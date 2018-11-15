Jim Jordan loses leader position to McCarthy

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy defeated Rep. Jim Jordan Wednesday to retain his post as the top Republican in the House a week after Democrats flipped control of the chamber.
Mr. McCarthy of California won 159-43.
Most of the other leadership races were uncontested and decided on a voice vote.
Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana was named minority whip and Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming became the House Republican Conference Chair as her father former Vice President Dick Cheney, sporting a cowboy hat, looked on from the room.
Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota was tapped to lead the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House GOP’s campaign arm. Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina was elected Republican Conference Vice Chair and Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri became Republican Conference Secretary.
In the only other competitive race, Rep. Gary Palmer of Alabama defeated David Schweikert to lead the Republican Policy Committee.
The race for minority leader grabbed most of the attention and served as a early test of whether rank-and-file members believed it was time for wholesale changes following the midterm elections.
Mr. Jordan, co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus, blamed the GOP’s recent electoral losses on retiring House Speaker Paul D. Ryan and his top lieutenants, including Mr. McCarthy.
Mr. Jordan of Ohio said the GOP suffered in the midterm elections because party leaders did not fulfill campaign promises.
Most lawmakers, though, gave Mr. McCarthy, who has served as majority leader since 2014 and on the leadership team since 2009, the benefit of the doubt.
“My belief is House Republicans exceeded expectations,” Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas told The Washington Times before the vote.
(“Mr. Jordan of Ohio said the GOP suffered in the midterm elections because party leaders did not fulfill campaign promises.”)
We see the depths of corruption that the dems are willing to plunge in order to lie, steal, and cheat their way into office. And for many years now AZ has been a proven birthing zone for turncoats and RINO’s who once elected seem little else than dem plants. At first we seemed to have the notion that the Republican voters there were simply electing very poor candidates for the job. However, it is not unlikely that dem corruption would extend to ‘adjusting’ previous Republican primary votes as well to vote in the Republican candidates of their choice. Doctoring votes to counter their dire pre-election prognosis, the demented dems have tweaked their Malpractitioners status and continue to collect to themselves badges of dishonor and well-deserved infamy having reached the pinnacle of their pride and profession and it’s time for a new team logo: “Decadents without borders…”. Any who would support these activities are simply aiding and abetting criminal events. How can any truly God-fearing democrat who has the slightest tendency toward honesty, loyalty to God and country, and even the slightest shred of honor find any commonality and desired association with the organized criminal leadership and their complicit henchmen that have BECOME the dem party?