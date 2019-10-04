Home » Fresh Ink

John Brennan’s not-so-subtle sedition

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:45 am October 4, 2019
John Brennan, former director of the CIA

John Brennan put out a call to arms on Twitter for anyone with information on unlawful activities that may have been conducted by President Donald Trump to come forward and report it. Nice. Kind of like calling for a whistleblower movement, right?

He’s digging for dirt and wants anyone in a position to report dirt to hurry up and get it out there. The election dawns, dontcha know.

His tweets have the sour smell of sedition.

“A reminder to federal officials: There is no limit on the number of individuals who can use the whistleblower statute,” he wrote just a few days ago. “If you think you were involved in unlawful activity as a result of a directive from Mr. Trump or someone doing his bidding, now is the time to report it.”

A couple of days before that, Brennan tweeted, “Whistleblower deserves our praise & gratitude. Donald Trump getting very sloppy & careless in corrupt practices & cover up attempts. Democrats & Republicans (those who have a conscience) need to work together to prevent desperate moves by Trump that could wreak further havoc.”

And two days before that, Brennan tweeted: “Impeachment hearings are essential to determine whether Donald Trump, as alleged, engaged in extortion of a foreign government for personal political gain. If the allegations are true, Trump should be impeached, convicted by the Senate, & charged with a federal crime.”

If Brennan could be trusted as a truth-teller — if he could truly lay claim to his Twitter self-identifier as a “Nonpartisan American” — then maybe his tweets could be seen as coming from a genuinely concerned citizen, possessed of genuinely concerned passion for country and government.

But this is a time in U.S. politics when the intelligence community has proven itself untrustworthy, filled with partisan hacks who hate Trump and who will seemingly stop at nothing to tear down this administration — including using anonymous sources accusing outrageous things that are later shown to be false, even defamatory. And this is the guy, Brennan, who led America’s CIA for four years, from 2013 until January 2017, when Trump sent him packing.

Since, Brennan has become a Twitter tool of the far left, espousing angry, hateful rhetoric against this administration for all to see. And when Brennan expresses unhappiness with the status quo, one has to wonder where his mind wanders.

In 1976, Brennan voted for Communist Party leader Gus Hall for president, later explaining it as his way of “signaling my unhappiness with the system and the need for change.”

Brennan also said he was not, and never has been, a member of the Communist Party. OK. But it’s one thing to signal unhappiness with the government; it’s another thing entirely to go down the list of presidential candidates — which that year included Democrat Jimmy Carter, Republican Gerald Ford, Libertarian Roger MacBride, independent Eugene McCarthy, prohibition Ben Bubar, socialist Frank Zeidler — and decline them all until arriving at Communist Hall.

That’s not just extreme. That’s suspicious.

Trusting that Brennan has zero communist sympathies, zero communist tendencies, either then or now, is akin to trusting that Vladimir Putin pushed aside his 16 years of KGB mindset to ring in freedom, sweet freedom, as Russia’s leader. The suspicion lingers.

The red flags remain.

And Brennan is not just a never-Trumper.

He’s a well-connected, politically savvy, intelligence official trained in the finer arts of propaganda and upsetting countries’ governments in covert manners.

His tweets sow seeds of rebellion against this government, and that’s classic textbook sedition.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.

TruePatriotInTx
TruePatriotInTx
1:57 pm October 4, 2019 at 1:57 pm

Brennan better find a good lawyer because his time is coming up, soon.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:40 pm October 4, 2019 at 2:40 pm

    MORE like he should get his affairs in order, and go ahead and DIG HIS OWN GRAVE..

minaka
minaka
2:11 pm October 4, 2019 at 2:11 pm

To paraphrase Shakespeare: “Something is rotten in the state of America” when a documented communist sympathizer is admitted to the CIA let alone promoted to lead it! Commie moles remained in place throughout arms of the US government after killing the reputation of Senator McCarthy who tried futilely to clear them out. They promoted their own like Obama and henchman Brennan.

    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    3:15 pm October 4, 2019 at 3:15 pm

    …and Eric Holder, Janet Reno….
    The list goes back a long way. The communist revolution has taken a lot longer to materialize here due to so many happy people in a Free capitalist culture.
    The first “progressive” plants in the D.C. government were back in WWI if I recall correctly.

ltuser
ltuser
2:40 pm October 4, 2019 at 2:40 pm

EITHER START ENFORCING our laws against this sedition, OR GET RID OF THE LAWS>…

    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    3:42 pm October 4, 2019 at 3:42 pm

    Remove the corrupt government and replace it with a fair and equal version?
    That is the DUTY of We The People.

pitter
pitter
3:28 pm October 4, 2019 at 3:28 pm

Brennan had better be careful. If whistle blowers start coming out for him, we would have a court room full of people lining up again him.

It is surprising to me that all the people who have done everything that they are accusing Trump of, they have done and more.

    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    3:43 pm October 4, 2019 at 3:43 pm

    Projecting is a well documented trait of the Left.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    10:56 pm October 4, 2019 at 10:56 pm

    AND why are there no whistle blowers coming out against the left??? ARE THEY ALL scared of ending up in hillary’s body count list?

rockthistown
rockthistown
3:43 pm October 4, 2019 at 3:43 pm

“Brennan also said he was not, & never has been, a member of the Communist Party.”

That doesn’t mean you’re not a Commie. I certainly wouldn’t belong to any club that would have you as a member.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    10:57 pm October 4, 2019 at 10:57 pm

    THEN why did you vote for a commie John?

caligal
caligal
5:55 pm October 4, 2019 at 5:55 pm

This evil, viscious SOB is also a Muslim convert. Why hasn’t he and the whole Hussein Bozo administration been subpoenaed for sedition??? I see Susan Rice is loose again spouting Obozo commie propaganda. She being one of the biggest liars re Benghazi. What the Obozo Karbala is StILL doing to the constitution is remarkable and they should HANG.

PatriotUSA
PatriotUSA
4:32 am October 5, 2019 at 4:32 am

Yes we know, you realize none of the clowns running can beat pres Trump, and this is your desperate attempt to damage the president. Unfortunately for you, you are only helping him win… so thank you ! You, Pencil Neck and rest of the cabal are Trump’s best fund raisers.

solopsist
solopsist
8:44 am October 5, 2019 at 8:44 am

So,…a leader in the “Intelligence Community” indulges in deceit, manipulation and allegation. How surprising. The fact is that any person from such a background making any public statement should be viewed with extreme suspicion…

