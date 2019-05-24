John Cusack takes on ‘flag-sucking halfwits’ after being shown sitting during military salute

Actor and frequent President Trump critic John Cusack fired back at the “flag-sucking halfwits” on social media after he was accused of staying seated during a military salute at the Cubs game Wednesday night at Wrigley Field.

A widely circulated photo tweeted by CWBChicago late Wednesday appeared to show Mr. Cusack sitting down among a crowd of standing baseball fans.

Mr. Cusack fired back in a series of tweets explaining, in colorful terms, that he did eventually stand up, just not when the photo was taken.

“I stood up- just not on que [sic] – like an Obedient pet,” the “Hot Tub Time Machine” star wrote.

I didn’t stand up for Boeing military salute – fast enough for some maga fuck – see?

don’t even have taste not to brand weapons company all over score board RT @QsSupervisor: What in the actual fuck does “tonight’s military salute” even mean ? — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 23, 2019

Mr. Cusack wrote that his act was a “non-protest” and that he supports bringing U.S. troops home.

Flag sucking halfwits – maga deathkkkult freaks

Being anti war – is pro troops – pro human –

RT @QsSupervisor: @johncusack By the way, trying to conflate appreciation for a private company that makes military hardware with “Love is Country” is SUPREMELY fucked up — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 23, 2019

“Trump. Wraps himself in the us flag – literarily [sic] hugs it. You think he’s a patriot?” he asked his 1.62. million followers.

Mr. Cusack encouraged fans to watch his 2008 comedy film “War, Inc.,” which highlights the pitfalls of privatizing the military, Fox News reported.

—-

