John Brennan, ex-CIA chief, eats crow
Former CIA chief John O. Brennan now says his months of attacks on President Trump may have been based on “bad information.”
One of the president’s harshest critics had a muted tone on Monday as he discussed special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” No evidence was found to support the claim that Mr. Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign “conspired or coordinated” with Russia.
“Well, I don’t know if I received bad information but I think I suspected there was more than there actually was,” Mr. Brennan told host Joe Scarborough. “I am relieved that it’s been determined there was not a criminal conspiracy with the Russian government over our election.”
Mr. Brennan said in December 2018, for instance, that Mr. Trump should prepare for the “forthcoming exposure of your malfeasance & corruption.”
“We need an actual leader — our Nation’s future is at stake,” he tweeted Dec. 31.
The former CIA head said he still maintained that some conversations between Mr. Trump’s campaign and Russians were “inappropriate.”
“I’m not all that surprised that the high bar of criminal conspiracy was not met,” he said.
Mr. Trump said Sunday that it was “a shame that our country has had to go through this. To be honest, it’s a shame that your president has had to go through this.”
“It began illegally, and hopefully, somebody is going to look at the other side. This was an illegal take-down that failed, and hopefully, somebody is going to be looking at the other side,” he told reporters. “So it is complete exoneration. No collusion, no obstruction.”
Brennan on MSNBC: Well, I don't know if I received bad information but I think I suspected there was more than there actually was. I am relieved that it's been determined there was not a criminal conspiracy with the Russian government over our election. pic.twitter.com/V2D7Cg9KsV
— Wojciech Pawelczyk 🇵🇱 (@PolishPatriotTM) March 25, 2019
Actor Walter Brennan used to play the toothless comic relief sidekick to guys like John Wayne and Gary Cooper. This Brennan plays the “Truthless” comical sidekick to Schumer, Pelosi, Obama, and Hillary with no relief in sight, other than the political and criminal leg-lifting they did upon the trusting innocent persons of WE THE PEOPLE.
WE THE PEOPLE should respect Brennan’s expertise in stating that the investigation was based upon “bad information” as he was the very instigator and perpetrator of much of the bad information. He is looking more and more like the cat who got caught eating the singing truth Canary in the American darkened political coal mine, that had it lived a bit longer could have prevented a media cave-in explosion, and could have exposed he and his cabal of criminal election manipulators who either overtly colluded with, or unconsciously in incompetence, awarded and handed the Russians with the very results of American election contamination and American division they sought to accomplish. Putin must be laughing up his sleeve.