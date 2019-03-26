Home » News

John Brennan, ex-CIA chief, eats crow

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 7:35 am March 26, 2019
9

John Brennan, former director of the CIA

Former CIA chief John O. Brennan now says his months of attacks on President Trump may have been based on “bad information.”

One of the president’s harshest critics had a muted tone on Monday as he discussed special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” No evidence was found to support the claim that Mr. Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign “conspired or coordinated” with Russia.

“Well, I don’t know if I received bad information but I think I suspected there was more than there actually was,” Mr. Brennan told host Joe Scarborough. “I am relieved that it’s been determined there was not a criminal conspiracy with the Russian government over our election.”

Mr. Brennan said in December 2018, for instance, that Mr. Trump should prepare for the “forthcoming exposure of your malfeasance & corruption.”

“We need an actual leader — our Nation’s future is at stake,” he tweeted Dec. 31.

The former CIA head said he still maintained that some conversations between Mr. Trump’s campaign and Russians were “inappropriate.”

“I’m not all that surprised that the high bar of criminal conspiracy was not met,” he said.

Mr. Trump said Sunday that it was “a shame that our country has had to go through this. To be honest, it’s a shame that your president has had to go through this.”

“It began illegally, and hopefully, somebody is going to look at the other side. This was an illegal take-down that failed, and hopefully, somebody is going to be looking at the other side,” he told reporters. “So it is complete exoneration. No collusion, no obstruction.”

Brennan on MSNBC: Well, I don’t know if I received bad information but I think I suspected there was more than there actually was. I am relieved that it’s been determined there was not a criminal conspiracy with the Russian government over our election. pic.twitter.com/V2D7Cg9KsV
— Wojciech Pawelczyk 🇵🇱 (@PolishPatriotTM) March 25, 2019

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)
John Brennan, ex-CIA chief, eats crow, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



9 Comments

inluminatuo
inluminatuo
8:45 am March 26, 2019 at 8:45 am

Actor Walter Brennan used to play the toothless comic relief sidekick to guys like John Wayne and Gary Cooper. This Brennan plays the “Truthless” comical sidekick to Schumer, Pelosi, Obama, and Hillary with no relief in sight, other than the political and criminal leg-lifting they did upon the trusting innocent persons of WE THE PEOPLE.
WE THE PEOPLE should respect Brennan’s expertise in stating that the investigation was based upon “bad information” as he was the very instigator and perpetrator of much of the bad information. He is looking more and more like the cat who got caught eating the singing truth Canary in the American darkened political coal mine, that had it lived a bit longer could have prevented a media cave-in explosion, and could have exposed he and his cabal of criminal election manipulators who either overtly colluded with, or unconsciously in incompetence, awarded and handed the Russians with the very results of American election contamination and American division they sought to accomplish. Putin must be laughing up his sleeve.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.0/5 (3 votes cast)

Brian Dougherty
Brian Dougherty
9:04 am March 26, 2019 at 9:04 am

Brennan is a Filthy Muzlum sympathizer And was in this Hoax from the beginning He Talked about Treason and Trump daily He himself Should be HANGED for Treason against the United States

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.3/5 (3 votes cast)

xtech
xtech
9:25 am March 26, 2019 at 9:25 am

Brennan, along with Madcow and several other media headliners that perpetrated this hoax, should be FIRED! They have ZERO credibility!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.7/5 (3 votes cast)

    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    10:05 am March 26, 2019 at 10:05 am

    But they are doing the jobs they were hired to do. Absolutely nothing more or less.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
Pacifino
Pacifino
9:34 am March 26, 2019 at 9:34 am

The democrats and the FBI started the hunt long before Trump was elected. They knew there was nothing on Trump because the corrupt FBI had searched every septic tank in the world trying to come up with the insurance to assure hillary ‘s getting into the WH. Then 25 million $ plus was spent on Mueller’s scam for what the FBI knew did not exist.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

oldsaltydawg
oldsaltydawg
9:50 am March 26, 2019 at 9:50 am

Brennan is a LIAR. He bought that pack of LIES made up by the DNC hook line and sinker. Mueller NEVER had anything and that is why it went after those around Trump thinking he could get one to put Trump. He thought if he put the screws to some they would fold and give up Trump. Cohen was their last straw and it collapsed on itself without a drop of evidence Trump did wrong but Cohen who they claimed a LIAR was willing to tell them anything to stay out of Prison. Even Mueller knew this and therefore did not try to use his LIES to railroad Trump.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

ggfilthy
ggfilthy
9:52 am March 26, 2019 at 9:52 am

Typical Regressive Liberal Socialist Democrat (RLSD)… It’s always someone else’s fault… He did …NOTHING…. wrong… someone gave “false” info! Yeah… tell to the Judge you piece of excrement!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Max daddy
Max daddy
10:02 am March 26, 2019 at 10:02 am

Boogie, boogie, boogie!
So there was no monster under the bed, ever, but you emptied the room and tore up the floor anyways.
And now? “That kid just might have been dreaming.”

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

jbsnc
jbsnc
10:05 am March 26, 2019 at 10:05 am

Wasn’t Brennan appointed by America’s 1st Arab president who was raised early as a Muslim Socialist? Wasn’t Obama encouraging the fundamental transformation of America? And promoting some jobs to go overseas and not return? Did I have faith in Brennan?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply