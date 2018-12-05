John Dingell, longest-serving congressman, wants to ‘abolish the Senate’

Former Democratic Rep. John Dingell, the country’s longest-serving congressman, called Tuesday for the abolishment of the Electoral College and the Senate, arguing against the “disproportionate influence of small states” that paralyzes the lawmaking and electoral processes.
Mr. Dingell, who represented Michigan for more than 59 years from 1955 to 2015, wrote an op-ed for The Atlantic offering a series of suggestions that he said would restore the public’s trust in the federal government. He called for an end to “minority rule” in Congress, saying it’s “antiquated” and “downright dangerous” that all states get two senators regardless of population.
“California has almost 40 million people, while the 20 smallest states have a combined population totaling less than that. Yet because of an 18th-century political deal, those 20 states have 40 senators, while California has just two,” he wrote. “These sparsely populated, usually conservative states can block legislation supported by a majority of the American people. That’s just plain crazy.”
Mr. Dingell argued that the Electoral College has the same flaw, giving “disproportionate weight” to small states. He called for its complete abolishment and for combining both chambers of Congress into one.
“It will take a national movement, starting at the grassroots level, and will require massive organizing, strategic voting, and strong leadership over the course of a generation. But it has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it? ‘Abolish the Senate.’ I’m having blue caps printed up with that slogan right now. They will be made in America,” he quipped.
Mr. Dingell had several other suggestions for restoring the public’s faith in government, like making elections completely publicly funded, automatically registering citizens to vote at age 18 and putting an end to “the systematic attacks on journalism that have become prevalent.”
“The conduct and outcome of the 2016 presidential election have put the future of our country in mortal peril,” he wrote. “After a lifetime spent in public service, I never believed that day would come. Yet it has. And we now find ourselves on the precipice of a great cliff. Our next step is either into the abyss or toward a higher moral ground.”
another communist in our midst in of all places the federal gubment.
why not do away with american government all together comrade?
we need to evacuate a whole lot of people in this country for subversive and communist activity.
or we will lose the country.
He.. Why not do away with congress entirely. Just have a potus.. And he can stay in office as long as he wants. Then we can call him a Tzar..
When John Dingell left office in 2015 he was 89. He has apparently had little education concerning the reasoning of the Founders in crafting the Constitution. The exact cause of both the Electoral College and the difference between the number of Senators per state and term lengths as compared to those of Representatives was to keep the large states from doing whatever they wanted. Right now we should be thankful for this separations. Just think what our country would be with California, New York, and Chicago had the same number of Senators as Congressmen! Dingell only wants permanent Socialist Democrat control of the United States! Use the difference in immigration rules that would suddenly flood the country to inform your thoughts.
Actually, we need to jail a lot of traitors. The word is not evacuate it is deport!
What we really need to do is abolish the democrat party and eliminate people like him from our society. The Tree of Liberty is dying… it needs to be refreshed.
Dingell is aptly named as he wants to destroy our country. What needs to be abolished is the 17th Amendment to the Constitution.
Remove the 17th Amendment and there would be 62 Republican Senators.
Maybe we should abolish John Dingell. To dump the Senate would take a Constitutional amendment. The largest 5 States would go for it and everybody else would not. How is that going to work out? Michigan gained a lot after he was gone. Now if he would just change residence and decide to swim to Hawaii. . . . .
As posted by FrankC we need to get rid of the 17th Amendment and go back to the original intent of the Constitution. The idea of representation was the people=House of Representatives the States=The Senate and the government =the President.
Crybaby- our forefathers set up a Democratic Republic, so that mobocracy would not end up ruling. If 51% decides no one should have money in the bank (Socialism) then that is what Democrats like, and down the tubes goes the country. These guys, our forefathers had great insight, and Democrats have had ! 100 years to try to undo it, and are pretty close to doing so. I don’t want to see that happening. It will destroy civility in this country! Pretty soon we will be like other third world countries where people are woken up, taken out of their beds and shot simply because they don’t agree with those in power. (We are almost there now, where it is simply the IRS and teh DOJ and FBI doing their Audit/harassment/investigation BS now, just give it a few more years and no one will want to ever speak up in public ever again against the “status quo”!
Agreed. Notice, its ONLY DEMS who keep calling for the abolishment of the EC< always after they LOSE.. NOT once do they call for it to be kyboshed, when they win.
