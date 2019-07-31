Joy Behar has the CURE for racism? Warren, Sanders, others pile out of clown car to debate

Joy Behar from The View has a CURE for racism. Following up on her ridiculous comments from Monday, Behar added even more insanity on Tuesday. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and eight other Democrats all piled out of a clown car to debate and well… there were definitely some low points. Plus, the president of US Soccer addressed the so-called wage disparity with the women’s national team, and the facts are quite interesting.

First, Behar said that it’s impossible for blacks to even be racist. Now, she followed that up with more outrageous comments, and even unveiled her cure for racism. Yes, Joy Behar will fix everything.

Ten Democrats including Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders debated on Tuesday night, and it was more of the same. The big loser was Beto O’Rourke, and there were plenty of socialist comments to go around. Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating