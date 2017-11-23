Joe Barton: Capitol Police open ‘revenge porn’ investigation on woman with whom he had affair

Rep. Joe Barton, Texas Republican, says the Capitol Police have opened an investigation against the anonymous woman accusing him of an affair and of sending her nude pictures of himself.
According to a report Wednesday evening in the Washington Post, Mr. Barton, Texas Republican, accuses the woman of engaging in “revenge porn” against him — giving to others after a relationship is over such photos as two intimates might freely share with one another.
There is no federal law against this, but it is illegal in Texas. Nor is publicly known whether the woman, whom the Post did not name, is behind the Twitter account that posted the nude picture of Mr. Barton.
“This woman admitted that we had a consensual relationship,” Mr. Barton said in a statement to the Post on Wednesday evening. “When I ended that relationship, she threatened to publicly share my private photographs and intimate correspondence in retaliation.”
Elsewhere in the Post’s article, the paper wrote that the woman had secretly recorded a phone conversation with Mr. Barton and that she had conducted a lengthy interview about the relationship with its reporters.
Those tapes said Mr. Barton noted to her that sharing photos of him could become a police matter — a statement of fact that she took as a threat against her.
“As the transcript reflects, I offered to take the matter to the Capitol Hill Police to open an investigation. Today, the Capitol Police reached out to me and offered to launch an investigation and I have accepted. Because of the pending investigation, we will have no further comment.” Mr. Barton’s statement read.
The recording suggests “a potential crime against me,” he said.
The Capitol Hill police did not immediately comment either on the Post report or on Mr. Barton’s claim of a “revenge-porn” investigation.
Joe Barton is a low life scumbag going after this woman. What was Barton thinking, sharing nude pictures of himself, with a person he is having a relationship with? Secondly, he was still married, when he was having multiple affairs. Thirdly, this woman sharing nude photos of herself, with Barton, shows one what a lowlife this woman is. This is what is wrong with Congress. These Congressman have affairs, they are involved with slush funds, insider trading etc. Then there is blowhard Jacob Chaffetz on Fox News, indicating that these members of the House and Senate are away from there families so they are lonely and then out of the other side of his mouth, he states that he does not condone this type of behavior. Chaffetz is the same clown, who removed tea party House members from Chairmanships at Boehner’s request. Chaffetz also indicated that he was going to impeach Koskinnen at the IRS and of course nothing came of it. The idiot voters, both RINOS and DemoRATS, make me sick to my stomach. The House and Senate are a good old boys (this includes the women)!
So i’ve taken it that if you are married, you have never ‘stepped out on her’?
OR never thought to send nude picks to your lover you are dating??
Anyone who would send nude photographs of themselves over the internet, is a special kind of stupid. And this is what we settle for to represent us in congress. The government we deserve.
THIS IS yet another reason you shouldn’t ever send or post nude pics of yourself anywhere on line.. HELL don’t evne take then and keep them on your computer!