Khemist
Actually, They set up a Republic. Article 4 section 4: The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against invasion; and on application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot convene) against domestic Violence.
The Democrats don’t control it? Just get rid of it. What a ding bat. He doesn’t have to worry about things like the Constitution that he’s sworn to uphold. Just do it?
I think they should require every congressman to go through a social studies course at the beginning of every term. Here is the Constitution. Here is what it says. Test them on it. If anyone doesn’t pass the test, they can’t be a congressman. Not political BS, an actual test. Why we could probably keep that “sharp as a sack of wet mice” Ocasio-cortez woman out. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNAtGmQ6i3o
The communist liberals hate the Constitution. They all believe that they are smarter than the Founding Fathers. The senate was conceived, in large part, exactly because they did NOT want the larger states to have the ability to lord their will over everyone else. Dingell is a communist monster. An absolute monster in human form.
ConservativeNotRepublican
And lets not forget the Electoral College.
Well said. The Constitution has worked for this Country and continue to work. Our Founding Fathers were a lot smarter than these Communists trying to subvert our Constitution. And it’s all on the Democratic side.
I’m sure that “Dangle” has NO PROBLEM hoisting racial minorities who vote Demonrat to the top of the equality heap! Those states who are “disproportionately represented” politically aren’t so lucky, for him. Idaho. Montana, North Dakota, Alaska. All hugely important in the economy of the U.S. and of the world (oil, wheat, mining). So, he wants to take away their Senate — not House — equal representation in favor of the BIG STATES (that is “crowded” states). What would happen? The “disproportionately OVER-represented” states — after the change — could and WOULD hold those less crowded in slavery, dictating their laws and regulations under the guise of the FEDERAL “common good”. Well, Horse Sh!t. Typical liberal maneuvering. Much worse than Gerrymandering. Why don’t all you liberal socialist communist con artists just move to Connecticut and stay. The weight of your hypocrisy would cause it to break off and disappear into the Atlantic, causing a great clarification of the atmosphere of stench.
Dingellberry should move to Venezuela. The Senate was designed for the exact reason he wants it abolished. The Electoral College was designed to keep the large cities from determining who is elected for national offices. The 18th, 19th, and 28th amendments should all be repealed.
“…abolishment of the Electoral College and the Senate, arguing against the “disproportionate influence of small states.”
The small states may have “disproportionate” influence, but without the Electoral College, they would have ZERO influence. Remember the president represents ALL of the states, not just those with large populations. Thus his title, president of the United States of America. The Founding Fathers were brilliant in the Constitution they created.
The Senate was supposed to represent the interest of the states, whereas the House was supposed to represent the people. Instead of abolishing the Senate, a smarter move would be to repeal the 17th Amendment.
The nation was formed by states, despite the phrase “We the people.” The government formed as a confederation of states and got to be called federal. Dingell wants a unitary government for the nation with no states. That has been trending for years. New York City was formed with five boroughs (over time). Each borough had representatives on the Board of Estimate. That was ruled against as violating the “one man, one vote” concept and eliminated because each borough was equally represented without considering population. This was despite the nature of the US Senate. The Senate was OK with Democrats when they controlled it. Now, not only do some of the Democrats dislike the Senate, they want to go after the electoral college. The reason is the same, they did not win control. Philosophy is never the reason.
Ok, Dingbat, let’s just dissolve the Congress and appoint a Dictator-for-Life, obviously from the NWO side. That’s the next step for your braindead idea.
“It will take a national movement, starting at the grassroots level, and will require massive organizing, strategic voting, and strong leadership over the course of a generation.
Translation: Riots, Fraud, media lies and continued control of educational decline.
So Mr *********** wants us to do away with a significant part of our Constitution! Democrats really do hate that document!
The day we do away with the senate is the day just a few states will run the country. The senate was set up so the most populist states couldn’t control all the others. If this ever happens then the majority of the smaller populated states might just as well stay home.
If the Leftists (who are no longer democrats, but are now socialists and communists) win out in 2020, the surge for socialism will enable America to end up with a leader (similar to Castro), and our entire congress, monetary system, democracy, will be a thing of the past. America will sink into the swamp, with the united nations as world leader, and the sheeple of the world will all serve whoever is the Tzar.