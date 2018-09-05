John Brennan says Colin Kaepernick gives ‘meaning’ to the Constitution

Former CIA chief John Brennan came out with some gushing words of praise for NFL anthem-kneeler Colin Kaepernick, saying the newly minted face of Nike actually gave “meaning” to America’s Constitution with his on-field shows and protests. With his kneeling during the playing of the national anthem. With his protesting of the anthem, the signature song of the nation.
Think about that. That’s an odd view for an ex-intel guy to have, don’t you think?
If anything, a CIA chief is supposed to be loyal to America’s interests — a real America First type, unafraid and unashamed to state and show unequivocal love for country. Yes?
Kaepernick, meanwhile, has been unafraid and unashamed to use his elite NFL platform to protest something that’s not even real — the sport-like hunting and targeting by white police against black innocents — and, moreover, not very American, not very supportive of the rule of law. He’s worn pig cop socks to practice, for crying out loud, and then, get this, tried to explain it all away as some sort of quasi-support of cops.
“I wore these socks, in the past,” Kaepernick wrote on Instagram in September of 2016, because the rogue cops that are allowed to hold positions in police departments not only put the community in danger, but also put the cops that have the right intentions in danger by creating an environment of tension and mistrust.”
Hmm, OK. But that’s a whole lot of messaging to expect from one little pair of socks.
Kaepernick, of course, then went on to become the face of the social justice movement — at least, on the NFL field, when cameras were rolling. And fans of America, upset with the perceived ‘diss to the country, to the veterans, to the patriots who fought at the forging of this nation, may have subsequently fled Kaepernick’s side, and dumped their NFL tickets.
But not Brennan.
Apparently, Brennan sees “America” when he sees Kaepernick’s face.
“Colin Kaepernick drew our collective attention to the problem of continue racial injustice in America,” Brennan wrote on Twitter. “He did so not to disrespect our flag but to give meaning to the words of the preamble of our Constitution — ‘in order to form a more perfect union.’ Well done, Colin, well done.”
He sent out the tweet in response to Nike’s selection of Kaepernick as its face of its 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign.
But it seems a bit astonishing that Brennan, out of all the Americans he could select to showcase as an example of fine, upstanding constitutional awareness, chose the individual who’s become, to many, the face of anti-Americanism in recent times.
Then again, given Brennan’s angry Twitter feed, and his public condemnation of all-things-Donald-Trump, all-things-MAGA, maybe it makes perfect sense after all. Kaepernick’s unpatriotic kneeling may, in Brennan’s eyes, be what American patriotism is all about. Here we have it: Two peas in an un-American pod.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
Mr. Brennan, let’s put this in a slightly different way. Mr. Kaepernick has shown that Americans have the right of free speech, something guaranteed by Article I. And Nike has the right to make him their featured athlete.
That speaks rather well of the US. Imagine his exercise in dissent (and Nike’s) in Russia, China, Iran, Venezuela, etc. So I guess we can be grateful to Mr. Kaepernick for again making this exercise in freedom obvious to all.
And American consumers now have the right to buy Nike products, or switch their purchases to adidas, Under Armor, Champion, etc., etc., products. Nice how freedom of speech works — whether you are a multimillionaire athlete, former CIA director, or average Joe citizen.
And how is it he, feels that the constitution had no meaning PRIOR TO krapperdink coming along? Does he honestly feel the past 200+ years were meaningless?
John Brennan is delusional.
Yesterday’s stock market indicated what the American people think of Nike’s choice as spokesperson. Brennan can say whatever he wants just like every other person in the US, sane or otherwise.
Has anyone heard about how those stocks have done today? All i’ve seen on the news is wall to wall Kavenaugh..
Someone surprised the “never Trumpers” find America’s new savior in the form of some ‘protester?’ The only surprise I have is that this whackadoodledoo, kneeling QB, is not at the top of the Pulitzer nomination list! Didn’t a recent **winner** help speed America’s decline from the highest office in the land (WH)? Won, like the Kardashian’s, for doing absolutely NOTHING! Anyone of ANY substance, when offered this despoiled Pulitzer, should decline the thing…..
From one Anti American praising another Anti American. Should we say communists???
IT shouldn’t be hard to figure out. Brennan is one of the Generalissimo’s of the “resistance”. He is refusing to give up the fight. I hope his big mouth and lack of love of country land him in the big house. It had better be a big cell block, too.
deputy preimere brennan and comrade kaepernick are best friends.
And both love castro, Lennin, Stalin and Che..
Kaepernik has no idea about our TRUE HISTORY, AND NOR DO WE. We have been lied to in our history books. At the Shot heard round the world, did you know both blacks and whites fought the British, and it was a black man who rode the other direction when notifying our countrymen that the British are coming? Did you know that same black man who rode became a mayor of a city? Did you know that George Washington enrolled Black soldiers into the American Revolutionary Army and that one of the men who worked as a his aid and fought along side him was a Afro-American.
Did you know that Because of the State in which George Washington lived their law would not let him set his slaves free, but he went into poverty practically making sure that his slaves were well taken care? Listen the worst slave owner was Andrew Jackson that if a slave ran off, gave $500 to the man who returned him if he beat him before returning that this same Andrew Jackson was the FATHER OF THE DEMOCRAT PARTY? His behavior toward his black women servants was abominable and could very well have been the Father of the Nation. You want the truth about our History. Get a set of the “American Heritage Series” of DVD’s. and or “Constitution Alive” and or “Foundations of Freedom” all from wallbuilders.com be sure to get the books “America’s God and Country”, “Original Intent” and “Miracle in American History”. If you are friends with Kaepernik, get him a set of all these to show what our country and founders were really like.
Brennan has no knowledge of our true history, so explain to me how he can know anything about it being the Communist (which Obama put in the CIA) that he was.
Calling Brennan a liar and Kaepernick a jerk gives meaning not only to the Constitution, but to the truth.
Colin? What EXACTLY were you protesting? Other than the reactions you got for your snooty tantrum-protesting?
Your kneeling was a self fulfilling prophesy…