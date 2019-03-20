Joe Scarborough gives biblical lesson to Trump-supporting evangelicals

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Tuesday criticized evangelical Christians who still support President Trump, arguing there is “nothing consistent” with the president’s behavior and the teachings of Jesus Christ.

The “Morning Joe” host, a former Republican, made the comments while discussing a new poll by Pew Research Center that found 69 percent of white evangelical Protestants approve of the way Mr. Trump is handling his job as president.

“Evangelical Christians still remain loyal to this man,” Mr. Scarborough said. “There’s nothing consistent with the teachings of Jesus — and when I say nothing, I mean absolutely nothing.

“The Beatitudes, and the Sermon on the Mount, especially the story of the Good Samaritan,” he said. “You can look for all of the red letters in your King James New Testament Bible and you will see that Donald Trump — the way he lives and the policies he pursues — is the antithesis of those red words.”

Princeton University Professor Eddie Glaude Jr. said the findings of the poll revealed “a crisis in white evangelicalism” that he found “deeply troubling.”

Mr. Scarborough, who said he still considered the church his home, agreed with the professor, citing the Gospel according to Matthew 25 to further his argument.

“That is the center of what Jesus says,” the host said. “His disciples asked him, ‘How do we get to Heaven, how do we sit on the right hand of the Father,’ and Jesus says, ‘Give a cup of water in the master’s name, feed the hungry, clothe the naked.’ It’s basically, ‘bring comfort to those who need comfort and hope to the hopeless.'”

“You look at that, which is really the cornerstone of Jesus’ ministry,” he continued. “The fact Donald Trump still is saying he does not need to be forgiven by Jesus Christ and he’s never once needed to be forgiven by Jesus Christ, never asked for forgiveness, it is the antithesis of everything.

“I still don’t get it,” he added.

