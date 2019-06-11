John Kerry: I’m not running in 2020

Former Secretary of State John Kerry said in a new interview that he’s not planning to jump into the crowded race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, after saying last year that he wasn’t taking anything off the table.

“I was giving thought at the time when Joe Biden had not made up his mind. I wasn’t — as I said then — in a rush to have to get into the race,” Mr. Kerry told Sky News on the sidelines of an environmental summit in Ireland, in a story published Monday.

Mr. Kerry, the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee, said he’s “delighted” that Mr. Biden is in the race, saying the two of them are “old friends.”

“We’ll see where things go,” he said. “But I’m hopeful that we’re going to wind up with a nominee who will resoundingly be able to help lead our country into a better direction.”

“I’m not running, so it’s not me — that’s for sure,” he said.

