Jimmy Carter: ‘I believe that Jesus would approve of gay marriage,’ some abortions

Former President Jimmy Carter declared Sunday that Jesus Christ would approve of same-sex marriages and abortions in the case of rape, incest and danger to the mother.

In an interview with HuffPost Live, the 39th president, a “born again Christian,” spoke about how his faith has shaped his life and career.

“I never have run across any really serious conflicts between my political obligations and my religious faith,” he said.

Asked about whether he approved of gay marriage, Mr. Carter responded, “That’s no problem with me.”

“I think everybody should have a right to get married regardless of their sex,” he continued. “The only thing I would draw a line on, I wouldn’t be in favor of the government being able to force a local church congregation to perform gay marriages if they didn’t want to.”

“I believe that Jesus would approve of gay marriage, but that’s just my own personal belief,” he later added. “I think Jesus would encourage any love affair if it was honest and sincere and was not damaging to anyone else, and I don’t see that gay marriage damages anyone else.”

Turning to the issue of abortion, Mr. Carter said he’s had a long, spiritual struggle trying to decide whether Jesus would approve.

“I have had a problem with abortion. And this has been a long-time problem of mine,” he said. “I have a hard time believing that Jesus would approve abortions unless it was because of rape or incest or if the mother’s life was in danger. So I’ve had that struggle.”

