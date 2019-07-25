Joe Scarborough: Jesus, forgive me for ever being a Republican.

Former Florida congressman Joe Scarborough turned to God for forgiveness on Wednesday for his Republican past.

The MSNBC host covered former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony to the House Judiciary Committee on Twitter when a pivot for penitence took place.

“Jesus, forgive me for ever being a Republican,” he tweeted to 2.5 million followers.

Mr. Scarborough, who married liberal “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski in 2018, served four terms as a Republican lawmaker.

“You’re sucking up to Donald Trump and just because power is all that matters to you,” the pundit told President Trump’s supporters in March. “And just because you will justify everything that man does and just because you are corrupt, just because you’re not a journalist, just because you have sold your soul to a personality cult, don’t knock reporters at The New York Times or the Washington Post or The Wall Street Journal or the broadcast networks for doing their job right.”

Mr. Trump, however, thanked Democrats on Wednesday for again forcing the Russia investigation into the national spotlight. He always maintained that it was a partisan “witch hunt” aimed at destroying his administration.

Mr. Mueller’s declaration in the 448-page report concluded with zero criminal charges against Mr. Trump.

The president’s critics predicted for years that his campaign partnered with Russian assets meddling in the election.

