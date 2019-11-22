Joe Biden wants to ‘punch out’ violence against women? CNN’s Cuomo has epic Trump fail!

CNN’s Chris Cuomo tries to own President Trump but the effort didn’t go quite as planned. The Trump impeachment sham heads into a new phase, and Joe Biden says he wants to punch his way to ending violence against women. All that and more on today’s show!

At Wednesday’s Democrat debate, Joe Biden proved once again that he is the king of gaffes. In addressing the MeToo and violence against women, Biden drew laughs from the audience when he said he would “keep punching” at the problem.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo tried to one-up President Trump, and the results were a total failure. Cuomo called his mom during a CNN program to prove that people could hear her talking when she wasn’t on speakerphone. The test didn’t go as planned.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

