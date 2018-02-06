Jimmy Kimmel: Late-night hosts are liberal ‘because it requires a measure of intelligence’

Jimmy Kimmel boasted Saturday night that the majority of late-night talk shows hosts are liberal because the job requires “a measure of intelligence.”
The comedian made the comment during a live podcast called “Pod Save America” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, hosted by former Obama administration officials Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor.
Mr. Kimmel, a frequent President Trump critic who has spoken out on a number of issues ranging from health care to gun control, said he decided to get into political comedy and advocacy due to a “real serious concern for the future of this country.”
He said political comedy can be dangerous because hosts risk alienating half of their audience, but it’s more important to be honest with viewers than to be universally funny.
“The history of late-night television is, ‘Don’t show your hand. Don’t tell people what your political affiliation is,'” Mr. Kimmel said. “I think Jon Stewart really changed that, but when it came to network television that was really still the case. It wasn’t until late in [David] Letterman’s career that we knew what his affiliation is. Jay Leno — I think most people thought he was a Republican and he’s not, he’s a Democrat, but you wouldn’t know it from watching his show.
“And there was some wisdom to that, because when you tell a joke, if you think the person telling the joke is unbiased, you can just appreciate the joke for what it is,” he said. “The underlying reason is you could potentially lose half your audience if they feel like you’re not one of them. Maybe the good thing about now about having 100 different channels and 30 different talk shows is you can be honest and you can talk about these things and these things that mean something to you.”
“And it also just so happens that pretty much every late-night talk show host is a liberal, and that’s because it requires a measure of intelligence,” he added, sparking a roar of applause. “Not a ton, not a tremendous amount of intelligence, but you do have to be over the base line.”
Mr. Kimmel bid his right-leaning viewers a farewell in October, saying he had no regrets attacking Republican leadership and “would do it again in a heartbeat.”
“I want everyone with a television to watch the show,” he told CBS at the time. “But if they’re so turned off by my opinion on health care and gun violence, then I don’t know. I probably won’t want to have a conversation with them anyway.”
Late-night hosts are liberal because it requires the “willing suspension of disbelief” which enables them to live in the FANTASY WORLD where they dwell in blissful IGNORANCE, believing all the CRAP put into their brains by Leftist Professsors, CNN, Commucrats who suck up to them for political contributions, etc. LIMOUSINE LIBERALS at their finest, who deep down, are really VERY SHALLOW!
Actually it requires a measure of intelligence to tell jokes that are funny to everyone Kimmel, and none whatsoever to cast insults or be vulgar.
What the hell would that loser Yimmy Kimmel know about intelligence? He’s a has been and about as witty or funny as a case of VD.
What is a Jimmy Kimmel? Is it a ride at an amusement park, like 6 Flags? The next time I am at 6 Flags, I will look for the Jimmy Kimmel or is it a Jimmy Camel? I think everyone has misspelled it; surely it’s a Jimmy Camel, and Achmed supervise it and charges for a ride on his Jimmy Camel…
He might think he is smart but he has no common sense. He is just a typical Hypocrite liberal. Isn’t Adam Corrola on the conservative side ? Maybe they are not be friends any longer after Kimmel’s comments.
These types who have writers for their comedy lines, ask people written interview questions, and get paid a lot think that they’re a gift to humanity. Kimmel, who made his way to late night shill started with The Man Show which sexualized young women’s bodies – a brilliant entertainment move that was never tried before and made crude and vulgar jokes which appealed to man’s base nature…more brilliance on Kimmel’s part. This guy is just a modern day carnival huckster pushing liberalism. He belongs on late night with the others where most good people sleep through them.
According to Vint Cerf, developer of TCP/IP and a VERY bright guy, “Education is what you have left when you’ve forgotten everything you learned” or the ability to think. I don’t know what Kimmel’s definition of education is other than the time he spent in school nodding out, but it doesn’t have anything to do with learning to think critically.
How much intelligence does it take to pander to a bunch of people who you know agree with you? That’s pretty much what Oprah does. Kimmel is the late night, white boy Oprah.
Come on guys. You are way over thinking this. Truthfully, it is one of the funniest lines he ever delivered.
Guess you left your “intelligence” in your other pants, when you went down a one way street the WRONG way and had an accident.
Late night shows are for liberals because so many of them don’t work and therefor don’t have to get up in the morning to go to work.
Acutally, most people with intelligence don’t watch late night tv because they actually have jobs and are productive. If you think for one minute you are intelligent, Jimmy, let me set you straight. You are not. You are liberal and that is a mental disease. Ergo, you’re suffering from stupidity.
We have found his intelligence measure and it is one tenth of one milligram!
Of course, Jimmy Kimmel is proof positive that his claim “Late-night hosts are liberal ‘because it requires a measure of intelligence'” IS JUST NOT TRUE!
No, they just don’t have jobs.
A contradiction in terms — conservatives generally seem to have more intellect (example: when I use a term not understood, conservative response is either to look it up or to ask me to define it; by contrast liberal response lots of spue).
If Jimmy Kimmel is the measure of what goes for “intelligence” I would prefer to be ignorant!!
and I care what this liberal progressive communist has to say?