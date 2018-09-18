Joe Biden: ‘Dregs of society’ support Donald Trump

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden assailed President Trump’s supporters during a speech Saturday at the annual Human Rights Campaign dinner in Washington, lamenting that “virulent people” and the “dregs of society” still had a friend in the White House.
Mr. Biden told an enthusiastic crowd of LGBTQ rights advocates that social conservatives at home and abroad who used religion or culture as a “license to discriminate” were committing a “crime” of prejudice.
“Despite losing in the courts and in the court of public opinion, these forces of intolerance remain determined to undermine and roll back the progress you all have made,” he argued. “This time they — not you — have an ally in the White House.
“They’re a small percentage of the American people, virulent people,” he continued. “Some of them the dregs of society. And instead of using the full might of the executive branch to secure justice, dignity [and] safety for all, the president uses the White House as a literal, literal bully pulpit, callously exerting his power over those who have little or none.”
Many conservatives on Twitter compared Mr. Biden’s remarks to Hillary Clinton calling Trump supporters “deplorables” during the 2016 presidential election.
Mr. Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., said the former vice president’s statements went “too far.”
We are all used to Creepy Joe saying stupid stuff but this is too far even for him. https://t.co/vNiD9TDZg6
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 16, 2018
Mr. Biden wasn’t the only former Obama administration official to slam the president during Saturday’s event.
Former Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. called Mr. Trump an “occupant” of the White House whose administration was guilty of “rampant corruption,” “stunning incompetence” and “shameful intolerance.”
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
So why are you a Demonrat, Bidet-on-tap?
he learned from the groping masters ted kennedy,strom thurmond and bill slick willie clinton.
Creepy uncle Joe is a puddle of maggot infested pig vomit. Oh, and my apologies to maggot infested puddles of pig vomit everywhere….I didn’t mean to insult you with the comparison.
Obama’s Gay boy friend Holder, and Creepy Joe standing on their Mama’s shoulders couldn’t kiss Trump’s Butt, but they would like to I know.
Biden is the bottom of a septic tank.
I guess it takes a dreg to recognize a dreg. Is there a scale for the depth of dregginess that one can obtain. Would uncle Joe qualify for the bottom step? And Eric Holdum-up follows suit by being corrupt enough to see someone else as corrupt. Looking through the eyes of a corrupt person, the righteous would look to be corrupt, because it is the opposite.
biden is a spineless, mostly uneducated, ***… what a total loser… career leech on society…
go die you giant *****… we will all be better off
and .. I dare you to talk like that near me or to me… age respect aside, I’ll kick your sranton azzz
The Democratic clown Joe “shotgun” Biden (Obama’s Fool) was an eight year sitting vice president and couldn’t muster enough support in 2016 to run for president!
Joe also unsuccessfully ran two times before, but now he’s using the race card, the gender card and Hillary’s insulting, losing, strategy which will piss off the voters!
Please give me a break Joe, you are an incompetent like Obama, retire with some dignity!
‘Dregs of society’ Classify as Demon Crats.. because they are Possessed ! These Anti God Liberals Will Also Stand Before Almighty God !!! What will they say Then?
Dregs of society vs. Scum of the earth. I’m not talking about their voters, just the lib Dems like Biden, Clinton, Holder, Waters, Schumer, and even their deep state political hacks.
Dregs are winning and will keep on winning.
The dregs of American society are the liberal communist leftist demoncrats!!
But what can one expect from an imbecile!
The “Yugge” advantage for all the rest of America is anyone who listens to Bedumb will become a moron too, too stupid to put food in their own mouth.
So keep teaching and preaching to your followers, Dopey
Consider the source.
“They’re a small percentage of the American people…”
And again, a liberal showcases complete ignorance of how our political system works.
That “small percentage” elected the President, Joey. That’s why he’s in the White House.
So much Hatred. Boiling over vitriol. Satan has been working overtime to blind eyes, deafen ears, so he can destroy America. With his chief hater Obama, he is succeeding. They don’t even see or hear him, just march to his voice…truly, the silver tongued devil. It took Satan decades to build his army here. He may succeed in destroying America, freedom, peace, a life the rest of the world cannot even understand…so they must destroy it. Nothing has changed, Jesus.
Thursday, March 12, 2015 | Michael F. Haverluck (OneNewsNow.com)
“Biden went on to assure the pro-LGBT crowd that even though the Obama
administration cannot enforce a thought police, people who stand for their
religious convictions are in the process of being wiped out — as the White
House’s homosexual agenda continues to proliferate across the nation. Carson
and others who ascribe to the biblical view of homosexuality should be
eradicated from the planet in the name of “equality” and “tolerance”
So we have Biden and Tinkerbell Obama considering themselves
above and against the word of GOD.
Better to be the Dregs of society than a PEDOPHILE, he’s a pervert.
“….the White House whose administration was guilty of “rampant corruption,” “stunning incompetence” and “shameful intolerance.” Ahh, finally, Holder stating the truth about the administration he served. He just misspelled Obama as Trump! Probably due to that malignant TDS. The former (Thank God) “Genuflector-in Chief” spouts off, constantly, that his administration was “scandal free.” P u u l l e e s s e e, someone round up a straight jacket for this putz, before he hurts someone (not concerned about his hurting himself)!
You’d think the Dem’s would have figure out by now, with Hillary’s “Deplorable s” comment which helped her lose the election, that insulting half of the nation’s eligible voters isn’t real smart. But then no one has ever accused old groper Joe of being smart.
Joe Biden and his gang of ‘Dumbocraps’ are the bottom of U.S. society!
Biden has no ground to stand on, since he supports Islam unconditionally (like all his Dem buddies), and thus supports a long list of heinous, barbaric tradition, including FGM.
The closer we get to the mid-terms the more vile and nasty the dems get. They don’t have a
positive agenda.
I claim that the last Dem who could be proven to have a positive agenda was JFK; BJC (Clinton) maybe had a positive agenda, but not easily provable — no question Hitlery’s wasn’t/isn’t.
Hey Senile Joe, I think you have it backwards. Which party has all of the deadbeats on Welfare for generation after generation ? And of course you and your traitorous cohorts want to give them OUR money AND flood the borders with new welfare recruits to OUTnumber and OUTvote those of US who pay for everything. And it’s not as if you care about all of these Entitled souls, as you do everything you can to KEEP them on your Uncle Sam plantation as pawns for your political power.
If President Donald Trump were to use the “full power of the executive branch to secure justice etc. for all”. The pervert joe biden and every other commie democrat would be in GITMO right now. They are no less than a criminal organization that is a thousand times worse than the worst servants of Satan. democrats/communist never support anything but the ones with absolutely no morals. If they are un-Christian the demo/commies support them. The sad thing is there are few republicans in congress who have guts enough to stand with President Trump in his efforts to clean up the “sewer” that is the district of corruption in Washington.
Again, Hussein Bozo Illini our all his butt suckers. Crazy Uncle Joe too stupid to know statements like that didn’t work too well for The Clinton Crime Family.