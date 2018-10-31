Joe Biden ‘sick and tired’ as he lays blame for synagogue shootings, mail bombs on Trump

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden told voters Tuesday that he’s “sick and tired” of the Trump administration, in the aftermath of a gunman who killed 11 people at a synagogue and a Trump supporter who allegedly mailed pipe bombs to prominent Democrats, including Mr. Biden.

“I am sick and tired of this administration,” Mr. Biden said at a campaign rally for Democrats in Wisconsin. “I’m sick and tired of what’s going on. I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired, and I hope you are, too.”

Mr. Biden, who is considering a presidential bid in 2020, said that “words matter,” an apparent rebuke of President Trump’s campaign rhetoric.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“Three times this past week, the forces of hate have terrorized our fellow Americans for their political beliefs, the color of their skin, or their religion,” Mr. Biden said. “Folks, this is not who we are. We need to recognize that words matter. Words matter.”

A Florida man was charged last week with allegedly mailing as many as 15 pipe bombs to high-profile critics of Mr. Trump, including former President Barack Obama, Mr. Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr.

You Might Like







Also last week, two black people were killed at a Kentucky grocery store, allegedly by a white gunman, in what authorities are investigating as a possible hate crime. Authorities say the gunman had tried minutes earlier to enter a black church.

On Saturday, a gunman killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh and wounded six others, including four police officers.

Mr. Biden said the pipe bombs sent to him and others could have been picked up by “our kids, our grandkids.”

Mr. Trump, who has called the synagogue slayings “evil,” is visiting Pittsburgh Tuesday to meet with family members of the victims and with first responders.

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 1.0/10 (5 votes cast)