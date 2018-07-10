Jimmy Carter: ‘I believe that Jesus would approve of gay marriage,’ some abortions

Former President Jimmy Carter declared Sunday that Jesus Christ would approve of same-sex marriages and abortions in the case of rape, incest and danger to the mother.
In an interview with HuffPost Live, the 39th president, a “born again Christian,” spoke about how his faith has shaped his life and career.
“I never have run across any really serious conflicts between my political obligations and my religious faith,” he said.
Asked about whether he approved of gay marriage, Mr. Carter responded, “That’s no problem with me.”
“I think everybody should have a right to get married regardless of their sex,” he continued. “The only thing I would draw a line on, I wouldn’t be in favor of the government being able to force a local church congregation to perform gay marriages if they didn’t want to.”
“I believe that Jesus would approve of gay marriage, but that’s just my own personal belief,” he later added. “I think Jesus would encourage any love affair if it was honest and sincere and was not damaging to anyone else, and I don’t see that gay marriage damages anyone else.”
Turning to the issue of abortion, Mr. Carter said he’s had a long, spiritual struggle trying to decide whether Jesus would approve.
“I have had a problem with abortion. And this has been a long-time problem of mine,” he said. “I have a hard time believing that Jesus would approve abortions unless it was because of rape or incest or if the mother’s life was in danger. So I’ve had that struggle.”
Carter is like that painful boil that just won’t go away. I don’t know about anyone else, but when I don’t know what to think, I want Jimmy’s advice. /s
Amen! What about Sodom & Gomorrah? Scripture has many references Anyone claiming to be a Christian, especially President Carter, with the years of experience he claims to have had teaching the Bible, and doesn’t know what Scripture says? Come on now! I found twelve Scripture passages that refer to the act of homosexuality. Also, what is interesting the act is not only defined as an abomination, but those involved “shall surely be put to death”. Fortunately, in this day and age, that’s not acceptable, but it was in those days.
Amen!!!!
It’s obvious the former POTUS has chosen to ignore certain passages of Scripture, like most Progressive politicians who would rather continue to receive campaign donations from groups like NARAL and GLAAD than stand on principle with their faith.
From the very beginning God made them male and female. One man, one woman. Yes, Jacob, David, and Solomon had multiple wives but this was not the ideal plan. Polygamy started with Cain’s descendant Lamech (Genesis 4:19). The ideal plan is one man and one woman. As they say, it wasn’t Adam and Steve.
As for abortion, God detests the taking of innocent human life. There is nobody more innocent than an unborn baby. When God said, “Thou shalt not kill” it really means Thou shalt no murder. If you’re killing a murderer it’s not only acceptable to God, but demanded. God made us in His image. When you kill a human you kill a likeness of God.
Genesis 9:5-6
[5] And surely your blood of your lives will I require; at the hand of every beast will I require it, and at the hand of man; at the hand of every man’s brother will I require the life of man.
[6] Whoso sheddeth man’s blood, by man shall his blood be shed: for in the image of God made he man.
Babies are not guilty under the Law. To kill a baby is one of the worst sins you could commit.
Jimmy Carter has left the true Word of the Bible and followed after the seduction of liberalism.
Carter’s socialist bend twists the Word to fit his understanding going against the Bible’s teaching, Proverbs 3:5 (NIV) Trust in the Lord with all your heart
and lean not on your own understanding;
Carter’s church culture says it all.
Maranatha Baptist Church affirms historic Baptist distinctives, including:
Bible Freedom – the freedom for all to interpret the Bible under the Lordship of Jesus Christ. The Bible transforms our lives, supersedes any form of creed, and frees the individual to interpret scripture as the Holy Spirit leads.
2. Soul Freedom – the belief that a person’s faith is personal, experiential, and voluntary. A person is responsible for making up his or her own mind about God and spiritual matters.
3. Church Freedom – the belief that local churches are free under the Lordship of Christ to determine their membership and leadership, to order their worship and work, and to ordain whom they perceive as gifted for ministry. No one — no pastor, no civil magistrate, no convention of churches — can dictate to the local church.
Good old Jimmy Carter, the second worst President next to Barack the communist, who is the worst President we have ever had. Good riddance to both of you!
More like that abcese you just can’t fully squeeze out…
Well, the ol’ pastor missed a great teaching moment. It isn’t what Jimmy thinks that matters it’s what God thinks.
God calls it an “abomination”. So, He’s not really all that down with homosexuality whether they love each other or not. Or is Jimmy really saying that if you are happy God doesn’t care what you are doing if it doesn’t hurt anyone else?
