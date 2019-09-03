Home » News

Joe Biden wants ban on ‘magazines that can hold multiple bullets’

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:50 am September 3, 2019
Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden either called for the banning of most handguns or displayed basic misunderstanding of the simplest of firearms terminology.

Campaigning Monday in Iowa, Mr. Biden demanded the elimination of “magazines that can hold multiple bullets in them,” calling such a ban so obvious that only ill motive could explain it.

“The idea that we don’t have elimination of assault-type weapons, magazines that can hold multiple bullets in them is absolutely mindless. It is no violation of the 2nd Amendment. It’s just a bow to the special interests of the gun manufacturers and the NRA,” he said at a Labor Day picnic in Cedar Rapids.

The phrase “magazines that can hold multiple bullets” raised eyebrows, though. Ryan Saavedra of the Daily Wire explained why, while posting the clip.

“Joe Biden makes the most extreme gun-control push of all the 2020 Democrat presidential candidates: Biden calls for banning ‘magazines that can hold multiple bullets in them.’ All magazines hold ‘multiple bullets,’ that’s the point. This call from Biden would ban most handguns,” Mr. Saavedra wrote.

With the exception of old-fashioned revolvers, whose basic design concept has remained unchanged since the six-shooters of the Old West, modern-design handguns store multiple bullets in magazines.

2 Comments

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
12:01 pm September 3, 2019 at 12:01 pm

Huh? This Fool Joe Biden is either senile or he has alzheimer’s disease.

Top 10 Early Signs of Alzheimer’s
Difficulty remembering things that just happened. …
Inability to plan or solve problems. …
Losing track of dates, seasons and time. …
Misplacing things. …
Mood and personality changes. …
Poor decision-making. …
Struggling with conversations. …
Trouble completing familiar tasks.

Yep this fits.

John B
AstroJohn
1:06 pm September 3, 2019 at 1:06 pm

Next on the agenda are six-shooters – so my old J-Frame will still pass muster … until 5 are too many, then 4…then 1…

Not gonna happen, Joe-baby! Not gonna happen! Make all the laws you want, never gonna happen.

OTOH, since you are an old white male, Kamala and her ilk will have to carry the torch for you. Still not gonna happen – all your idiotic, ill-conceived laws will do is make felons out of millions of law-abiding Americans.

