John Brennan’s rip of Donald Trump forgets this one crucial fact

Former CIA director and loud-mouthed hater of all-things-this-White House John Brennan ripped into President Donald Trump with an angry tweet that crowed about the “trouble you are in” and cheered the fact that “you will never have the opportunity to run for public office again.”

Except that’s wrong.

Of course Trump can run for public office again. It’s called Trump 2020.

It’s called Term Number Two.

Brennan was responding to tweets from Trump that mocked how Democrats couldn’t find the tie that binds him to Russia collusion, so were now refocusing their messages on Michael Cohen and the hush money paid to women.

“So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution …” Trump tweeted. And then he followed it with another that read: “…which it was not (but even if it was, it is only a CIVIL CASE, like Obama’s — but it was done correctly by a lawyer and there would not even be a fine. Lawyer’s liability if he made a mistake, not me). Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced. WITCH HUNT!”

Brennan then weighed in and replied with his own tweet.

“Whenever you send out such inane tweets,” he wrote, “I take great solace in knowing that you realize how much trouble you are in & how impossible it will be for you to escape American justice. Mostly, I am relieved that you will never have the opportunity to run for public office again.”

Perhaps Brennan was simply doing a look-ahead, imagining the day when Trump is imprisoned and therefore, ineligible for public office.

Still, that’s a fantasy. So far, leftists have done little to produce evidence to support their calls for impeachment or imprisonment. Rule of law, anyone?

So even if this was a look-ahead — even if all Brennan’s guilty of is imagination overdrive, and not, as it would seem, failure to understand basic politics and U.S. civics — the tweet’s ill advised.

It’s Brennan who appears “inane” here, not Trump.

Fact is, Brennan’s been on an anti-Trump march since before Trump even physically took to the White House.

His hatred has clouded his judgment, sullied his ability to think straight. And one only needs to look through the trail of anti-Trump tweets on Brennan’s Twitter feed to see how deep his own stuff and nonsense runs.