I cannot find a single Bible translation that supports that dream.
when you use the Bible to beat others down you are using it wrong
Two things: How is pointing out scripture “beating someone else down”? When you refuse to use the Word of God to correct those who are wrong, is that using it correctly?
The bible tells us about sin and God is the one who defines sin. To tell another person that their behavior is sinful according to what God says is NOT beating another person down, it is showing them the truth and providing an opportunity to repent of their sin…which is what Jesus called us to do. My “offense” at someone telling me I’m doing something sinful comes from my rebellion and pride of doing whatever I want to do, no matter what anyone says. My repentence comes when I seek out God to find out if that jerk is telling the truth or not…LOL…then the decision to stop the sinful behavior is mine…and between me and God. Gay marriage hurts (perverts) the society (people) as a whole. Abortion kills an innocent child. There is very clear judgement by God on those two issues. Did I just beat someone down with those words? Those two sinful behaviors destroy lives, one way or another…so Carter is NOT correct to say Jesus would approve!
When God uses His word to convict me of something I have said or done….I don’t take it as a beat down…….it’s Him saying that He already told me in His Word to do or not to do whatever it is. It is God reminding me of Truth.
The laws in the Bible were not given to beat down humanity but rather for us to see what is the best way to live, interact with our neighbors and to enjoy life within boundaries.
It is God who calls it an abomination…….not me. If I don’t try to lovingly inform others who may struggle with this or that…….I am like the guy who knows the bridge is out but will not tell anyone.
Jimmy carter is an ordained pastor. He is being asked and is being represented as an authority on what? The New Yorker? No, THE BIBLE.
In that case the actual text of the scripture is THE ONLY relevant argument. Juxtaposed to Bible texts Jimmy statements are beyond foolish for a pastor to make. The Bible is also clear as to what he may expect for misleading people.
Christ never shared in sin or encouraged others to express themselves in any way that does not seek righteousness first.
jackieray … Do you “feel” that same way about any form of correction? Any call to repent is “beating someone down?” Some one involved in an extra-marital affair (adultery)? We should just keep quiet and help them pretend that everything is okay as long as they are “happy?” How do you use the Bible? What you just said sounds like you never actually read it. Or you just don’t care about what it actually says?
Cater is no Christian. He is a traitor and an imbecile. He should just shut up before he heaps more condemnation on himself.
It’s easy to just say Jesus would approve of Murder,Rape,Drug Use,LGBT,how does this Moron know that Jesus would Approve they never Read the Bible or the 10 Commandments that God has set upon his People.First of they never include God in Anything at All ,they want God Removed from The World.But yet when they figure they can Use God for their Agenda,Bam there God is Please these Fools have No Idea about God
cutejj2002 “…..But yet when they figure they can Use God for their Agenda,Bam there God is….”
A perfect example of using God’s name in vain. He wasn’t talking about cussin’.
So Carter likes to violate the first commandment and make God in his own image.
God looks like a peanut?
Bingo
JUst who died and made Jimmy Carter, the second worst President we ever had, in charge. Carter is preaching his own demented mind and try to equate it with God’s But God has given us His thoughts and they are in the Bible. So you see Jimmy Carter we will not believe you.
I hate to burst your bubble but God did not write the Bible it was written by men who likely put their spin on what their version of god wanted a lot of stuff was left out because it did not meet the church leaders aprovel
As Luther said the bible could not have been written by evil men or demons because it continually condemns them, it could not have been written by good men or angels because it continually states that God said and does things. The only conclusion we have left is that God through the agency of righteous men inspired the Bible.
Similarly we cannot say the Jesus was a great teacher or a figment. Both Tacitus and Josephus refer to Him in their histories. As C. S. Lewis points out “A man who was merely a man and said the sort of things Jesus said would not be a great moral teacher. He would either be a lunatic or else he would be the Devil of Hell. You must make your choice. Either this man was, and is, the Son of God, or else a madman or something worse. You can shut him up for a fool, you can spit at him and kill him as a demon or you can fall at his feet and call him Lord and God, but let us not come with any patronizing nonsense about his being a great human teacher. He has not left that open to us. He did not intend to. Now it seems to me obvious that He was neither a lunatic nor a fiend: and consequently, however strange or terrifying or unlikely it may seem, I have to accept the view that He was and is God.”
I hate to burst yous, Jackie, but a little history lesson … the Bible was written by about 40 different human authors, most of whom did not now each other and couldn’t have colluded. It was written in 3 different languages, on 3 continents, over a span of about 1400 years. And yet it has a common theme with no contradictions, either internal or with proven facts. Name me ONE man written subject that can say the same thing. Medical text books written today will recommend different treatments than text books written even 50 years ago, let alone written 1400 years ago. Thus all points to a single Author guiding all of those human authors. I pray you’ll see, and believe, the truth before its eternally too late for you.
