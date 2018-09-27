Jimmy Kimmel: Brett Kavanaugh needs ‘pesky penis’ cut off in public

Jimmy Kimmel told his ABC audience on Monday night that Judge Brett Kavanaugh should be confirmed for the U.S. Supreme Court — provided his “pesky penis” be cut off in public.

The man who once put mystery objects down his pants on “The Man Show” while asking women to guess what was inside says President Trump’s pick for the high court should have his penis removed.

Judge Kavanaugh has been accused by California professor Christine Blasey Ford of sexual misconduct at a party while the two were in high school, although he maintains that he never met her at a party and was a virgin at the time.

“I think there’s a compromise here. Hear me out on this,” Mr. Kimmel said. “So, Kavanaugh gets confirmed to the Supreme Court. OK. Well, in return we get to cut that pesky penis of his off in front of everyone.”

An awkward reaction by the audience prompted the host to respond: “No? That’s not good? I thought I had a solution there for a minute.”

Judge Kavanaugh defended himself during an interview with Fox News that aired Monday, saying he “never sexually assaulted anyone, in high school or otherwise.”

“I am not questioning and have not questioned that perhaps Dr. Ford at some point in her life was sexually assaulted by someone in some place,” the judge told Fox News. But what I know is I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone in high school or at any time in my life.”

Mark Judge, whom Ms. Blasey Ford claims was present during the alleged misconduct, recently released a statement saying he has no recollection of such an incident and “never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes.”

“I know I’m telling the truth, I know my lifelong record, and I’m not going to let false accusations drive me out of this process,” Judge Kavanaugh told Fox while his wife Ashley sat by his side.

Ms. Blasey Ford, a California psychologist and college professor, is scheduled to testify Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The judge will testify shortly afterward.

