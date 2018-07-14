John McCain joins Democrats in attempt to derail Trump meeting with Putin

Senator John McCain (R-AZ) on Friday suggested that President Donald Trump should cancel his meeting next week with Russian President Vladimir Putin if he is not prepared to hold Putin “accountable” for aggression toward the U.S.
“President Trump must be willing to confront Putin from a position of strength and demonstrate that there will be a serious price to pay for his ongoing aggression towards the United States and democracies around the world. If President Trump is not prepared to hold Putin accountable, the summit in Helsinki should not move forward,” McCain said in a statement quoted by The Hill.
Trump and Putin are scheduled to meet in Helsinki next week. McCain’s statement came after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced that special counsel Robert Mueller has indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers in the 2016 hacking of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).
Rosenstein told reporters that Trump had been briefed on the issue earlier this week and Trump on Friday, before Rosenstein’s announcement, said he would raise the issue of election interference with Putin during their meeting.
The stories you heard about the 12 Russians yesterday took place during the Obama Administration, not the Trump Administration. Why didn’t they do something about it, especially when it was reported that President Obama was informed by the FBI in September, before the Election?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2018
The indictments have sparked calls from top Democrats for Trump to cancel the meeting. McCain is the first Republican senator to specifically float that Trump cancel it in the wake of the indictment, though GOP Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) separately said the indictment reiterated that Moscow is not America’s “buddy.”
Cancel the Putin meeting. Now. https://t.co/SqdhVDafH7
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 13, 2018
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, was more pointed: “Cancel your ridiculous Putin summit and get your butt on a plane back to the United States,” she said on Twitter.
– Washington Times
“President Trump should absolutely cancel this meeting with Putin,” Mr. Perez said. “Putin is not a friend of democracy. He is not a friend of the United States and the president should have never taken this meeting to begin with.” – Tom Perez, DNC Chair
McCain said Friday’s indictments were the latest in a “body of evidence confirming an extensive plot” by Putin’s government to influence the election and “sow chaos and dissension” within America.
“Despite repeated warnings from our nation’s top intelligence and military leaders, the Kremlin’s efforts to weaken our institutions have continued unabated with insufficient action taken by the administration or Congress to strengthen our cyber defenses, safeguard our election systems, and deter further destabilizing activities,” he said.
McCain and Trump have a history of disagreements. While McCain backed Trump in the presidential election in 2016, he previously said he has serious concerns about Trump, backing former Republican nominee Mitt Romney in his criticism.
In a memoir released in May, McCain accuses the President of failing to uphold U.S. values by showering praise on international “tyrants,” discrediting the media, ignoring human rights and demeaning refugees.
Join the discussion
John was a flawed candidate who lost to someone who was a fraud. John is bitter about losing and bitter about Trump winning. John I am sorry you were a POW and sorry you can’t (like Hillary) get passed losing. I voted for you but if I had the same choice today, I doubt I’d even vote for you nor Oblamer. Neither were any good.
John McCain was and is a traitor. He got away with it because both his father and grandfather were 4 star admirals. I wouldn’t wish anyone to be a POW, but I would expect them bear it like a patriot. McCain wasn’t called Songbird for no reason. McCain is a traitor to his nation, his party and his constituents. A traitor and a vengeful, bitter loser. https://www.truthdig.com/articles/investigating-john-mccains-tragedy-at-sea/ https://hope2012.wordpress.com/2008/07/26/songbird-mccain-the-evidence-in-his-own-words-his-fellow-veterans-and-his-captors/
Hey John McCain Hypocrite, you said nothing when Obama and Hillary pushed the re-set button with Russia. Aggression to the United States, John? What about your aggression to the United States, when you and my Michigan Senator Carl Levin told Lois Lerner at the IRS, to go after the Tea Party Groups. So John, you perpetrated aggression against United States citizens, didn’t you John? What about the Savings and Loan Scandal that you were involved in, John? What about your open borders with Mexico policy, John? What about your thumbs down for repeal of Obamacare, after years of campaigning that you wanted Obamacare repealed? You, John have perpetrated acts of aggression against the United States and against United States citizens. Plain and simple, John, you are a traitor to our country. How is that for “aggression” against the United States, John?
why doesn’t this traitor just die already. *** in; *** out. hell awaits
Hey now. In his defense, McCain might be bitter, and he might be a loser, and he might be every bit the RINO that you accuse him of, and he might be caught between Alzheimer’s and brain cancer to see which drives him the final inch into madness, and he might be a big fat weasel who lies all the time even to his own state, and he might be a cartoon villain like Dick Dastardly come to life, and he may scare small children with his weird face, and he may go to haunted houses on Halloween and leave with a paycheck, and he may be the single most destructive (to the USA) member of the Navy to ever swab the poopdeck, and he might just be the biggest traitor to the nation since Benedict Arnold.
He’s ALSO; A closet Democrat Rat, a fence-rider, a Donkephant (half and half), and the only reason he chose the Republican Party, is WE honor the Military and our hero’s who sacrifice their OWN lives, some literally, to protect OURS! Democrats KNEW he was a traitor, and would NOT have given him what Republicans have! BUT….They have used, and thoroughly enjoyed his deep and secret dedication to their causes! John McCain is NOT a HERO! He’s a coward that has profited from Politics in a way he could have NEVER been successful at being just an ordinary American citizen! Like MOST of the diabolical, corrupt Left Prog Prigs, he’s power and money hungry! IF he can give advice for our President from his death bed, he can sign his name on important issues that affect ALL of us! He’s STILL part of our Gov., getting paid by US, and needs to make an effort to participate! Send a delegation to his house, get his signature so it will be on RECORD!
