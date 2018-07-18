John Brennan’s veiled threat could endanger the US if deep state acts on it

Former CIA Director John Brennan continued Tuesday to criticize President Trump’s performance at the Helsinki summit, saying Mr. Trump could have potentially risked intelligence capabilities during his private meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the intel community might begin to withhold intelligence from Mr. Trump.
In light of Mr. Trump’s comments about the intelligence community, Mr. Brennan said “there very well might be” a shift in the covert community to “withhold vital intelligence” in order to protect that information.
“Dan Coats and Gina Haspel need to be on top of their game now and speak truth to power,” he said, referring to Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and CIA Director Gina Haspel. “And make sure Trump doesn’t get away with this.”
Mr. Brennan said Mr. Trump was “way, way out of his depth” meeting one-on-one with the “master manipulator,” Mr. Putin.
No CIA agent would have entertained an individual private talk with any Russian, Mr. Brennan said, because “that’s just something we don’t do.”
What would an intel official who speaks like this be willing to do using his official office and intel tools… to protect the nation from what he views as this sort of threat? (Reminder: Brennan was CIA Director during election and after Trump was elected, during transition.) https://t.co/Nau0re4qsm
— Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) July 16, 2018
The former CIA director warned that Mr. Trump could have potentially compromised or impacted intelligence capabilities during that private meeting.
“I still don’t understand why he didn’t trust John Bolton, Mike Pompeo to be in that meeting,” Mr. Brennan said.
Mr. Brennan said it would be “unbelievable” if Russia did not keep a single recording of Mr. Trump’s private statements, but he wasn’t sure the U.S. did.
“I believe that whatever Mr. Trump said in that meeting is now memorialized on Russian tape and will be utilized by Putin against Trump,” the former CIA director said.
On Monday, Mr. Brennan accused Mr. Trump’s comments at the joint press conference of being “nothing short of treasonous.”
The next day, Mr. Brennan criticized the president for siding with Mr. Putin and throwing the U.S. intelligence community “under the bus” rather than doing what was “minimally acceptable” by addressing the indictments.
Mr. Brennan suggested the Russians do have dirt on the president. He said Mr. Trump’s behavior “may reflect that concern” that the Russians will use his past against him.
The former head spy refused to say he believed that anything in particular or tangible, like a tape as some have suggested, exists.
“I’m just saying Trump knows and that’s why he’s so desperate to stop the Mueller investigation,” Mr. Brennan said, “Because clearly he’s concerned and, I think, fearful about what might be exposed in that investigation.”
Mr. Trump responded and told Fox News that Mr. Brennan “is a very bad guy.”
“If you look at it, a lot of things happened under his watch [leading the CIA under then-President Barack Obama]. I think he is a very bad person,” Mr. Trump told host Tucker Carlson in an interview airing Tuesday night.
Hey John Brennan, I just heard on the radio this morning, that 20 CIA Agents were killed / executed in China in a 2 year period after Hillary’s computer was hacked. Nice try, John. When you use the word traitor, look at yourself in the mirror, along with all of the Obama Administration!
After these comments from a despicable human like Brennan is it any wonder why President Trump believes that there is blame on our intel agencies. How can you trust people like Brennan when they obviously have such animus towards you? They aren’t doing their job, they are openly, and not so openly, working against this administration and have been since before the election!
WOW we must be getting mighty close to exposing the proof needed for everyone to see the truth behind the corruption and crimes Brennan and his co-conspirators I.E. OBAMA, Kerry, clinton, mueller, comey, have been involved in even beyond the bogus Russian crap. Brennan is desperate to create fake news in order to deflect attention from HIS knee deep role, so he causes chaos and mistrust in President Trump and the republicans. This is right from Alinskys book Rules for Radicals.
“…the intel community might begin to withhold intelligence from Mr. Trump.”
Has there ever been a clearer indication that these “intelligence” agencies should be shut down?
John Brennan has obviously turned into an imbecile, even if what Johnny Boy said were true, WE can ALL look at these secret squirrel agencies and remember that when a Secretary of State was compromised and they knew it, Hillary still had access to EVERYTHING she wanted or they gave it to her and she didn’t even request it! So this whole story is just that a False Story with no merit. I’m surprised that the Washington Times who wrote the story doesn’t mention this about Johnny’s comment about withholding reports from Trump. As a matter of Fact, isn’t doing that withholding, a Treasonous Act, if lack of that information could had stopped a major incident? (like a WAR). It’s amazing that Johnny the Commie ever had a job in security in the first place.
Isn’t it interesting that Mueller and the DOJ issues these indictments just two days before President Trump’s meeting with Putin?? Doesn’t leave much prep time. On purpose?
We don’t know what Barry Seotoro said to Putin in his private meeting either. No problem there. But we do know what he said on an open microphone. He told Medevedev that after the election he could and would be “more flexible”.
Was Obama having sex with a Russian man? We don’t know for sure. It’s certainly possible given what little we do know.
Brennan contributed to the campaign against Trump as CIA boss up to 2017. He says Trump is throwing the intel community under the bus. Brennan threw the Constitution under the bus by his totally incorrect use of the term treason, disregarding its definition in the Constitution. The same Brennan voted Communist. He has been described as a convert to Wahhabi Islam. True or not, his policies have appeared to give credence to that. Do not go by biased fact checkers. Brennan was against Trump before he invented reasons to be and reinvented the Constitution. His statements are increasingly unhinged. We need more Supreme Court Justices who rule based on what the Constitution means as written using dictionaries contemporary with the writing.
Mr. Brennan said Mr. Trump was “way, way out of his depth” meeting one-on-one with the “master manipulator,” Mr. Putin.
Well, Putin sure manipulated Hillary Clinton. He talked Hillary out of 20% of U.S. uranium.
You have to appreciate the fact that Trump is forcing so many people to reveal their true positions and attitudes. Mr. Brennan should be charged with treason, and if found guilty, he should be publicly executed by firing squad.
Whenever a serial liar says bad things about you, it is, in fact, a great complement because such a discredited source automatically casts doubt / disbelief on the veracity their own words. Such is the case with Brennan who soiled his reputation by being associated with Obama and by the long list of lies he told in his official capacity with the CIA.
(It’s like Hitler calling you a racist.)