacks As Racist Than Whites, Hispanics”

Read this, Joy, because even blacks agree that blacks can be and are, racists:

http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/lifestyle/general_lifestyle/july_2013/more_americans_view_blacks_as_racist_than_whites_hispanics

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

disqus_YTzzQF5vq3
disqus_YTzzQF5vq3
9:44 am July 30, 2019 at 9:44 am

This woman use to be a teacher.

I see why she’s not there anymore.

I wonder how many different high pitches of sounds she hears when wind blows through her ears?

Has anyone told her about her skin color?

Does she even know that she has a race too.

Does she ever look in the mirror and say how racist she is?

What brownie points does she get?

Just keep talking, keep proving just how dumb you can really be.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

nax777
nax777
9:46 am July 30, 2019 at 9:46 am

A member of the superior mind’s club calling people stupid for not recognizing a superior race.
http://www.numbersusa.com

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

johnw1120
johnw1120
9:48 am July 30, 2019 at 9:48 am

One more thing to add to the black giveaways, we have the NAACP, we have the Miss Black America pageant, no whites allowed, we have special negro college funds, all of this SPECIFICALLY for blacks, no whites allowed. Imagine the outrage if there was a NAAWP, imagine if there was a sign on the Miss America Pageant that reads, whites only. So now we get a get out of jail free card for blacks, they could not possibly be racist. I would suggest that Joy (the mouth Beher) look across the table at raciest Whoopi, if she wants to see a prime example of a black racist.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

disqus_bVfNtcS4KA
disqus_bVfNtcS4KA
9:52 am July 30, 2019 at 9:52 am

If a little knowledge is a dangerous thing, joyless behar must be one of the most dangerous people on the planet.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

    Nealstar
    Nealstar
    11:01 am July 30, 2019 at 11:01 am

    “I kill all the white people in the movie. How great is that?”
    –Jamie Foxx on his movie, “Django Unchained.”

    ’nuff said.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
SouthernMaster
SouthernMaster
10:00 am July 30, 2019 at 10:00 am

Behar took a page right out of Chris Matthews Weekly Reader: Only whites can be racist.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)




Leave a Reply