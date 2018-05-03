McCain speaks his mind, criticizes President Trump in new book

Sen. John McCain is dropping any sense of pretense regarding his relationship with President Trump in his forthcoming new memoir.
McCain, who is battling brain cancer and will not be seeking reelection, says he now feels free to speak his mind about his own past and share his thoughts on the future of American politics.
The Arizona Republican and one-time prisoner of war admits he’s had his differences with each of the six commanders-in-chief who have occupied the White House over the course of his career on Capitol Hill.
But he takes particular aim at the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
McCain laments Trump’s made-for-TV tough guy image, indicating that he believes its all bluster and no bite.
“He has declined to distinguish the actions of our government from the crimes of despotic ones,” McCain writes. “The appearance of toughness, or a reality show facsimile of toughness, seems to matter more than any of our values.”
The scathing assessment of Trump is included in excerpts of McCain’s forthcoming book, “The Restless Wave,” published on Monday by Apple News. The book, co-written by Mark Slater, McCain’s longtime aide and writing collaborator, is slated for publication on May 22.
The 81-year-old’s disdain for Trump’s caustic personality and influence on the conversations in Washington has surfaced before.
His actions in the Senate since Trump became President even helped revive his old “maverick” nickname.
Initially dubbed a “maverick” for standing up to his party when he ran for president in 2000 and 2008, McCain earned the title again for shooting down Trump’s failed Obamacare repeal.
The Senator’s dramatic early morning “no” vote last summer torpedoed the GOP’s efforts to pass a so-called skinny repeal bill.
Trump has said that McCain is “the only reason” the Affordable Care Act is still law of the land.
McCain also laments the “decline in civility and cooperation, and increased obstructionism” he has seen in Congress.
He writes that there are some lawmakers and officials in the federal government whom he respects and are “committed to meeting the challenges of the hour” — but they differ from Trump in a big way.
“They might not be the most colorful politicians in town, but they’re usually the ones who get the most done,” McCain writes.
He also wants to see Americans seek presidential candidates who promise to create relationships across political parties, candidates who are willing to compromise and work with those across the aisle.
McCain writes that he is dismayed by the “scarcity of humility in politics these days.”
“I suspect it’s never been in abundant supply in most human enterprises,” McCain writes according to the excerpt. “And I don’t mean modesty. Any politician worth a damn can fake modesty. Humility is the self-knowledge that you possess as much inherent dignity as anyone else, and not one bit more. Among its other virtues, humility makes for more productive politics.”
McLame’s envy of Trump’s brashness winning in 2016 — in contrast to his own “panache” epic-losing in 2008 — shows in his criticism, along with his lack of backbone!
“He also wants to see Americans seek presidential candidates who promise to create relationships across political parties, candidates who are willing to compromise and work with those across the aisle.”
Hey there mcgrumpy. This has been tried and you know it. You tried it and look what it got you in 2008. The other side does not want any kind of compromise. They only know one side and that’s theirs. I’m surprised you never learned it. It was time for you to retire long ago. I’m sorry it has taken this long.
John McCain a long history of failure. He speaks of humility and yet is always about McCain and never about America first.
– McCain-Feingold undercut our first amendment rights to political free speech.
– As chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee you led the way to the least prepared military in decades.
– You fought against Arizona’s 10th amendment rights and for the federal government in opening Arizona’s borders to ILLEGAL immigrants.
– You supported the IRS investigations of Tea Party Groups.
– Your vote kept Obamacare on life support.
– Your lackluster, presidential campaigns rivaled that of Bob Dole leading to the election of the most anti-America president in our history.
At least you made Sarah Palin your running mate. But then undercut her efforts to expose the radical extremist you were running against.
As for your hatred of Trump… and his alleged “bluster”…
Who is bringing the North Koreans to the negotiating table?
Who nominated Gorsuch?
Who is cutting regulations and restoring American jobs?
Who actually recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and is actually affirming that by moving our embassy?
MAGA… McCain RETIRE.
IMO, had GOP nominated “Ms. Klein” (comparison with erstwhile Calgary mayor and Alberta Premier Ralph Klein) as its POTUS candidate for 2008, they might have won (even with McLame as VPOTUS candidate)….
Personally I have nothing but contempt for this egomaniac. He is a disgusting RINO that has done much harm to conservatives. He has used Democratic-crossover votes to stay in office all these many years. Good Ridance !!!
He is a continuous embarrassment. A horrible Presidential candidate. A RINO whose only notable departure was his eagerness to get the US involved in any and every foreign war possible, no doubt seething with rage at his long capture as a model prisoner.
John McCain you are like Stormy Daniels,
NO ONE CARES. Please retire so Arizona can elect a Real Conservative Republican not a RINO.
You have exceeded your term Limits. Take the Flake with you and then you and Flake Boy can just sit around and tell each other how great you are. Please ride off into the Sunset .
Enjoy you retirement.
Maverick RINO McCain, you had “inherent dignity”? You are a traitor to our Country, you open borders, big spending, bankrupt our Country, RINO Maverick McCain. Shame on the RINO voters in Arizona, who kept voting in this piece of you know what!
And I hope the president feels free to speak his mind when this old RINO kicks the bucket, and I also hope that the President feels free to play golf when they drop this RINO in the ground!
USS Forrestal fire Songbird of the Hanoi Hilton
So, John McCain has published a book. YAWN! So has James Comey; so has Hillary Clinton. Buy the whole set and you will have the Trilogy of Three Stooges.
Who the hell buys these stupid books these people put out?