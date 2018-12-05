Joe Biden: I’m the ‘most qualified person’ to be president

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden told audience members at a stop on his book tour that he is the “most qualified person” to be president, CNN reported Tuesday morning.
Speaking Monday night at the University of Montana, Mr. Biden said his experience in the political arena sets him far apart as a potential candidate.
“I’ll be as straight with you as I can. I think I’m the most qualified person in the country to be president,” he said, according to CNN.
“No one should run for the job unless they believe that they would be qualified doing the job. I’ve been doing this my whole adult life, and the issues that are the most consequential relating to the plight of the middle class and our foreign policy are things that I have — even my critics would acknowledge, I may not be right, but I know a great deal about it,” the former vice president added.
Mr. Biden said he still hasn’t officially decided to run for the Oval Office. He told the crowd that his family will decide together in the next six weeks to two months.
The former vice president acknowledged some of the political mistakes he made in the past — including his actions during the Anita Hill hearings — and his age, but argued that he’s still a much better choice than President Trump.
“I am a gaffe machine, but my God what a wonderful thing compared to a guy who can’t tell the truth,” he said, “Whether or not I run, whoever runs, I’m going to break my neck to make sure they win.”
Joe Biden was in essence Obama’s (First Lady). An intellectual lightweight worthy of feminized issues that never involved Alpha male input. Like the Last Ex-First Lady Hillary who thought she also was the most qualified, he will find out to his dismay that Washington Experience to the American informed voter, is as detrimental to political success, as a Liberal education is to success in the real world. A Biden groping for the Whitehouse job leaves the voters feeling like a Biden groped Washington woman,,,, powerless and embarrassed, for a “There’s Uncle Joe he’s a mov’in kinda slow” on a Washington train trip to petticoat Junction.
I respect the use of the classics.
There’s Uncle Joe. He’s a gropin’. What a schmoe!
He drove a Corvette before they took his keys away from him. I’m guessing….Red? It says something to other men of that age group. Something sad.
” I think I’m the most qualified person in the country to be president,” Biden said
#1. Of what country?
#2. define “Qualified”.
#3 “I think“……?? Biden doesn’t think, he just does as he is told.
#4. Remember:
“Biden went on to assure the pro-LGBT crowd that even though the Obama
administration cannot enforce a thought police, people who stand for their
religious convictions are in the process of being wiped out — as the White
House’s homosexual agenda continues to proliferate across the nation. Carson
and others who ascribe to the biblical view of homosexuality should be
eradicated from the planet in the name of “equality” and “tolerance.” ” ???
http://www.onenewsnow.com/culture/2015/03/12/taking-christs-name-in-vain-biden-blasts-biblical-marriage-bigots
He’s about as qualified to run the US is, as i am qualified to be a deity.
How about most “Creepy”? (Given all the pictures above…)
It’s worse in the videos. Some of the women are trying to escape. Some men come between Joe and their kids.
I’m surprised they didn’t post the picture of him sitting next to a sheriff with his hand on the guys thigh. That would have shown he’s an equal opportunity creeper.
SO where are all the #METOO whiners, going after lecherous joe??
Think much of yourself, there, Joe?
Please run you retard ! You mentally deficient gaff machine with the pschotropic smile !
“Run, Forrest! RUN!!!”
Good grief, Creepy Uncle Joe is NOT qualified to run anything larger than a lemonade stand, he’d no doubt make a mess of that. That being said he is as qualified as any demoncRAT. BUILD THE WALL, DEPORT THEM ALL, MAGA, OR ELSE!!!
I get an image of him soaking his feet in the lemonade like Harpo Marx in Duck Soup.
I’ll be as straight with you as I can. I think I’m the most qualified person in the country to be president,”
A qualifier and a disclaimer in two sentences. He IS the most qualified Democrat.
O’Kennedy has taught you well.
He should have said “In my tiny mind, I think I am the most qualified person in the country to be president”
IMO he would need an electro microscope to find his brain first.
Funny.
