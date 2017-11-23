Joe Barton: Capitol Police open ‘revenge porn’ investigation on woman with whom he had affair

Rep. Joe Barton, Texas Republican, says the Capitol Police have opened an investigation against the anonymous woman accusing him of an affair and of sending her nude pictures of himself.

According to a report Wednesday evening in the Washington Post, Mr. Barton, Texas Republican, accuses the woman of engaging in “revenge porn” against him — giving to others after a relationship is over such photos as two intimates might freely share with one another.

There is no federal law against this, but it is illegal in Texas. Nor is publicly known whether the woman, whom the Post did not name, is behind the Twitter account that posted the nude picture of Mr. Barton.

“This woman admitted that we had a consensual relationship,” Mr. Barton said in a statement to the Post on Wednesday evening. “When I ended that relationship, she threatened to publicly share my private photographs and intimate correspondence in retaliation.”

Elsewhere in the Post’s article, the paper wrote that the woman had secretly recorded a phone conversation with Mr. Barton and that she had conducted a lengthy interview about the relationship with its reporters.

Those tapes said Mr. Barton noted to her that sharing photos of him could become a police matter — a statement of fact that she took as a threat against her.

“As the transcript reflects, I offered to take the matter to the Capitol Hill Police to open an investigation. Today, the Capitol Police reached out to me and offered to launch an investigation and I have accepted. Because of the pending investigation, we will have no further comment.” Mr. Barton’s statement read.

The recording suggests “a potential crime against me,” he said.

The Capitol Hill police did not immediately comment either on the Post report or on Mr. Barton’s claim of a “revenge-porn” investigation.

