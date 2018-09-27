Jimmy Kimmel: Brett Kavanaugh needs ‘pesky penis’ cut off in public

Jimmy Kimmel told his ABC audience on Monday night that Judge Brett Kavanaugh should be confirmed for the U.S. Supreme Court — provided his “pesky penis” be cut off in public.
The man who once put mystery objects down his pants on “The Man Show” while asking women to guess what was inside says President Trump’s pick for the high court should have his penis removed.
Judge Kavanaugh has been accused by California professor Christine Blasey Ford of sexual misconduct at a party while the two were in high school, although he maintains that he never met her at a party and was a virgin at the time.
“I think there’s a compromise here. Hear me out on this,” Mr. Kimmel said. “So, Kavanaugh gets confirmed to the Supreme Court. OK. Well, in return we get to cut that pesky penis of his off in front of everyone.”
An awkward reaction by the audience prompted the host to respond: “No? That’s not good? I thought I had a solution there for a minute.”
Judge Kavanaugh defended himself during an interview with Fox News that aired Monday, saying he “never sexually assaulted anyone, in high school or otherwise.”
“I am not questioning and have not questioned that perhaps Dr. Ford at some point in her life was sexually assaulted by someone in some place,” the judge told Fox News. But what I know is I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone in high school or at any time in my life.”
Mark Judge, whom Ms. Blasey Ford claims was present during the alleged misconduct, recently released a statement saying he has no recollection of such an incident and “never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes.”
“I know I’m telling the truth, I know my lifelong record, and I’m not going to let false accusations drive me out of this process,” Judge Kavanaugh told Fox while his wife Ashley sat by his side.
Ms. Blasey Ford, a California psychologist and college professor, is scheduled to testify Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The judge will testify shortly afterward.
Well the Democrat party is in the process of Guillotining their own political heads with this obviously non-transparent corruption of the American Judicial process, having themselves already Guillotined their own male strength and stones, or shrunk their own grapes into raisins in the heat of political battle. Now they would do the same to those whose strength and male parts are still intact, only so they themselves will not look so emasculated in comparison. Call it the new pesky party of politically correct sexual equalizing gonad tax to make unequal evil equal to goodness, where Creator designs again are to be exchanged or diminished by the dim-witted Dems and the dim-witted comedians who reflect the masks of comedy and tragedy their performances and PARTY portray.
Maybe Kimmel should have his offensive pesky tongue cut off, hmm?
At the neckline!
Wonderful country that we have, where a talentless, unattractive, idiotic little man presumes to make derogatory comments about a man whose dignity, intelligence and commitment to fairness
unreachable by him. Yet he makes a fortune and thinks he is contributing to open discourse.
I am particularly struck by his ability to articulate difficult subjects. He is a total zero. Amazing he has any audience.
I guess I am quite at odds as to why he would say such a thing. Doesn’t he realize how really childish and stupid he sounds?
What a jerk.
And he’s convinced he and his audience is smarter than the rabble that doesn’t watch him.
If that is what little kimmel wants well then the DEMONcrats should be the firstto to step up, how many demoncrats have been accused of rape in the last year? That number is something like 15 or more, with ellison right there at the top of the stack, I say remove all there manhood starting with the DEMONcrats, and ending with the DEMONcrats. It is the DEMONcrats that are causing all the trouble so lets make it so the DEMONcrats cannot reproduce.
Heck.. go back to ted kennedy’s time and start there. There would be a lot of little weenies in that barrel.
The only reason the Left needs to have a majority of liberals on the Supreme Court is so we have to obey it because they never do and never will
They really should be thanking us, what would they have to live for if they did not have something they could protest against and we win because it keeps them fully employed rather than wasting their time cross-dressing, trying to get in the women’s restroom
Win/win
“The Man Show” was more his speed.
Yes!! “Remember The Man Show!” The most disgusting,degrading, worthless program to ever air.
They celebrated the humiliation of women. And, not all that long ago.
Seems as if American life has now become a limbo dance: how low can you go?
Socialist Life, yes. This isn’t American Life. The fuzzy logic of leftism has gotten us to this point. When lunacy goes mainstream, you have problems.
With Bill Clinton’s election the left signaled that they prefer cause to function and were ready to blindly go where so many others have fallen before.
They hate themselves so much that they prefer history’s graveyard to Hope.
Add Jimmy to the defamation lawsuit that Judge Kavanaugh ought to file against all these people. I can’t believe the strength and character of Kavanaugh in the face of all these allegations, name calling, and abuse.
Kimmel, the court jester, who’s only short coming is the lack of the traditional fools costume.
Jimmy…. You would have been a lot of fun in fifth grade.
Please, catch up with the rest of us.
Kimmel is Keagan. Keagan is Kimmel. Don’t let the fake beard, robe and dress fool you.