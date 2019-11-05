Joy Behar advises Democrats to hide gun confiscation policy

Joy Behar has some advice for Democrats who are running for president: Even if you want to confiscate guns from civilians, don’t tell voters that in advance.

The ladies of ABC’s “The View” conducted an autopsy of former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke’s presidential campaign on Monday when his plan to take guns from law-abiding citizens came up.

“They should not tell everything they’re going to do,” Ms. Behar said of the Texan’s now-famous “hell yes” attitude toward gun confiscation in America.

“If you are going to take people’s guns away, wait until you get elected and then take them away,” Ms. Behar said to laughs and clapping from the studio audience. “Don’t tell them ahead of time.”

Co-host Meghan McCain, a guns rights supporter, welcomed Ms. Behar’s commentary.

“By the way, that’s what people like me think you’re going to do,” she said. “I appreciate [Beto O’Rourke’s] honesty.”

Mr. O’Rourke ended his campaign on Friday while simultaneously vowing to fight the nation’s “epidemic of gun violence.”

