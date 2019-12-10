Trending
Joe Biden’s new claim: ‘I don’t know’ what Hunter was doing at Burisma

Posted On 6:49 am December 10, 2019
16

FILE - Hunter Biden, 2012. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden says he doesn’t know what his son Hunter Biden was doing on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, but that his relatives wouldn’t be conducting foreign business if he’s elected president.

“I don’t know what he was doing. I know he was on the board. I found out he was on the board after he was on the board and that was it,” Mr. Biden, a top 2020 Democratic presidential contender, said in a new interview with “Axios on HBO” posted on Sunday.

Asked if it’s something he wants to get to the bottom of, Mr. Biden said: “No. Because I trust my son.”

“There’s nothing on its face that was wrong,” he said. “Look, if you want to talk about problems let’s talk about Trump’s family. I mean, come on.”

Hunter Biden’s position on the board of Burisma Holdings while his father was vice president has become a key issue in House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. Congress is probing whether President Trump improperly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into conducting investigations, including into the Bidens’ business interests in Ukraine, and the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.

“You know there’s not one single bit of evidence [to say] anything done was wrong … but you keep asking me these questions,” Mr. Biden said. “But I’m not worried about it. Look, the American public knows me.”

Mr. Biden vowed that if elected, his family members would not be engaged in foreign business “because of what’s happened in this administration.”

“No one’s going to be seeking patents for things from China,” he said, alluding to presidential adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump. “No one’s going to be engaged in that kind of thing.”

Hunter Biden has since stepped down from his lucrative position on the board. He said he doesn’t regret holding the post, but acknowledged that his father’s name and political clout likely played a role in his landing the job.

Mr. Biden has consistently defended his son. He called a man at a campaign event in Iowa a “damn liar” last week after the man had brought up Hunter Biden.

The former vice president said later that he probably shouldn’t have challenged the man to a push-up contest, after the man had also invoked Mr. Biden’s age.

0 votes cast
16 Comments

baitfish
baitfish
8:04 am December 10, 2019 at 8:04 am

This claim, like everything else that comes out of biteme’s mouth, is a lie. There is a way to possibly get some answers to the question of, what was hunter biden doing for burisma, subpoena his phone calls, emails, written records, etc., for the entire time he was on the board. Force the bidens into a coverup. Call them both before the Senate during the Trump impeachment trial, and make them purger themselves, then prosecute them for perjury. Start playing hardball with these criminals.

7 votes cast

    Dan Man
    Dan Man
    9:38 am December 10, 2019 at 9:38 am

    …‘I don’t know’ what Hunter was doing at Burisma” that’s ok, either does he!

    …acknowledged that his father’s name and political clout likely played a role in his landing the job. – Oh, ya think?!?

    4 votes cast
      inluminatuo
      inluminatuo
      10:25 am December 10, 2019 at 10:25 am

      “I don’t know what he was doing.” …”I know nothing about the gambling taking place in the movie Casablanca” as he shoves his son’s salary kickback into his own breast pocket,,,”I know nothing Colonel Klink” as the Ukrainians get blankets and coffee mugs in military aid to face the Russian tanks as WE THE PEOPLE become financial and debt Concentration Camp war captives. “I know nothing about that grandchild that hunter placed at my campaign door step and took off without being seen” refusing to acknowledge or support it leaving WE THE PEOPLE to foot the bill of supporting the child, just like WE THE PEOPLE financed Hunter’s quid quo Pro 6 figure Biden salary at the cost of Ukrainian aid… Just like we have supported Biden himself who has been in government over 30 years accumulating wealth 100 times any salary earned during his government job tenure in domestic and International taxpayer redistribution of military aid and other political kickback schemes that let the taxpayer cover the expense of his benefitting corruption every chance he can get.

      3 votes cast
    Dan Man
    Dan Man
    9:43 am December 10, 2019 at 9:43 am

    hell yes! if the republicans put half the effort into investigating the demotards as they spend trying to impeach the president (for crimes they brag about committing) the world would be a nicer, cleaner place.

    2 votes cast
    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    10:47 am December 10, 2019 at 10:47 am

    “Hunter?…..Hunter……Nope. Doesn’t ring a bell.” – Joey Fingers

    1 vote cast
Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:19 am December 10, 2019 at 8:19 am

#1 requirement to be a Liberal Democrat, LIE and lie about everything.

The Liberal Democratic Party revolves around and its philosophy is based on Control, Hate, Lies, Cons, Deceptions, immorality and the lack of integrity.

