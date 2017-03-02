Jiminy Cricket! Disney Goes Gay

The folks who gave us Mickey Mouse and Goofy have decided it’s time for your children to enjoy same-sex romance while they slurp down their Fruit Loops.
Disney just broadcast their very first gay cartoon kiss.
The smooch happened during the second season of “Star vs The Forces of Evil,” a cartoon broadcast on Disney XD.
An audience scene shows two guys kissing and a later scene show two ladies sharing an intimate moment.
Disney is earning accolades for diversity and inclusivity among the LGBTQIA crowd.
It looks like we will have to boycott Disney now!
Punish them in their purse. I was going to Disney this spring,,,now it will be Busch Gardens where you can get free beer, and only see the wild animals, not the confused Gays, mating openly in public.
It’s time to boycott ALL of Hollywood. But don’t just boycott, engage in civil disobedience! If there is something you want to watch, then you should just torrent it instead of buying. There are plenty of videos on Youtube that explain how to safely torrent movies using a VPN or anonymous proxy.
“Yo-ho-ho… a pirate’s life for me!” -Pirates of the Caribbean
Johnny Depp admitted he purposely went “gay” in the development of his Pirate accent. Don’t let Disney Butt Pirates snatch your Booty,,,money or otherwise.
For me, Disney lost it’s wholesome all American reputation long ago.
First the Democrats, and their friends legalized sodomy, pornography, abortion , homosexuality, transgenderism, and promiscuous sex, and then normalized them as sex education to malleable school children from kindergarten to university, by bad legislation and supreme court decree, using adult school teachers, and special interest activists. This creates a society which elects perverse Democrats, and marginalizes wholesome behaviour. This is happening in Europe, Canada and the former Christian Western Civilization, where school teachers once lead students in The Lord’s Prayer.
President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and friends have their work in appointing righteous Supreme Court Justices, and passing good legislation to clean up this liberal so-called Politically Correct Democrat created cesspool. We cannot afford to have our school children perverted, by adult liberal Politically Correct Government , Law, school teachers, special interest group activists, popular media and motion picture industry.
Just got through reading that Disney put in a “gay moment” in Beauty and the Beast.
LeFou, which means “The Fool” … in that one day he wants to BE Gaston and the next day he wants to kiss Gaston.
Director Bill Condon divulged … and I quote: ” …. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie….”
So you see there is no ‘mixing the words’ … the director is very very clear: ”
All I can say is, “Walt Disney is in tears and turning in his grave….”
Mr. Disney would have a fit today.
Oh No! And Walt wath married to a (gasp) woman.
Won’t be watching this ****!!
One would hope and pray that Walt would roll over in his grave, reach out and pull the testicles and short hair of the people destroying the minds and hearts of our children. Reprobates have flooded the spirits of our citizenry and frankly this is a war from Principalities and Powers. This is Spiritual warfare and you are not dealing with just flesh and blood, but with evil hearted and intentioned destroyers of our greatest assets: Our Children
The magical kingdom has a turned into a homosexual paradise. Let’s see if it can survive only on the income derived from their homosexual audience. Boycott EVERYTHING disney.
It’s disgusting that Disney can’t even allow kids to be kids before shoving sexual issues down their throats. Disney used to be family friendly. Now they’re no better than all the rest of the liberal trash on television.
we have dropped our vacation plans a few years back, instead of going to Disney we decided to go else where, thee damn left has forced us to T **** like this, thank god we have a real president back in the white house. Instead of one that puts lgbt light illuminating the white house, but when our police have been killed not a peep out of the old president. Obama turned his office into gay rights, instead ofprotecting our country he welcomed more illegals into our country. It’s about time we get god back in our schools, our moral values have been in decline. I stay away from places like Walt Disney’s play land. No more putting money in their pockets.
I don’t know why the Islamist terrorist even bother with what’s left of our country. If they just give us enough time the US will implode into one giant sewer. When Disney goes Queer this country has pretty much hit the **** pile at the bottom of the outhouse.
After 19 trips to Disney, sadly there will be no more. Walt must be turning over in his grave.
This is not news. Disney has been having “gay days” in it’s parks for years and the general public was usually unaware until they with their children entered the park seeing hand holding and kissing. In my opinion, public obvious displays of affection in the extreme is inappropriate in any relationship.
I hate to tell you this, but Disney went gay a long time ago. I wouldn’t even think to take my family to a Disney park, and now I have valid reasons to avoid their movies too. Remember also to look closely at their parent company, ABC.
I’ve been boycotting Disney for years, ever since they started having “Gay Days” at their theme parks. I was confirmed in my decision with their New Age, anti-West films, and I’m hardly surprised at their latest assault on children’s (and adults’) minds.