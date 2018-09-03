John Kerry, who served in Vietnam, says Trump ‘doesn’t know what he’s talking about’ on Iran deal

Former Secretary of State John F. Kerry said Sunday that President Trump “doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” particularly when it comes to the Iran nuclear deal.
Mr. Kerry insisted that Mr. Trump’s assertion that he “never walked away from the table” during the 2015 negotiations was false, saying, “I did walk away” during the talks.
“Unfortunately, and I say this sadly, more often than not, he really just doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” Mr. Kerry told CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “He makes things up. And he’s making that up as he has other things.”
Mr. Trump took a jab at the former Obama administration official in a May 4 speech before the National Rifle Association, saying that Mr. Kerry “never walked away from the table except to be in that bicycle race where he fell and broke his leg.”
Mr. Kerry also defended his calls to world leaders in defense of the seven-nation Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the Obama administration’s signature foreign-policy achievement, after Mr. Trump moved to exit the agreement. The Trump administration ultimately withdrew from the deal in May.
The former Democratic presidential candidate also defended his decision to make calls to world leaders behind the scenes as a private citizen to save the agreement, including Iranian Foreign Minister Javid Zarif.
Mr. Trump to accused him of trying to undermine the administration with “possibly illegal Shadow Diplomacy,” but Mr. Kerry argued that he was defending the U.S. position, which at the time was the Iran deal.
“I spoke out,” Mr. Kerry said. “I will always exercise my right to speak out.”
kerry was and still is a traitor….he didn’t serve, he served to serve himself as many of the politicians….he along with many politicians have forgotten the oath they swore…
the smartest thing Kerry has done in his life is marrying Teresa Hunt of the Hunt Ketchup billions. He should shut his mouth, thank Trump for cancelling the awful Iran deal he authored
and go back to PA to enjoy Hunt’s tomato products and maybe Teresa
HEINZ!!!
Kerry, in RVN…2 months?….Self inflicted scratch for a purple heart?
Three self inflicted Purple Hearts and a Silver Star to go with the spoon in his mouth.
Make that three (3) purple hearts which allowed him to leave Vietnam BEFORE his tour was up.
I am tired of this “he lies” game from the socialist progressives. Kerry, name one THING that Trump “made up”! We know you weren’t in Cambodia on Christmas 1968 as you said you were.That one is one of your tallest tales next to the one word lynchings from his tribe, the Stinking Liars. Kerry was in country for four months! He just had time to get his RVN cup of coffee badge.
And with the many foot in mouth instances we’ve seen Kerry do, he’s one to talk about claiming someone else “Doesn’t know what they are talking about”.
Beat me to it, crosshugger. Much like John McCain, Kerry was technically in the military but he didn’t “serve” in the military. There’s a big difference.
crosshugger, Kerry is not only a traitor but a jew taking on an Irish name and hence insulting all we who are Irish. Like most democrats can’t accept truths much like using a silver cross on vampires. Married twice to very rich but obviously not too smart females, keeps his yacht in another state so he doesn’t have to pay big taxes in his state.
He hurt himself a wee little bit and then got an award and not fighting at all. Yep, he helped O think an agreement
not signed nor asking for treaty via Congress was okay, and okay too to send a pallet of gold and dollars to Iran. Just doesn’t want to admit we are woke and he is dead in the water. Needs to shut up or maybe we can invite him to the gallows along with so far 30 others. He never fought but being a democrat like McCain got a medal. Egads! Who can like this creature from the underworld is beyond me, but so many brainless/brainwashed seem to like them and even vote for them. Amazing how not woke so many are!
As a Jew and a Viet Nam vet, I’d encourage you to modify your use of the word, “Jew” (noun) as an epithet. You may change it to an adjective (Jewish) if you’d like.
Kerry was a first degree coward who used and abused the system to his advantage. When he bragged about throwing his medals over the White House wall he used medals that he had gotten at a surplus shop…even though his were “earned” in a bogus manner. He’s a wishy washy liberal piece of crap who’s never been honest enough to do a day’s work.
Way too MANY “Service people turned Politicians” play turn-coat too fast as well! My three sons, two Ret., four grandchildren served with distinction and HONOR! Serving through Desert storm, Middle East, then Iraq and Afghanistan! It GRIPES my GUTS when men like this two- faced (with enough hair for three more), anti-America stooge turns to rabid radicals for his OWN benefit! How much did HE get paid by the soro’s/Clinton/Puppet President to turn US into a third world country? He may BE cheap, but I’ll guarantee he doesn’t WORK cheap when hanging us out to dry! He’s sickening, just like the rest of the Prog Prig, Lethal Left Liberals, Socialist, Secular, and communist/muslims! When God has seen enough of their treachery, they’ll be gone like the invading insects they are! Meanwhile, bits and pieces of their depravity is being revealed! Once gold is purified, it lays on the bottom while the dross/slag floats to the top! Clearly visible to the naked eye of the entire world! But; we “KNEW” it all along! I LOVE it when God gets mad and shows these sub-humans who’s in charge! AGAIN! Thank you, Lord!