John is destroying anything left of his legacy
I am totally AMAZED! McCain is siding with the Democrats. So what’s new? If the Democrat Party was a motorcycle, McCain would be in the sidecar. Does that make him a RINOCRAT? I am a Republican, beyond being a citizen of The United States of America, I have nothing in common with John McCain. I have no interest in a New World Order. We are the New World, The last frontier on this earth, A Constitutional Republic, we want strong borders, not a country without borders. As of now citizens of most countries vote and pass their own laws, why would any free country want Globalism. Donald Trump is President, if he wants to talk to Russia, he can talk to Russia. He won’t be on a apology tour. He has also bought property and operated businesses all over the world, and Chuck Schumer thinks he would be more qualified than our President. Audacity Squared. He hasn’t even governed a state. Same goes for John McCain.
As horrible as Barry was I now wonder if McCain would have been any better.
Just declare him “Mentally Unstable” and have the governor appoint a replacement.
The replacement can’t be any more retarded.
McCain is a gangrenous little cockroach whose life is worse than useless. We can only hope that his death will come soon.
That is the type of response that reminds me of the hateful Democrats. Shame on you!
I understand where you are coming from with your statement about Mc. But you also need to read the book written by the other POW’s that were there when he was and what they had to say about him. When you find out who he really is, you have to wonder how he even made it to any elected office. I have never, and never would vote for him. I was in the USMC, as a pilot, several years before he even started flight training and know a lot about him. So I also see the side where LibsRvermin is coming from.
I second that. Personal message for John McCain. DROP DEAD. Please pass my message to him and the same message to Clintons, Obamas, Feinstein, Holder, and to 95% of the DemonCraps in our government…. Oh wait. No need to pass it along to the DemonCraps. America will speak in November and oust most if not all of them, forever! Go Trump!
So where was all this screaming when Obama was all buddy-buddy with Putin?
McCain = Never-Trump
McCain =/= Real Republican
Obama =/= Trump
Obama =/= Real Republican either
McCain = Hand election to Obama in 2008, being the single point of failure behind it all
There was no way McCain would complain about his good pal Barry.
It is tacky to say but why can’t he just quietly go away and die?
McCain needs to resign.
I am sorry about his brain cancer, but he can no longer do the job of a Senator and needs to resign so someone else can be appointed in his place.
Make this Democrap go away. He is as bad as the supreme court justice who has brain cancer too. Not good for America.
How can the Senate allow McCain to have say about anything when he is mentally dead and not just from the cancer. The Governor of Arizona should have already replaced him and not with his brain dead liberal daughter
Read that he will be replaced by his wife!
Many if not most of our NATO allies think meeting with Putin is a good thing. Of course Democrats with all their hate will dispute anything Trump does which is so very sad.
Might I suggest McCain stop offering suggestions and criticism? The man is one) So filled with hate and jealousy it is sickening, and there doesn’t seem to be any loyalty except to self and two) Trying hard to shine the light away from his own underhanded dealings.
*If* McCain had any honor, he would resign so that the people of Arizona would have full-time representation on the important matters of the day. He is a petty, bitter old man. Some legacy.
It is totally WRONG that a comment can have a limited amount of words used……..that is their way of sensoring the comment
Why doesn’t McCain just switch parties? Then he will lose the Republican vote but at least the conservatives will know where they stand. McCain is ultimate RINO, NWO, PROGRESSIVE.
The article informs us that four anti-American socialists oppose the Trump / Putin Summit: McCain, Warren, Schumer and Perez.
These losers stand for nothing, but the destruction of this nation and our President.
“You have enemies? Good. That means you’ve stood up for something, sometime in your life.” — Winston Churchill
Godspeed Mr. President.
A Russian friend ruefully noted. “We need to buy just twenty more years. If we can do this while not blowing each other up, a lot of people, on both sides, will have sufficient time to die.”
Willis … So, what is the message of your Russian friend trying to say? Is there some kind of point that has anything to do with the article?
One way to defeat your enemy is to confront them. At least one meeting with Putin is necessary to do that.
Of course McCain would resist a Trump Putin meeting, he does not want his part in the Uranium One scandal, or his part in the FISA debacle to be revealed. However, when Trump pardons Assange and gets proof that Russian (state) did not take part in 2016 election meddling, and the DNC was hacked by Seth Rich, Many very bad folks will be exposed.
The people of this nation have no need to be concerned about any “Russian” attempts to rig or in any way influence the outcome of these mid-term elections. The ONLY people doing their very best to screw up this country are the GD democrats! And “John McCain Joins Democrats” is hardly considered as news! It’s about as stupid as a headline that says “A Bird Flew Today!”
Gee why am I NOT Surprised! Its sad to see a man who is at deaths door so full of hate. What a way to spend ur last weeks or months. Hate is bad for the Soul John…I feel sorry for you..
Johnboy where was your concern when Obama was meddling in the elections in Kenya, Macedonia, Honduras, Syria, Libya, Egypt, and Israel. Please do everyone a favor and die you miserable ***.
McCain should retire and play shuffleboard with Jimmy Carter.
The attacks on Trump as he gets ready to meet Putin from Sr Juan McCain, Fauxcahantas, and Pancho Perez simply demonstrate again, for those who have no clue, that Putin, the NoKos, and the Iranian Mullahs all together aren’t half the danger to the American people that the US Left is. Not to mention that these enemies are inside the gates — and are inviting all the non-white peoples of the world to join them.
Well our pseudo republican from Arizona has decided to share his criticism once again. Not of the democrats with whom he should disagree, no, now John doesn’t like Trumps decision to meet with Putin. So sad he will end his career as a man who had nothing of substance to add instead choosing to indulge in self serving obstruction.