John Harwood, CNBC host, complains it’s ‘hard for reporters’ to objectively cover ‘broken’ GOP

CNBC’s John Harwood caught some flak on Twitter this week for complaining about the difficulty reporters face today in objectively covering a political party as “fundamentally broken” as the GOP.

Mr. Harwood, CNBC editor-at-large and host of the web series “Speakeasy with John Harwood,” on Sunday retweeted a message by CNN host Brian Stelter that described a quote by Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan as “spot-on.”

“In an unceasing effort to be seen as neutral,” Ms. Sullivan wrote, “journalists time after time fell into the trap of presenting facts and lies as roughly equivalent and then blaming political tribalism for not seeming to know the difference.”

Mr. Harwood agreed that Ms. Sullivan had provided a “good description of the challenge for journalism” in the Trump era.

“Hard for reporters to say plainly that the Republican Party, at this point in our history, is fundamentally broken but it is,” Mr. Harwood tweeted.

The tweet sparked mixed reviews, but some of Mr. Harwood’s critics included Fox News personalities Maria Bartiromo and Brit Hume.

“Unreal,” Ms. Bartiromo tweeted.

“This is precisely what reporters should not be doing,” Mr. Hume wrote. “They should report on political parties without fear or favor and leave it to readers and viewers to decide whether a party is ‘broken’ or not.”

Mr. Harwood did not address the criticism. He did, however, retweet Mr. Hume, adding, “This is what reporting without fear or favor is.”