Burst a bubble? That lame excuse for a rebuttal speaks volumes of your ignorance regarding the process of canonization.
I am unsure which church you refer to but I prefer church leaders to make those decisions over The State or people such as yourself who demonstrate no knowledge of the contents in the first place.
It should be easy enough to get a copy and educate yourself.
jackieray … “I hate to burst your bubble but God did not write the Bible it was written by men who likely put their spin on what their version of god wanted…” And you know all this … how? You obviously are simply parroting what you have heard, or read, from the atheist and agnostic crowd of sceptics. So, please, tell us what you “feel” are those parts of the Bible that were not inspired by God’s Holy Spirit. I keep saying “feel” because that (and that alone) is how you arrive at your opinion about the authorship of the Bible. Good luck at the judgment seat with that mindset.
Strange, I believe Jesus would think that you’re an idiot.
You were almost home free, Jimmy. Obama made a lot of us forget what an incompetent fool you are, then you go and talk again. So close Jimmy… so close.
Well heck Jimmy, why not go even further and join maxine watters and say Jesus would approve of assaulting people you disagree with as well. Don’t just stop with gays getting married and killing babies.
That’s in the follow-up interview.
What a deranged individual, I hope he/they find Christ because their time is short.
Jesus is God in the form of a man. Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever. God’s opinion of sexual immorality never changed.
He forgives through his sons sacrifice because of our weaknesses. I like beer, I will never tell someone you should embrace beer because it makes you feel good and tap a keg in church. I try to have self control and would not make a law stating it’s okay to drink beer. Did Jesus tell Mary Magdalene to continue being a prostitute?
maybe Jesus was trans all the portrayals show him/her wearing a dress and long hair
the pope wears a dress as do the Cardinals and a lot of Bishops + all those monks that live together away from from prying eyes
The fool says in his heart there is no God, Krauthammer stated that atheism is the most illogical of all beliefs and there are a lot of them out there. You are looking at life through your cultural eyes there are more men today that wear robes than those that wear pants. But you are a troll and desire the attention I should not be giving you.
jackieray … never mind my previous questions. You have just revealed (…maybe Jesus was trans…”) what you really are from the inside out.
Perhaps Jimmy’s folks should have considered abortion.
so now you preach murder because you disagree with him a true christian DEATH TO THE BLASPHEMER
……end of liberal logic tape loop. Hit repeat until change occurs.
jackieray … So now you expect people help you pretend that you actually care about such things as blasphemy? How can you when you obviously have no idea what blasphemy means?
Hard to believe that the American people were dumb enough to vote for this clown to be their President. Fortunately, they were dumb enough for just one term.
I used to like him, but, Jimmie has been steadily getting more senile instead of wiser.
He has been in government too long—much like John McCain. And, pardon the old saying, but don’t mix religion and politics. “No man can serve two Masters”, Jesus said.
Just like bush Sr!
Jimmy Carter is losing his right mind. Can you say “Apostate”?
In the Old Testament they were called “false prophets”. In the New Testament they were called “false teacher”. Today they are called “liberals”.
Go away you senile throwback. Take Hillary with you, and Obama.
Funny, I just assumed he had read the Bible.
Perhaps he needs to read the Bible. Again.
Dear President Carter, please quote the chapter and verse that supports your opinion?
Carter “lost it” a long long time ago.
There are some that think he never “had it” to start with.
Seems like risky business Peanut Brain. I mean I don’t think it’s a great idea to put such vile words in the mouth of the Lord. It might just annoy him enough to make your approach to the pearly gates a risky venture.
Yep, this confirms senility has set in!!!
People forget that this is the same guy who thought Americans in the Tehran embassy were safe and nothing would happen to them. Carter and Obama are jockeying to be the worst president in the history of the U.S. What a total nut case.
Ahh, Jimmy, Jimmy, Jimmy! As with too many Christians, you obviously never read the Bible from the ‘beginning.’ The Bible, the most sold book in the universe, and the least understood. After all, all that “begetting” does get pretty mind numbing confusing. You do need to read a bit further than Genesis 1, however, to find the story of Sodom and Gomorra, Genesis chapters 18-19. It will reveal the short history for where the word “sodomy” came from. In the meantime, Jimmy, just observe your rights under Miranda!
Hey Jimmy, you are a **** among men. the Inspired word of GOD known as the bible speaks of homosexuality in several books, I am not going to list chapter and verse but it is called BLASPHOMY and there are at least two books that mention slaughter of the children and your drums of bayol then toss them in the fire or trash. you are a P.O.S.