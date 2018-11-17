John Kerry trashes Trump to British media: ‘We cannot have a truculent child president’

Former Secretary of State John Kerry told British media on Thursday that Americans need to elect a “serious” Democrat to unseat President Trump in the 2020 election and put an end to this “truculent child president” embarrassing the country abroad.

Mr. Kerry, a former Democratic presidential nominee who has floated the idea of running again in 2020, made the comments in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s “Today” show to promote his new memoir, “Every Day Is Extra.”

“We have a dearth of a leadership on a global basis right now and every country is feeling the pressure of this nationalistic, populist, and in some cases very frightening, right-wing advance, which I think has to be addressed very directly,” he said.

Mr. Kerry said he was especially “appalled” that Mr. Trump canceled a trip over the weekend to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial near Paris due to the weather. Mr. Trump later explained that the Secret Service canceled the visit because the weather grounded his helicopter and a motorcade would have shut down Paris.

“I was appalled that rain drops prevented him from going to pay honor to people who died in rain, and snow and gas and mud,” Mr. Kerry said. “I thought that was the reason he came to Paris.

“I think people are tired of what’s happening,” he said. “They’re tired of the embarrassment of what took place in Paris in the last few days. We cannot have a truculent child president. We need something serious.”

Mr. Kerry said he hasn’t ruled out a possible 2020 challenge against Mr. Trump but also isn’t eager to join the “mish-mash” of 20 to 25 potential candidates already being discussed.

“I’ve said that I’ll think about it, but I’m not actively running around chasing it,” he said. “I’m not even going to begin to get close to 2020 right now.”

Mr. Kerry also echoed the sentiments of top Democrats like Rep. Nancy Pelosi that Democrats should avoid discussing possibly impeaching Mr. Trump.

“We shouldn’t even be talking about impeachment right now,” he said. “We should be talking about the alternative choices we face to make life better for people in our country as well as to live up to our standard of leadership on a global basis.”

