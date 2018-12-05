Joe Biden: I’m the ‘most qualified person’ to be president

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden told audience members at a stop on his book tour that he is the “most qualified person” to be president, CNN reported Tuesday morning.

Speaking Monday night at the University of Montana, Mr. Biden said his experience in the political arena sets him far apart as a potential candidate.

“I’ll be as straight with you as I can. I think I’m the most qualified person in the country to be president,” he said, according to CNN.

“No one should run for the job unless they believe that they would be qualified doing the job. I’ve been doing this my whole adult life, and the issues that are the most consequential relating to the plight of the middle class and our foreign policy are things that I have — even my critics would acknowledge, I may not be right, but I know a great deal about it,” the former vice president added.

Mr. Biden said he still hasn’t officially decided to run for the Oval Office. He told the crowd that his family will decide together in the next six weeks to two months.

The former vice president acknowledged some of the political mistakes he made in the past — including his actions during the Anita Hill hearings — and his age, but argued that he’s still a much better choice than President Trump.

“I am a gaffe machine, but my God what a wonderful thing compared to a guy who can’t tell the truth,” he said, “Whether or not I run, whoever runs, I’m going to break my neck to make sure they win.”