How often do we “need” to be told “Kerry served in Vietnam.”?
We do know that you are a Doofus Mr Kerry!
Right, only a DOOFUS Secretary of State would have James Taylor sing to a country that lost people to a terror attack, just one song, “You’ve Got A Friend,” surprised that he didn’t have Carly Simon sing, “Nobody Does It Better?”
There’s times, because of his stint as SoS, that i feel we should have a MIN IQ requirement for the posting.. Say 115-120 iq.
Every Honest American knows that the Obama Iran Agreement was a SHADY DEAL, Iran has gotten everything and the US got nothing, that is not a DEAL especially with proven liars. That was a PAYOFF and Iran has broken their promises, sponsored terror, and is launching missile into Israel via Syria. There should be an investigation of Obama and Kerry, but who is going to investigate the investigators????
The Obama 150 billion “legacy” deal accomplished nothing other than to finance Iran’s world wide terrorist reach.
Thankfullly, Trump pulled the plug on it.
Pity he couldn’t claw BACK that 150 billion!
John Kerry has proven himself to be traitor and a liar. His Vietnam service and Purple Hearts were all planned to happen. That is probably why he threw them over the fence at the White House. He wanted to give them back because he knew they were fake.
” “I did walk away” during the talks.” No, you did your usual running away on that one…
After all, he had to go take a leak some time. He had to take a leak when he had to go on a secret mission in Cambodia on Christmas Eve when serving as a National Hero for serving in Vietnam..
I was there in Massachusetts when John Kerry was an unknown and first running for senate. He was debating Republican Ray Shamie back in the 80’s. Never heard of Kerry. A young lady sitting next to me in the auditorium was seething and told me about his fake Purple Heart even then. That story was not created and did not begin when he ran for president. Its was known while he was yet unknown by most of us. These power hungry people make a deal with the devil…and protects them with lies.
Why are you publishing the responses? Just leave it with the President. We all know the President speaks at a very high level. One that requires the understanding and use of metaphors, similes, parables, hyperbole, mixed metaphors, correct English. The educated and uneducated base of the DNC is not up to the understanding. Chances are the educated do understand and just cast the remarks in bad light for the vast majority of people on the left who have less than a real 4th grade education. How else can they take advantage of them?
Maybe the people Pres. Trump surrounds himself with do? I am so tired of Exs who IMO didn’t know that much, constantly making negative statements. Be helpful or go away!
WHY WOULD ANYONE BELIEVE “SWIFT BOAT KERRY”?
Well because his memory is so remarkable!
You know, like how it was “seared into his memory” that President Nixon (personally) ordered him to attack Cambodia illegally, during Christmas of 1968. SEARED INTO HIS MEMORY!
a. If it was an illegal order, why did you follow it?
b. How did Nixon have your personal number, and why would he care about a pimple like you? Presidents don’t place calls to swiftboat commanders.
c. You do realize Mr. Kerry that Nixon was *elected* in 1968 but he didn’t take office until 1969? That means you illegally took orders from a private citizen to illegally invade a country we weren’t at war with. Or at least that’s what Bigfoot told you while flying past on his magic unicorn, right? I’m assuming hard drugs were legal back then. The only part about your story that might actually have been legal.
Such a remarkable memory, that one.
Great point, but then progressives are great at rewriting history, adjusting facts to fit their agenda, lying through their teeth with the calm assurance the false media types will never ferret out their lies and call them to task. They get a free pass while republicans have their grade school records scrutinized. Unfair is not even adequate to describe the whole picture,
Kerry was, is, a socialist/communist! It was evident when he testified before Congress in uniform..he was such a disgrace to his Uniform, Flag, Country and fellow servicemen. In retrospect his behavior and notoriety was one of the signals for the extreme left to start making their move on destroying our once great Country.
He walked away from Vietnam!
John “Quisling” Kerry saying that Trump “doesn’t know what he is talking about” concerning the Iran deal is a POSITIVE development. If Kerry had agreed with Trump, I would have been concerned.
John Kerry, who served in Vietnam, walked away with THREE PURPLE HEARTS without ever needing a bandaid, much less a BANDAGE, stitches, blood transfusions, surgery, therapy….
Met with the NV in Paris while in Uniform to ‘help negotiate’ without the knowledge of the US Contingent of AUTHORIZED NEGOTIATORS.
