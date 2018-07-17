‘Journalists’ blame Fox News reporter for Trump’s remarks on CNN

American journalists petulantly demanded that Fox News stand by their cable news competitor CNN after the 3rd place news outlet was publicly shamed by President Trump in England this weekend.
When CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta tried to bully his way into a question from Trump during a joint press event with Prime Minister Theresa May, the president chastised Acosta calling his network “fake news.”
Acosta: “Mr. President, since you attacked CNN, can I ask you a question?” Trump: “John Roberts go ahead”
Acosta: “Can I ask you a question?”
Trump: “No, no. John Roberts go ahead. CNN is fake news. I don’t take questions from CNN. CNN is fake news. I don’t take questions from CNN. John Roberts from Fox. Let’s go to a real news network.”
Acosta: “But we’re a real network too, Mr. President.”
Strangely, according to most journalists, the rude actor deserving of scorn in this exchange was not Acosta and not event Trump, it was John Roberts for actually doing his job and asking the president a question when called on.
According tot he reporters’ club Roberts was supposed to chastise the president and refuse to ask a question unless Acosta got rewarded for interrupting and butting in out of turn.
Roberts could've said, "Mr. President, none of my colleagues are fake." Or "Mr. President, you know better than this." He could have even passed the mic to Acosta in a show of unity… https://t.co/lZ02UcWYZ9
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 14, 2018
And the pile-on began. Sanctimonious reporters hanging out n their favorite lounge, Twitter, jumped on board displaying shock and despair that Roberts and Fox News as a corporation didn’t chastise Trump and praise the brilliant efforts of Acosta and CNN.
The Hill’s media reporter Joe Concha stepped forward and made a pretty great point:
Interesting to hear Fox's John Roberts get lectured in the bubble for not defending Acosta, but no one seems to have any issue w/Acosta calling Fox News on multiple occasions "State-supported TV," which would therefore include Roberts, Wallace, Shep, etc. https://t.co/vzCtXrsifk
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 13, 2018
Indeed, Acosta isn’t alone. Brian Stelter, the Cardinal in charge of the Journalistic Congregation of Doctrine and Faith, has repeatedly called out Fox News for what he calls a ” feed back loop” suggesting the Trump White House and Fox work together in a propaganda effort.
Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon, Anderson Cooper, they’ve all dabbled in public attacks on Fox News. And, it appears they’re taking a cue from their boss.
CNN chief Jeff Zucker has called the network that dominates his in the ratings a “propaganda machine” and compared Fox to the old Soviet TASS News Agency.
“What has happened to that network in the last 18 months, especially the last year, is that it has just turned itself into state-run TV,” Zucker said. “TASS has nothing on them,” he said in reference to the Russian news agency.
So, let’s just be clear on how news outlets are all supposed to behave according to American journalists.
CNN’s reporters and hosts can routinely call Fox News “propaganda” and “state-run media” and CNN’s president can compare his competitor to the Soviet Union’s official outlet that spent decades lying about the millions of deaths in the totalitarian communist state (I’m referring to TASS now, not The New York Times.) And when a reporter from CNN rudely interrupts the proceedings at an international press conference, the Fox News reporter must defend the guy and the network who’s been calling him a propagandist?
That’s some serious hubris right there.
Meanwhile, Roberts actually did release a statement complimenting CNN (his former network) but the statement omitted any reference to Acosta.
Here is the statement from Fox News's John Roberts, who was selected by Trump to ask a question after CNN's Jim Acosta was dissed. pic.twitter.com/Wp4PDIP4xg
— ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) July 13, 2018
Classt move, John. It’s way more than CNN deserved.
Jim Acosta needs to go back and work for Podunct News in No Where Alabama!
well said Wes C
I am somewhat disappointed with John Roberts and his reply to Stelter etal. What he should have done is apologize for Acosta’s outrageous behavior in that Acosta is a member of the network that Roberts once worked for. Acosta is an embarrassment to ALL true journalists and should be condemned by the profession as a whole for the fabricated stories in which Acosta deals. AND we all know the shallowness of Brian Stelter and his expertise in penning his own fake news stories — so ’nuff said.
When a person is relentlessly and unfairly attacked day after day after day, I’m amazed Trump is as calm about it as he is…my Sicilian heritage would have caused a minor nuclear explosion long ago…
The Clinton News Network deserves everything they get
Sorry, Lewis, it’s Communist News Network.
dam cnn,abc,cbs,nbc, and 1/2 of fox news.
When someone interrupts me, calls me names, prints lies about me, and blames me if the sun doesn’t shine, I ignore that person completely. I certainly don’t assist him in doing the job he’s paid to do, and if he blames someone else for something he did wrong, I would call him on it…in public if necessary.
A journalist’s job is not to insult the people he interviews, or to interrupt them, or to take his statements and twist them to mean the opposite. A Network can make a little fun of a politician on a comedy show that is marketed as a comedy show, but the current make-up of shows on the main networks is getting way too vicious and mean-spirited. You can’t turn on an NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, MSLSD, Etc. program today without someone calling Trump Stupid, a NAZI, Hitler, a racist, or any one of a hundred personal insults. Meanwhile, Obama put the country 20+ Trillion dollars in debt by giving millions to his friends and supporters, and the Clintons put billions in illegal contributions into their pockets meant for flood relief in Haiti, and we hear nothing about it from the networks. That is fake news taken to the extreme. CNN is currently the worst bunch of liars on the tv, with MSLSD a close second.
The vast majority of news about Trump on CNN is negative. I had to stop watching them over a year ago. But then I am one of those who tries to focus on the positive.
The various media outlets are in competition with one another. If one reporter gets a question answered, they “win” and the others “lose.”
If you drink a Pepsi, Coke loses. If you drive a Ford, Chevy loses. If you watch FOX, CNN loses. There is no great mystery here; just the simple facts resulting from people having a choice in who to “buy” from. This is the way it should be.
I say…..Good for Pres Trump!. Acosta is like a child with his temper tantrums. CNN period! R a bunch of classless Bafoons! And I agree They r Fake News. Hell I would Ban them altogether!!! Acosta is like a Side show, not Professional at all!
I think their whole industry needs rebranding. Back in the day, when reporters reported the story without adding their “celebrity” spin, you could pretty much count that if you read it in the paper, the story was backed by sources with names, the member of the press had actually tried to get all the facts and if those conditions weren’t met, their editor would kick their butts. Maybe I’m naive, but it would be nice to be able to digest the news without “journalistic license”