Joe Biden, drunk on capitalism, charging big bucks for signed books

oe Biden, the same guy who served under one of America’s most rabid wealth distributors in modern political times — Barack Obama — and the same guy who presents as oh so very much concerned with the plight of the middle class, has taken a fat cat step toward Profit Lane.

He’s reportedly charging hundreds of dollars for autographed copies of his forthcoming book, “Promise Me, Dad.”

Gee, whil, Joe. Didn’t know you had stumbled on cash poor times.

Charging signing fees for a book seems rather a deviance from the norm — from most authors’ book tours, which standardly place the writer at a modest table, pen in hand, ready to receive those who’ve purchased the book and want a quick signature of special message.

It’s also rather a deviance from how the left views itself — as the party of the middle class guy, the defender of the poor.

“Politics and Prose, a Washington, DC, bookstore known for hosting authors at signing events, sent out an email announcing the [VIP book signing] event at the Warner Theater on November 14 with the note, ‘Every ticket for this evening includes a copy of the book. VIP Packages include a signed book and a meet and greet opportunity with vice president Biden,'” the Daily Caller noted.

The price to meet Biden and receive a signed copy of his book? That would be $448 — not including the service fee affixed to the ticket sales.

So Biden’s not simply selling his book, or his signature. He’s also selling himself — a glitzy, glittery, starry-eyed chance to stand by him and shake his hand, all the while he presents with a personally signed copy of his book.

Still: $448?

Capitalism is grand. But too bad the left only recognizes this when it benefits personally. The nation would be a lot better off financially if those in politics — the leftists, the Democrats — would stop trying to put on populist airs for the public, while skulking about the free market field in secret. Come on out of the closet, Joe. Wear that capitalist badge proudly.