Threw another soldiers EARNED MEDALS over the whitehouse fence and has SERIOUSLY NEEDED WATERBOARDED FOR 50 YEARS!
Which kind of makes me wonder, how many MORE of the thousands of PH’s that got awarded, were just ‘handed out’ for bull reasons.
John Kerry did the Iran deal with his father-in-law who was the head guy from Iran. Kerry gave away all American interests to him and got nothing. What a loser! I understand he is considering running for president in 2020. He will be a 2x loser.
Hey Kerry, how’s Mrs Heinz? you’re a P.O.S. and that won’t change.
You mean this malingerer john kerry who served only 3 months in Vietnam including on a boat off the coast and performed 3 self inflicted wounds on himself in order to get out of Vietnam (at that time if you got wounded 3 times that was a ticket out). What a disgrace to our country, veterans and mankind as a whole. He has no right to claim this utter nonsense like he has. He is a has been.
Before The Deal, Iran called for our demise.
AFTER The Deal, Iran called for our demise.
After The Deal was dissolved, Iran called for our demise.
But Trump “doesn’t know what he’s talking about on The Deal.”
(chortles)
No matter what we do, IRAN will call for our demise!
Kerry always tried to become another Kennedy! What a wuss!
Kennedy, McCain and Kerry unceremoniously dumped their first wives. The two John’s found their ‘sugar momma’s. Mr Chappaquiddick just got new ‘turf’. Kerry became Mr Heinz Ketsup and McCain’s wife inherited a beer distributorship in the desert. Former SOS ‘Lurch’ epitomizes the defination of a hauty, arrogant, pompous jerk. At least McCain had some good redeeming qualities. It’s too bad he allowed becoming stubborn and bitter taint what otherwise could have been a stellar career as a legislator. The bitterness started to show after Shrub II dismantled him in the 2000 SC primary, then accelerated after POTUS Barry and Plugs Biden eviserated him in 2008. Read Biden’s scathing “McCain not qualified’ speech at the Denver Convention. With ‘friends’ like Old Joe, who needs enemies?! McCain received the honors and farewell he deserved and asked for. Too bad the bitterness will stain the legacy. Fortunately, Meagan McCain will be unable to ride her father’s coattail any more. She’ll suffer the same fate as the Kennedy Clan and that other cypher, Chelsea Clinton-Mezvinsky……..irrelevancy.
John “I’m a big war hero and have the home movies to prove it” Kerry.
Yeah well, “serve” is a broad term and all this *** Commie Hanoi Janie Fondue fellow traveler served was his own ego, self interest and ambition. “Du me may round eye!”
By the by, did you ever pay the taxes on your yacht?
I forgot to add that I wrote that story….
Well we all know John Kerry has always been a liar and a cheater. That his words are nothing but a pile of scat.
Half this country wants to die. The other half that wants to live won’t let them. What a country! The only thing that can save us is a spiritual revival. Not that junk stuff we see on TV. Something real and effective.
It WON’T happen in today’s churches/megachurches! God is not welcome, and in fact, doesn’t intend to be! When Apostle Paul said there would be a ‘falling away” from the church in the last days, he was referring to BENCH warmers! those with only ‘religion” wants to be where the sermon is transcribed, the Bible is never read, feel good music that has NO application to todays spiritual needs! Anyone and anything can join and participate in a mega-church without being “offended”! My Bible says that God’s WORD is offensive! Which it IS! But only to those who are terrified of being reminded of what’s wrong in their lives! My dad, a devout man of God, was just a small town country preacher! Yet, over one thousand people attended his funeral! He would have been amazed at the impact he had on so many lives! Our small church is far from a huge host of worshipers, but God not only meets us there ( where two or three are gathered in my name), we bring him WITH us! It’s called the Holy Spirit! That he leaves with every SAVED child of God! What an honor to be able to worship one so mighty! I enjoyed your post, and can assure you, a “Spiritual Revival” is on its way! That’s why Satan is roaming this earth night and day devouring the clueless, gullible and helpless! Our Prayer Warriors,” A Call to Prayer”, started our local with only a few dozen! Now, it’s nation wide and beyond! God needs us!
Obama and Kerry were so desperate to make the Iran deal, there was NO PRICE they weren’t willing for America to pay to get the deal.
Kerry’s only talent in life has been to find and marry rich, UGLY women! He wouldn’t have a clue how to negotiate his way out of a wet paper bag, other than to BUY his way out.
John Kerry “who fought in Viet Nam” and that make him an expert in Iran? Kerry ought to be lambasting Obama, Clinton and himself for the fu in the middle East. Anyone remember Kerry throwing medals over the White House fence? Kerry will do anything to get noticed.