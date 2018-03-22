Joe Biden tells students he wants to ‘beat the hell out of Donald Trump’ — Trump responds

MIAMI — Former Vice-President Joe Biden says he would “beat the hell” out of President Donald Trump if they were in high school together and Trump disrespected women.
The Democrat spoke Tuesday at an anti-sexual assault rally at the University of Miami.
“A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,'” Biden says. “If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”
Biden says any guy who disrespected women was “usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room.”
Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018
The school’s “It’s on Us” rally sought to change on-campus culture surrounding sexual assault.
© 2018 The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Following quite real occured at a certain military-academy prior to WW-2.
A freshman cadet, in training for a boxing-tourney was told by his third-year opponent that if he (freshman) won, he would be hounded in a way he would never forget. One day, the freshman’s platton-sgt heard it and chewed-out his student — the net-result, on the big day, the freshman wiped the floor with the third-year, who avoided him like-plague until he graduated.
Bidet-on-tap is just like that third-year braggart (and Trump like the freshman after the sergeant’s chewing-him-out)!
Wait a minute. You mean biden flat out THREATENED the sitting president? SO WHY is the secret service not arresting him?
Joe Biden is very probably a child molester. And no, I’m not speaking figuratively. Check out this video by Paul Joseph Watson:
https://youtu.be/KQ-YjGmpO4Q
You beat me to it. I was going to post links of “Pervy Uncle Joe” grabbing young girls. And not back in HS either. It was while he was in office.
More proof that “Gadget’s Law” is true.
Anything the Libs accuse conservatives of doing, is something they’ve already done personally and gotten away with.
I’ve been saying this for decades now. Libs are disgusting. Biden is a Lib.
If you’re a conservative (functioning brain) you can do the math on that one.
(Libs can’t do math.)
Hahahahhaha. Crazy Joe Biden
Crazy, “Shotgun Joe” Biden.
Prevent that loon from buying a gun, a hammer, a hatchet, a knife, a baseball bat, a car or acid. He is mentally unstable.
I just love it when liberals talk about violence, it uncloaks the lie they are about peace which prevents them from being shot
BUT the more they talk about violence/assaulting our leadership and KEEP GETTING away with it, the more they are inspired to Turn those words into action.
“Biden says any guy who disrespected women was “usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room.”
Just because someone is fat and ugly doesn’t mean they are a Democrat, who are always S.O.B.
“Just because someone is fat and ugly doesn’t mean….” Seems that should read: Because someone is fat and ugly “usually means” they are a Democrat…” 😉
Look up “fat, ugly, Democrat” and you will see a picture of Ted Kennedy…along with “cowardly”, “adulterer” and “murderer”.
Joe Blow, a member of the Obama communist Administration!
I’m trying to remember what Uncle Joe had to say about Bill Clinton’s rape of Juanita Broaddrick and sexual assault of a half dozen (that we know of) women.
At any rate, notice that Joe avoids the topic of little girls, which is his preference.
Biden is the gift that keeps on giving to the Republican party.
So the ” anti-violence ” – ” anti-bully ” party, for which Joe B. is a part of is saying what? PROMOTING VIOLENCE!!???
You just cannot make this stuff up!
Joe, might I share an old saying: ” It is better to be thought the fool, then to open your mouth and remove all doubt. ”
True wisdom comes in knowing when to keep your mouth shut.
Which is proof then, that dems know not what wisdom is!
Funny thing happened on the way to the funny farm. Smokin’ Joe Biden mistakes himself for Smokin’ Joe Farzier – which he aint! Other tidbit about “disrespecting women,” photos all over the place with Smokin’ Joe’s hands all over “somebody else’s woman.” Bak-in-tha-day, mine, not Joe’s, now that wudda got your lips bloused in double time! AND, he was Vice President of The United States, at the time….
Of course Trump is going to slam Biden back and I for one love that he fights back. Bush kept quiet while the Dems and media trashed him for 7+ years and we ended up with Obama. BY THE WAY, there is no question Trump would kick Biden’s soft butt all the way back to Delaware.
I’d almost be tempted to say “FINE, both you and trump step in the ring. FULL CONTACT, no holds barred.. LETS SEE who beats the hell out of whom!” And see whether biden is willing to do so.
Why is it these old liberal coggers like “crazy Joe” Biden and “raging bull” de Nero who are now in old age and probably never threw a punch in real,life think that they are tough guys. Maybe they should lay off the steroids.
Why is this old, stupid, perverted, dumbass still in the news?….Can you imagine this silly old man raising a hand to anyone?….what a complete egotistical fool…go away stupid
I’d rather have old Joe “beat the hell out” of me instead of rubbing my shoulders…. Just sayin.
Wait a minute. . . There is an anti-sexual assault rally and they invite Joe “The Groper” Biden to speak???? Liberals and hypocrisy, I guess.
I wouldn’t bet on Biden in a fight with anybody. That aside, did he ever get around to beating the hell out of Bill Clinton (who elevated disrespecting women to an art form)?
Well, that’s just crazy ol’ Uncle Joe.
Don’t mess with Joe!
“Stand up, Chuck!”
How many instances on the Internet can you find of Joe Biden inappropriately fondling women in front of the camera? Sorry, I lost count of the many women (and children) who have displayed uncomfortable signs from his presence.