Joy Behar: ‘It’s outrageous and stupid to call a black person a racist’

“The View” co-host Joy Behar declared Monday that it’s “outrageous and stupid” to call a black person racist as President Trump did over the weekend with Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings.

“Elijah is the black man,” Ms. Behar said on the show, according to a clip published by the Washington Examiner. “He’s calling the black man the racist. I mean, I don’t think people understand that particularly. It’s outrageous and stupid to call a black person a racist.”

Ms. Behar’s comments were referring to Mr. Trump’s weekend tweetstorm attacking “racist” Mr. Cummings and the city of Baltimore after the congressman blasted the conditions of U.S. migrant detention facilities. Mr. Trump claimed that Mr. Cummings’ 7th District is “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” that’s “FAR WORSE and more dangerous” than the border.

“If racist Elijah Cummings would focus more of his energy on helping the good people of his district, and Baltimore itself, perhaps progress could be made in fixing the mess that he has helped to create over many years of incompetent leadership,” the president wrote.

Mr. Cummings responded to Mr. Trump’s attacks by defending his record in Baltimore and asking the president to support legislation to let the government negotiate directly for lower drug prices.

