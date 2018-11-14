John Kasich backs Emmanuel Macron’s anti-Trump nationalism speech

French President Emmanuel Macron’s thinly-veiled shots at President Trump over the weekend won at least one hearty American “oui” — from Ohio Gov. John Kasich.
Mr. Kasich, a frequent critic of Mr. Trump, took to Twitter to second Mr. Macron’s attack on “nationalism” at a speech Sunday marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.
“@EmmanuelMacron is right,” Mr. Kasich tweeted, going on to quote what the French leader said in front of Mr. Trump, who has taken much criticism as racist for calling himself a “nationalist.”
.@EmmanuelMacron is right: “Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism..By saying our interests first, who cares about the others, we erase what a nation holds dearest…its moral values.” America was founded as the shining city on the hill. United, we can keep it that way
— John Kasich (@JohnKasich) November 11, 2018
“Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism,” Mr. Macron said, as quoted in Mr. Kasich’s tweet. “By saying our interests first, who cares about the others, we erase what a nation holds dearest … its moral values.”
That won Mr. Kasich’s “amen.”
“America was founded as the shining city on the hill. United, we can keep it that way,” Mr. Kasich added.
Proving once again that “k-sick” is not a derisive nickname for him, but rather his actual name (and descriptive)!!!
AND proving once again, why we were RIGHT in not voting for this turnip.
Patriotism and Nationalism are synonymous, unless you are a National Socialist on a bend to use patriotism as an excuse to redistribute wealth and power. Note that it is the SOCIALISM that corrupts the country involved, not the nationalism or the patriotism. American Nationalism and American Patriotism have nothing to do with National Socialism, until you elect them into a power majority, then all becomes lost. Ask the Germans still alive who lived though it in 1936 or the Russians since 1917. American patriotic nationalists never START wars, but we have had to FINISH a lot of them. Kasich is just out for Kasich and finished in a poor power seeking performance, which I guess makes him a closet socialist, not a true American whose heritage is to win in the end, not lose the argument, or the political war.
comrade kasic – enough said.
Dandy, another sore loser! Go home then sit down and STHU! NOBODY wants to hear from a bad loser!
If he feels that way, fine. FRANCE would love having you.. CAUSE WE DON’T!
Nationalism requires loyalty to the nation. Patriotism requires loyalty to the fatherland. These words do not appear to be exact opposites. Macron is trying to confuse the issue because he wants the loyalty of Europeans to the European Union to supersede loyalty to France (except when he will find it not convenient). He also wants to confuse Americans so they do not support Trump’s loyalty to America.
We already discussed in detail yesterday just how wrong Macron was. And he is indeed very wrong, not to mention a hypocrite when he puts France first. Where’s the outreach to the USA? How much “good will” is he sending our way?
More precisely, how much of the French BUDGET goes to helping out the USA? I’m sure it’s somewhere in the realm of zilch.
But it’s bad form if the USA doesn’t spend itself ever deeper in debt to maintain France’s 30 hour work week and free baguettes for everyone (actual).
Kasich never was a real conservative so you won’t see him slumming around here to read any of our comments from yesterday. Not unless he’s the drive-by troll who shows up a couple times a week. But then I’m sure even that level of commitment is beyond Kasich’s ability to provide.
He’s the epitome of the Monday morning quarterback. “*I* would have done it THIS way.” No you wouldn’t because you could never have gotten elected President. Maybe President of Ohio but nothing past that.
*cough* nobody likes you *cough*
Wanna know why they don’t like you?
It’s the “you” part. That’s what they don’t like.