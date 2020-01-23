Joe Scarborough predicts ‘Fox News bubble’ to burst for Trump fans in 2020: ‘They have no idea’

Joe Scarborough is making an early 2020 prediction that President Trump’s supporters have “no idea what’s coming” on Election Day due to life in a conservative media echo chamber.

The “Morning Joe” host told viewers this week that a “Fox News bubble” prevents Republicans from realizing the dire political straits Mr. Trump is in.

“[There’s a] Fox News bubble that these people live in,” he said Wednesday, Mediaite reported. “It’s the conservatives, it’s the right-wing that’s created this bubble, they go into that bubble, they don’t know what exists outside of that bubble as far as for making arguments.”

Mr. Scarborough, who predicted “Trump world culture on the skids” with the release of his 2017 anti-Trump EP “Mystified,” said a similar bubble burst in 2012.

“We saw of this Mitt Romney in 2012,” he continued. “He watched Fox News, he looked at Gallop polls and was sure he was going to win when the rest of America knew he was headed to defeat. … They have no idea what’s coming in November [2020].”

