John Cusack takes on ‘flag-sucking halfwits’ after being shown sitting during military salute

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:50 am May 24, 2019
Actor and frequent President Trump critic John Cusack fired back at the “flag-sucking halfwits” on social media after he was accused of staying seated during a military salute at the Cubs game Wednesday night at Wrigley Field.

A widely circulated photo tweeted by CWBChicago late Wednesday appeared to show Mr. Cusack sitting down among a crowd of standing baseball fans.

Mr. Cusack fired back in a series of tweets explaining, in colorful terms, that he did eventually stand up, just not when the photo was taken.

“I stood up- just not on que [sic] – like an Obedient pet,” the “Hot Tub Time Machine” star wrote.

Mr. Cusack wrote that his act was a “non-protest” and that he supports bringing U.S. troops home.

“Trump. Wraps himself in the us flag – literarily [sic] hugs it. You think he’s a patriot?” he asked his 1.62. million followers.

Mr. Cusack encouraged fans to watch his 2008 comedy film “War, Inc.,” which highlights the pitfalls of privatizing the military, Fox News reported.

Max daddy
Max daddy
12:12 pm May 24, 2019 at 12:12 pm

If he did stand up there is not story. But then he says it was a non-protest. Which is it?
He could have been mature in his response.

But if he is being publicly accused without cause he is right or at least it is understandable that he would be angry.

