Joy Behar advises Democrats to hide gun confiscation policy

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:55 am November 5, 2019
Joy Behar on gun confiscation. Photo made from YT video.

Joy Behar has some advice for Democrats who are running for president: Even if you want to confiscate guns from civilians, don’t tell voters that in advance.

The ladies of ABC’s “The View” conducted an autopsy of former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke’s presidential campaign on Monday when his plan to take guns from law-abiding citizens came up.

“They should not tell everything they’re going to do,” Ms. Behar said of the Texan’s now-famous “hell yes” attitude toward gun confiscation in America.

“If you are going to take people’s guns away, wait until you get elected and then take them away,” Ms. Behar said to laughs and clapping from the studio audience. “Don’t tell them ahead of time.”

Co-host Meghan McCain, a guns rights supporter, welcomed Ms. Behar’s commentary.

“By the way, that’s what people like me think you’re going to do,” she said. “I appreciate [Beto O’Rourke’s] honesty.”

Mr. O’Rourke ended his campaign on Friday while simultaneously vowing to fight the nation’s “epidemic of gun violence.”

8 Comments

inluminatuo
inluminatuo
7:52 am November 5, 2019 at 7:52 am

She must be writing the platform for the Democrat 2020 election. Don’t tell them what you plan to do, just promise them everything free, and like Donna Brazil when trusted with debate questions hand them over before the debate. She leaks like a Sack of Schiff so why hire or place her into places where confidential leakable discussions can be overheard?Why in hell would Fox news put Brazil on their news commenting payroll, or joyless Behar on a daytime talk show where young or naïve minds could be brain damaged? Modern American men are beginning to rue the day they gave such women the vote, let alone a media venue to spread their political poison.

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:07 am November 5, 2019 at 8:07 am

“Joy Behar has some advice for Democrats who are running for president: Even if you want to confiscate guns from civilians, don’t tell voters that in advance.
“If you are going to take people’s guns away, wait until you get elected and then take them away”

I do believe this says exactly the philosophy of damnable Democrats.
The Liberal Democratic Party revolves around and its philosophy is based on Hate, Lies, Cons, Deceptions, immorality and the lack of integrity.

Vote ALL Democrats OUT of office!
Re-elect President Trump – 2020 🙂 🙂 🙂

Jota_
Jota_
8:27 am November 5, 2019 at 8:27 am

“Joy Behar has some advice for Democrats who are running for president: Even if you want to confiscate guns from civilians, don’t tell voters that in advance.”

That’s lying!

The major problem with lying it cloaks things in darkness so YOU cannot see where you are going just before you step off a cliff

And be sure and take all your supporters with you

It is always nice to see enemies planting the seeds for their own destruction

And for those who don’t know right from left, and may find themselves in a pack going over a cliff, it really helps to open your eyes and see where it is going.

    inluminatuo
    inluminatuo
    8:41 am November 5, 2019 at 8:41 am

    liberal mind fogged Liars like Biden/Clintons, Obamas ultimately forget which lies they told to which audience and eventually get shot down in the audience disgust. It’s like setting a Russian collusion shotgun for Trump, wired to a hair trigger inside one of their closet of lies, intended to take out a President once he investigates and opens the closeted Democrat door of Quids Pros and Quos, then forgetting which closet you placed it and open the wrong Democrat door of destruction and get their own created just rewards.

paulrph1
paulrph1
9:15 am November 5, 2019 at 9:15 am

What a liar and a cheat. She should be fired. I am tired of seeing her face and listening to her inane comments.
This is exactly why I SAY to never vote Democrat. Ever.

tremors1
tremors1
9:20 am November 5, 2019 at 9:20 am

I have news for Joy, that cat (gun confiscation by the demon-rats) has been out of the bag for a very, very long time. Very sad that she believes lying to the American citizens is a good idea.

Danny Noble
Danny Noble
9:33 am November 5, 2019 at 9:33 am

If you want a fair idea of how The Left in America thinks, just watch that blowhard once a week if you can stomach it.

Khemist
Khemist
9:38 am November 5, 2019 at 9:38 am

Liberals attitude: “To hell with voters, we’ll do what we think best for you all”. This is why when I grew up in MA- I hated seeing Ted Kennedy and John Kerry and their “do as I say, not as I do” mentality and read Thomas Jefferson’s biography and became a moderate libertarian, “Least governed is best governed” Jefferson wrote many things about our Republic, which Democrats keep calling “Democracy”, which is actually a mobocracy- majority rule, and the minority has no protected rights. This is what they push for, and they have destroyed our education system! We have to keep voting like our lives depend upon it, because it does. They are out to destroy our freedoms and rights! Too bad folks like Behar are brainwashed into the liberal talking points. The left knows nothing about wealth creation. The Keynesian economics model just believes that the Government should control all things- but that stifles innovation. Capitalism rewards winners, instead of the government picking winners and losers. We are seeing it now – where the government rewards companies like Solyndra and that is Cronyism, so our Capitalism is now CRAPITALISM- because of all the cronyism that the government has injected into our capitalistic economy! POTUS has so many problems to fix- he needs 4 more years, and he needs to groom a successor to keep things going.

Leave a Reply



