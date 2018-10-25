Joe Biden: Donald Trump ‘more like George Wallace than George Washington’

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden on Tuesday accused President Trump of leading the country with “fear,” comparing him to the late Democratic governor of Alabama and notorious segregationist George Wallace.
“No president has ever led by fear,” Mr. Biden said at an Orlando rally for Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson. “Not Lincoln. Not Roosevelt. Not Kennedy. Not Reagan. This president is more like George Wallace than George Washington.
“Democrats have to choose hope over fear, unity over division,” he said. “We have to choose our allies over our enemies. We have to choose truth over lies. We have to choose a brighter future for Americans over this desperate grip of the darkest elements of our past in our society. … In the United States of America, there’s nothing we cannot do, and I mean it — get up, take it back and restore this country to its rightful place.”
Mr. Biden’s appearance at the Cheyenne Saloon in downtown Orlando was the final stop of his Florida tour that included Tampa, Tallahassee and Jacksonville.
During a stop at the University of South Florida on Monday, the former vice president called the Nov. 6 midterm elections a fight for “the soul of America” and the chance to reset “the moral compass of this country,” The Associated Press reported.
“These values have always held us together. Today, they are being shredded,” he said. “We have a president who pushes his own selfish interests ahead of the country.”
