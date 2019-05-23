Joe Biden, a ‘fool’ whose candidacy makes ‘a cat laugh’

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has drawn the notice of Kim Jong-un — whose state-run media called him out as a “fool” of such proportions, he could “make a cat laugh.”

That’s at least a little bit funny.

Everybody knows cats can be quite persnickety with their humor.

Anyhow, North Korea’s state media attacked and condemned Biden, calling him a “fool of low IQ” and an “imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being.”

How rude.

But what’s really eye-rolling is the media’s response.

CNN, for instance, tried hard to use North Korea’s criticism of Biden to President Donald Trump’s disadvantage. Look at this, from CNN, the second paragraph in a story about North Korea’s attack: “The comments [from KCNA], published Wednesday, appear to closely mirror remarks made by U.S. President Donald Trump and his supporters against the former vice president. In March, Trump called Biden ‘another low IQ individual,’ while his attorney Rudy Giuliani described him as a ‘mentally deficient idiot.’ ”

In other words — it’s not Biden. It’s Trump.

It’s that dang Trump and his unsavory White House officials, spreading lies and innuendoes, stirring unfriendly pots and influencing foreign leaders with their careless, juvenile rhetoric.

Or, worse, it’s that dang Trump and his unsavory White House officials, forming dangerous un-American partnerships with dangerous overseas’ governments and leaders, influencing their perceptions of America’s fine Democratic politicians.

Again, from CNN: “The comments are in sharp contrast to North Korea’s seemingly positive view of the relationship between Kim and Trump.”

Either, or. Either way, Trump is to blame.

But it’s not Biden.

It’s definitely not Biden.

North Korea’s state media, Korean Central News Agency, actually wrote the criticism of Biden in response to Biden’s own criticisms of Kim. Biden called Kim a “dictator” and “tyrant”; KCNA accused Biden of “slandering rhetoric” and said he was “reckless and senseless, seized by ambition for power.”

KCNA then went on to name several of Biden’s famous gaffes, before concluding, “Yet he is self-praising himself as being the most popular presidential candidate. This is enough to make a cat laugh.”

Hmm.

It’s a tough pill to swallow to admit agreement with a despotic leader like Kim. But there you have it.

On Biden, on at least on the points of ego and ambition and proclivity to gaffe, he kind of nailed it.

And if it’s not enough to make a cat laugh — it’s certainly enough to make a dog chuckle.

