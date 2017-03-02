Jiminy Cricket! Disney Goes Gay

The folks who gave us Mickey Mouse and Goofy have decided it’s time for your children to enjoy same-sex romance while they slurp down their Fruit Loops.

Click here to get Todd’s newest book – hated by liberals, but loved by deplorables!

Disney just broadcast their very first gay cartoon kiss.

The smooch happened during the second season of “Star vs The Forces of Evil,” a cartoon broadcast on Disney XD.

An audience scene shows two guys kissing and a later scene show two ladies sharing an intimate moment.

Disney is earning accolades for diversity and inclusivity among the LGBTQIA crowd.

READ THE FULL STORY AT TODDSTARNES.COM!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 4.4/10 (5 votes cast)

, 4.4 out of 10 based on 5 ratings