John Kerry trashes Trump to British media: ‘We cannot have a truculent child president’

Former Secretary of State John Kerry told British media on Thursday that Americans need to elect a “serious” Democrat to unseat President Trump in the 2020 election and put an end to this “truculent child president” embarrassing the country abroad.
Mr. Kerry, a former Democratic presidential nominee who has floated the idea of running again in 2020, made the comments in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s “Today” show to promote his new memoir, “Every Day Is Extra.”
“We have a dearth of a leadership on a global basis right now and every country is feeling the pressure of this nationalistic, populist, and in some cases very frightening, right-wing advance, which I think has to be addressed very directly,” he said.
Mr. Kerry said he was especially “appalled” that Mr. Trump canceled a trip over the weekend to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial near Paris due to the weather. Mr. Trump later explained that the Secret Service canceled the visit because the weather grounded his helicopter and a motorcade would have shut down Paris.
“I was appalled that rain drops prevented him from going to pay honor to people who died in rain, and snow and gas and mud,” Mr. Kerry said. “I thought that was the reason he came to Paris.
“I think people are tired of what’s happening,” he said. “They’re tired of the embarrassment of what took place in Paris in the last few days. We cannot have a truculent child president. We need something serious.”
Mr. Kerry said he hasn’t ruled out a possible 2020 challenge against Mr. Trump but also isn’t eager to join the “mish-mash” of 20 to 25 potential candidates already being discussed.
“I’ve said that I’ll think about it, but I’m not actively running around chasing it,” he said. “I’m not even going to begin to get close to 2020 right now.”
Mr. Kerry also echoed the sentiments of top Democrats like Rep. Nancy Pelosi that Democrats should avoid discussing possibly impeaching Mr. Trump.
“We shouldn’t even be talking about impeachment right now,” he said. “We should be talking about the alternative choices we face to make life better for people in our country as well as to live up to our standard of leadership on a global basis.”
Former Secretary of State John Kerry Is a traitor to our country and our President!
I sure in Hell want to see him walk to the gallows and the sooner the better. A traitor like McCain for decades along
with several others.
As usual, john kerry blathers nonsense. In the immortal words of John Wayne, “Life is tough. It’s even tougher when you’re stupid.” Pay attention mr. kerry.
All you have to keep in mind is that anyone who claims to believe in democracy, but considers “populist” a bad thing has proven that they’re either a fool or a liar…
Just thanking God we are not a democracy but a Republic. If you don’t know the difference, may I suggest this site: Difference in governments: https://wwwh.youtube.com/watch?v=N4r0VUybeXY&t=2s
And where does ‘foot in mouth Kerry” get off calling trump a Truclent child” (what ever that is)?
Apparently if Kerry does not do what his Iranian puppet masters tell him regarding the trashing of Trump, he just might lose his lucrative catsup concession in Iran. Thanks to Kerry and Obama, the Iranians got $120 Billion poorer in American Obama/Kerry inspired and performed Socialist redistribution of American wealth, getting nothing in return, while he and his family get richer for the exchange. Hey Kerry, that won’t be catsup in the uniforms of the American soldiers killed by your Iranian terrorist empowering. Better any innocent child in charge than a dangerous corrupt adult. SO what is more egregious, missing a trip to a military cemetery or trashing your unearned American military medals over the fence into the dirt?
I don’t know about you, but I was around at the time, and they weren’t his medals — At least that’s what he said when a reporter noticed them on his office wall a few years later. The guy has been a fraud from the beginning
Mr. Kerry is one of our country’s biggest, most embarrassing officials. If the Democrats/Socialists cannot understand that we chose to elect a man with spine, and a penchant for keeping promises made during campaigning, then THAT is why they will never understand why the Left lost to President Trump. The country was tired of spineless, lying presidential contenders who had no intention of keeping any of those promises being spouted at rallies across the nation. And, WE KNEW THAT.
Except we should always remember that he isn’t an “official” anymore (Always hated this thing of calling former officials by their former title. We aren’t supposed to have an Aristocracy, and once you’re out you’re the same as everyone else)
But they ARE the elite class … just ask ’em!
Barbara, that’s imo why he’s LOVED by his fellow dimbocracks. Cause he IS an embarrassment.
What a baby!
Kerry was outed by the swift boat veterans. His anti-Americanism is well known. He could have been kept out of federal office by the 14th Amendment for serving the enemy after taking an oath as an officer. He was still an officer when he began working of the enemy. The only way he could get into the White House would be to become Trump’s next wife.
Yeah, and that’s exactly why you did not get elected, Mr. Swift Boater. Not Fit For Duty is exactly what you are!
And thank God we didn’t end up with a gold digging hustler who shot himself in the *** to get a medal and then lied about throwing away the medal. Kerry is an idiot and Theresa must be kicking herself every day that she married such nincompoop. I’m fed up with Kerry and Sanders and all the other “never did anything productive in my life” ***** blathering about President Trump who has been productive.