Most qualified? Sadly enough he might be right. However the statement doesn’t mean much. They (the press, Obummer) said Hillary was the most qualified in history. Most qualified to have a date with a neck tie party it seems. If you want nothing to get done, lots of gridlock, lots of senseless programs, lots of stupidity – he’s your man! If he manages to get the nomination it shows a very big change in the democratic party. One thing the dems have said resoundingly in the past is – he’s not our man!
Oh please Joe….do run….highlighting your “hands on experience” with women will be most appreciated by those on our side.
People in Hell want ice water, too. The fact the POTUS Barry pulled the plug (not the ones on his head) on him in 2016 tells you all you need to know about his chances at getting nominated. In Texas they’d refer to him as being ‘All hat and no cows.’ ‘Bite Me’ is destined to be a faded footnote in some obscure book.
Joe is very full of himself without any justification for the self-declared cornucopia of qualifications.
He has all his “Yes men” in the media agreeing with him..
In liberal speak, that’s justification..
He is the most qualified if you compare him to Clinton and Obama. They are all perverts cut from the same cloth.
Horse Hockey, Joe, Geopolitically you’re worse than Barak and that stupid goosed neck jerk who was still trying to deal with Iran even though he was no longer in any official position. He was no better at international negotiations than Chamberlain. And your old boss telling us jobs weren’t coming back and it would take magic to improve the economy and, when it went boom snf he tried to take credit? Damn, Joe, only a moron attaches himself to such losers.
Most qualified??!! Hmm. In 2020, Trump will have had 4 years of experience at being president. Biden will still have had exactly 0 years of experience in the office.
Great…if he’s elected, we can rename the Presidential State of the Union speech the ‘Pervo the Clown’ show.
Suppose we accept his claim as true, w.r.t. the possible Democrat candidates. What does it say about the Democrat Party, when they inevitably trot out someone with different plumbing, different melanin, or some other “intersection” of Grievance Classes–in lieu of the “most qualified”?
I think we should embrace and proclaim Uncle Feely’s claim of being the most qualified.
It certainly shows just how low they have become, when this lecherous old man is seen as the most qualified.
Being a politician, even a good one does not make that person presidential material. In this case, I would not want him as president for any reason. He is a scary individual, because of his economic beliefs.
President of NAMBLA maybe, anything else, no, sorry shotgun Joe.
Joe the Groper is currently 76 years old. The fact he is a career politician and never had a private sector job means his opinion of being the most qualified really has no point of reference. I personally would not want a 79 year old rookie ( at inauguration) doing orientation to be President. He scared the hell out of me as Vice President, no way he could survive the stresses of the job. One thing would be entertaining is the thought if he did win, would he have lap dances during swearing in ceremony?
I guess it would be lap dances for all in attendance at the Democrat parties for “Creepy” Uncle Joe. When I think of “perve” his image comes to mind!
A legend in his own mind………
Joe Biden calls himself the most qualified person to be president. This is the same guy who said that candidate Obama was articulate and clean. That is not a comment that a qualified person would make, because its sounded racist. Yet, Obama chose him for vice president showing the job was to Obama “not worth a warm bucket of piss,” as one of its occupants stated. Biden’s phrase “most qualified,” indicates he is up to his old standard practice of plagiarism.
Sorry Joe! Obama said in July 28 2016: “There has never been a man or a woman more qualified than Hillary Clinton to serve as the next US president”.
All said and done, Biden is probably the best the Democrats have to offer. If the Democrats have not already done enough to destroy their political party, with Muslims elected to office in two states already threatening to abolish the Constitution, a Hispanic actively demonstrating the ignorance of the party who elected her, Pelosi and Schumer lying out of both sides of their hypocritical mouths accusing Trump of the very things practiced by Obama, then Biden would be the final touch in their self-inflicted destruction plans.
It has been both sad and pathetic to watch the Democrat Party, of which I was once an active member, destroy itself so completely with their childish, many times idiotic, behavior…. It has also been a traumatizing experience to discover how underhanded and mean-spirited they have become…
No truly believing Christian could ever support the Democrat platform in good conscience, knowing that the Democrat platform is contrary to all things godly!