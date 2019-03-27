Joe Scarborough rips Trump supporters over Mueller report reaction: ‘You have sold your soul’

Joe Scarborough said reactions to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report indicates that President Trump’s supporters have forfeited their “soul.”

The host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” show said the conclusion that Mr. Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign never “conspired or coordinated” with Russia speaks volumes — not about biased media — but the Republican’s allies.

Mr. Scarborough blasted what he sees as hypocrisy and unwarranted schadenfreude.

“What would you have had the media do over the past two years when Donald Trump lied throughout the 2016 campaign about his contacts with Russia?” the host asked.

“You’re sucking up to Donald Trump and just because power is all that matters to you,” he said, Mediaite reported. “And just because you will justify everything that man does and just because you are corrupt, just because you’re not a journalist, just because you have sold your soul to a personality cult, don’t knock reporters at The New York Times or the Washington Post or The Wall Street Journal or the broadcast networks for doing their job right.”

Mr. Scarborough said it was “unbelievable” how those who are criticizing the media for its Russia reporting also said “the most vile things about women, the most vile things about immigrants.”

The host then put up a graphic with Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, and others who were indicted or found guilty of crimes during the course of Mr. Mueller’s investigation.

“The lied about the Russians nonstop for two years,” Mr. Scarborough said.