These LGBTQ’s(Democrats)are the open practitioners of the infamous crime against GOD and nature,
Who sold their souls to the malicious, venomous bullies of Organized LGBT (Democrat Part) mafia.
These Sodomites (Democrats) , will not tolerate and will attack and attempt to destroy anyone and anything not accepting and promoting their degenerate, sexually (Democrat political) perverted lifestyle.

5 votes cast

    inluminatuo
    inluminatuo
    10:39 am December 10, 2019 at 10:39 am

    But did not sweet “I Love Everybody” Nancy not pray for President Trump and pray before solemnly knee capping him with a low hanging Congressional Impeachment limbo stick? She stated to NEVER use the word hate about her presence,,,,, only because it evokes the ever present hate of Self, brought on by the things she has done in the darkness that her now almost killed conscience and the better angels of her god given nature may start shouting into her ear, which is the usual cause that ultimately leads to the Trump derangement syndrome of hate, envy and malice toward any others who might dare to oppose her. She calls herself a good catholic, yet refuses to pray for the 60 million post Roe v Wade whose loss to America can be placed right on her American human potential destroying doorstep. I am not so sure she is so desperate to impeach Trump because of the upcoming election, as she is fearful that octogenarian Justice Ginsberg will suddenly pass on and Trump will fill her seat with the capability to prevent her political campaign to destroy innocent American Human life. If this is being a good catholic, then Jesus died for nothing,,,which he did NOT.

    0 votes cast
Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:24 am December 10, 2019 at 8:24 am

” but that his relatives wouldn’t be conducting foreign business if he’s elected president.”

But it was perfectly OK, when he was elected vice-president.

I refer to the #1 requirement above.

8 votes cast

Samual Adams
sotheseedsofliberty2
9:18 am December 10, 2019 at 9:18 am

“I don’t know what he was doing. I know he was on the board. I found out he was on the board after he was on the board and that was it,” Mr. Biden, a top 2020 Democratic presidential contender, said….” Poor old Joe Biden, He Didn’t know nothing, what, Happened, what day is this? I don’t know nothing ! Old Chicago Mayor, Daley once said this about Helping his son out get a cushy position, “What kind of a father would I be if I didn’t help my own sons…”
By Connie Singer March 17, 1980 12:00 PM

“If a man can’t put his arms around his sons, what kind of a world are we living in?”

Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley, 1973

3 votes cast

Dan Man
Dan Man
9:46 am December 10, 2019 at 9:46 am

I’m waiting to hear Pelosi say “we have to hurry up and impeach him so we can find out what crimes -if any- he has committed away from the fog of these kangaroo court proceedings”

4 votes cast

    mrp15
    mrp15
    10:41 am December 10, 2019 at 10:41 am

    Pelosi’s son also had a connection with a gas company despite her opposition to gas. Is Biden now distancing himself from his son to cover his own tracks? They’re all a bunch of bums and it’s time for them to go away.

    2 votes cast
Dan Man
Dan Man
9:59 am December 10, 2019 at 9:59 am

…”not one tiny bit of evidence”… uh, except for the video of you bragging about getting the guy investigating the company that was paying your son millions of dollars to sit on the board even though he had absolutely no knowledge of the industry and doesn’t even speak the language, while holding tax payers money…. yeah, the American people know you, you’re a liar and a pedophile and you are as corrupt as they come.

3 votes cast

Dan Man
Dan Man
10:02 am December 10, 2019 at 10:02 am

I’d be afraid to see you speak in person – afraid I would drown in the ******** spewing out of your face-hole every time you remember what to say.

2 votes cast

chrose
chrose
10:31 am December 10, 2019 at 10:31 am

As a liar and cheat, or his dementia is getting worse, his run to the WH is NIL and probably will be in an institution for what ever lying years he has left.

1 vote cast

rockthistown
rockthistown
11:12 am December 10, 2019 at 11:12 am

Joe’s using the Sgt. Schultz defense . . . “I KNOW NOTHING!”

It takes some kind of chutzpah to make allegations about Trump’s family when his own son is a crack-head, skirt-chasing, money-grubbing worthless P0S who uses people then dumps them & trades off his last name for his own personal gain.

Joe’s strategy: Deny, deflect & distract until the clock runs out. ‘Come on, man! Orange Man bad . . . so elect me cuz I have no ideas but I’m good! And pay no attention to that son of mine behind the curtain getting paid by a corrupt foreign company!”

2 votes cast

ac0522
ac0522
11:15 am December 10, 2019 at 11:15 am

Ok, Joe, maybe will believe you if you make Hunter return all the Burisma & the China monies / investment that he did nothing to earn except peddle your name & influence as VP.

Or, as proof of your own sincerity & trustworthiness, you can just repay the monies out of your own pocket & trust your son to pay you back later.

2 votes cast

Leave a Reply



