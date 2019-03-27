Home » News

Joe Scarborough rips Trump supporters over Mueller report reaction: ‘You have sold your soul’

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:45 am March 27, 2019
4

Joe Scarborough said reactions to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report indicates that President Trump’s supporters have forfeited their “soul.”

The host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” show said the conclusion that Mr. Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign never “conspired or coordinated” with Russia speaks volumes — not about biased media — but the Republican’s allies.

Mr. Scarborough blasted what he sees as hypocrisy and unwarranted schadenfreude.

“What would you have had the media do over the past two years when Donald Trump lied throughout the 2016 campaign about his contacts with Russia?” the host asked.

“You’re sucking up to Donald Trump and just because power is all that matters to you,” he said, Mediaite reported. “And just because you will justify everything that man does and just because you are corrupt, just because you’re not a journalist, just because you have sold your soul to a personality cult, don’t knock reporters at The New York Times or the Washington Post or The Wall Street Journal or the broadcast networks for doing their job right.”

Mr. Scarborough said it was “unbelievable” how those who are criticizing the media for its Russia reporting also said “the most vile things about women, the most vile things about immigrants.”

The host then put up a graphic with Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, and others who were indicted or found guilty of crimes during the course of Mr. Mueller’s investigation.

“The lied about the Russians nonstop for two years,” Mr. Scarborough said.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

4 Comments

Max daddy
Max daddy
12:10 pm March 27, 2019 at 12:10 pm

“….just because power is all that matters to you,….And just because you will justify everything that man does and just because you are corrupt, just because you’re not a journalist, just because you have sold your soul to a personality cult…..

I feel the gentleperson doth project too much!

capricorn1
capricorn1
12:54 pm March 27, 2019 at 12:54 pm

trump cares more for america than everybody in the drive by media including you joe

you are just mad because you have been found out to be fake news a lie unfeterd witch hunt of a president by the socialist pigs in media

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
1:02 pm March 27, 2019 at 1:02 pm

Isn’t it just amusing to watch these self-righteous Liberal Democrats having temper tantrums, because their greatly anticipated Mueller report didn’t go the way that they wanted and have been tell everyone that it would destroy President Donald Trump.
Tee Hee
Have no fear the entertainment is not over. These deranged Liberal Democrat idiots will continue to make up stuff and call anyone who doesn’t agree with them names.
Their mentality and character is
just like a pampered spoiled little rich girl who didn’t get her way.

Next Question:

Why do we have such vermin in position of Authority??

Chris B
Chris B
1:40 pm March 27, 2019 at 1:40 pm

Isn’t physiological projection a wonderful thing. Joe was the one who forfeited his soul years ago in his quest for power. He is the one who has been lying. And the fact that the people he shows who were arrested were arrested for things completely unrelated to Russia should say something.

