Joe Biden ‘sick and tired’ as he lays blame for synagogue shootings, mail bombs on Trump

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden told voters Tuesday that he’s “sick and tired” of the Trump administration, in the aftermath of a gunman who killed 11 people at a synagogue and a Trump supporter who allegedly mailed pipe bombs to prominent Democrats, including Mr. Biden.
“I am sick and tired of this administration,” Mr. Biden said at a campaign rally for Democrats in Wisconsin. “I’m sick and tired of what’s going on. I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired, and I hope you are, too.”
Mr. Biden, who is considering a presidential bid in 2020, said that “words matter,” an apparent rebuke of President Trump’s campaign rhetoric.
“Three times this past week, the forces of hate have terrorized our fellow Americans for their political beliefs, the color of their skin, or their religion,” Mr. Biden said. “Folks, this is not who we are. We need to recognize that words matter. Words matter.”
A Florida man was charged last week with allegedly mailing as many as 15 pipe bombs to high-profile critics of Mr. Trump, including former President Barack Obama, Mr. Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr.
Also last week, two black people were killed at a Kentucky grocery store, allegedly by a white gunman, in what authorities are investigating as a possible hate crime. Authorities say the gunman had tried minutes earlier to enter a black church.
On Saturday, a gunman killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh and wounded six others, including four police officers.
Mr. Biden said the pipe bombs sent to him and others could have been picked up by “our kids, our grandkids.”
Mr. Trump, who has called the synagogue slayings “evil,” is visiting Pittsburgh Tuesday to meet with family members of the victims and with first responders.
So, bidet-on-tap, are you blaming 2015/12/02 San Bernardino terror-attack, 2013/04/15 Boston Marathon Bombing, and 2009/11/05 Fort Hood terror-attack on Trump as well (reminder: all of them, hate-crimes like Pittsburgh, occurred under your boss’ maladmin before Trump even announced candidacy for POTUS)!?
“Biden went on to assure the pro-LGBT crowd that even though the Obama
administration cannot enforce a thought police, people who stand for their
religious convictions are in the process of being wiped out — as the White
House’s homosexual agenda continues to proliferate across the nation. Carson
and others who ascribe to the biblical view of homosexuality should be
eradicated from the planet in the name of “equality” and “tolerance.” “
“Joke Shotgun Biden” speaks ! And speaks, and speaks, and speaks, and speaks, and………..
Joe is sick and tired of a successful President that is getting things done that his administration could never do. Give it a break Joe, you’re day is over (thank God) and nobody really cares what your opinion is. We had 8 years of you and that is more than enough. Enjoy retirement!
Well he is 907 years old. Of course he’s sick and tired.
Joe you’ve lived long enough. Time to step aside and give someone else a turn.
“Well he is 907 years old…” — and was mentally about 837 when he got into politics…
Hey, Joe, you are blaming these things on the Pres. What about all the BS for the 8 years you and Hussein ran the country and it went to hell in a hand basket. Now you and Hussein try to say the good economy is because of you’ll. Sorry, Joe, we are not that stupid. You two and Hillary are the gift that keeps giving.
hey joe why dont you go somewhere and grab some a$$ thats all you are good for you putz.
Joe Biden is a child molester.
Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who turn darkness to light and light to darkness, who replace bitter with sweet and sweet with bitter. Isaiah 5:20
0:53
“They literally rip BABIES from the arms of their mothers and fathers…”
Joe. Seriously?
You and your pals literally rip babies apart from the wombs of their mothers. Not only that but you celebrate it. The Left literally dances and parades around celebrating abortion.
LINK (start at 4:55 if you can stomach it)
Joe. Joe. Seriously. Joe. As a friend… You need to shut up. Just shut up and go away. You’re a fool speaking nonsense. You’re an evil supervillain trying to claim the moral high ground. Your high ground is standing on top of a pile of millions of dead babies.
Shut up Joe. You’re done. Stop talking. Just shut up. Silence is golden but duct tape is silver. So just shut up already.
Joe, don’t you have a child to molest somewhere; seriously?
Hopefully will have landslide votes from those who are much more sick and tired of Crazy Uncle Joe and his screaming Mimi political comrades in the current Dem Party which is dominated by rabidly anti American militant liberal Socialists and elite billionaire globalists for EU / UN type worldwide rule whose motto is “we don’t need no steenking sovereign nations”.
The whole left wing is still in denial that Trump fairly won the Presidency despite all of the left’s attempts to subvert the election process. I think the left may qualify for Ripley’s Record for world’s longest temper tantrum.
Really Joe ? Frankly I am tired of YOU, and the stupid things that you seem to always say ! Trump is NOT responsible for the shootings OR the Bombs that were sent.
Words of wisdom from Mr. Hands-all-over-other-people’s-children?