John Legend rips Trump, says ‘The President regularly inspires killers’ after El Paso and Dayton mass shootings

John Legend called President Trump “part of the problem” and urged United States leaders to take action in the wake of horrific mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

The singer said in a pair of tweets Sunday that “The President regularly inspires killers. He is a part of the problem.”

He added his “heart aches” for the Texas and Ohio cities after 20 people were killed in El Paso, nine were killed in Dayton and many others were injured in the shootings this weekend.

“Our nation is experiencing these traumas far too often and we need our leaders to take urgent action: take these weapons of war off the street and fight the evil ideology of white nationalism that motivates many of these terrorists,” Legend wrote.

“When we condemn the racist venom coming from the President’s mouth and point out the bigotry of his policies, it’s not an academic question, it’s not a political game, it’s about life and death,” Legend continued in his second tweet.

A gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso on Saturday. At least 26 people were injured, in addition to the deaths, according to officials. Patrick Crusius has been arrested in connection with the attack, with El Paso’s police chief saying Crusius had a “manifesto” and that the shooting is getting investigated as a hate crime.

In the manifesto, Crusius, 21, said he was responding to “the Hispanic invasion of Texas,” The Dallas Morning News reported. Trump condemned that “hateful act” in a tweet, calling the shooting “an act of cowardice.”

Early Sunday morning, a gunman began firing inside a bar in Dayton. At least 26 people were injured in that shooting, in addition to the deaths, authorities said. The gunman was killed less than a minute after the shooting began, officials said. The shooter has been identified as Conner Betts.

Trump tweeted Sunday that the FBI was working with local and state law enforcement in both El Paso and Dayton.

“God bless the people of El Paso Texas,” Trump tweeted. “God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio.”

