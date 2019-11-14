Jim Jordan knocks down quid pro quo charge on Ukraine aid: ‘No linkage whatsoever’

Rep. Jim Jordan ripped into House Democrats’ lead witness in Wednesday’s public impeachment hearing, exposing the fact that in three separate meetings with the Ukrainian president, financial assistance in return for a probe into the Bidens never was discussed.

The Ohio Republican detailed that in the 55 days the financial assistance to Ukraine was withheld, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky never discussed knowing the aid was being kept in a request by President Trump to look into corruption involving former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden who sat on the board of Burisma, a controversial Ukrainian energy company.

“Three meetings with the president of Ukraine — the new president — and no linkage. That’s accurate?” Mr. Jordan said, attempting to bat away accusations of quid pro quo conduct on behalf of the president alleged by House Democrats.

“Mr. Jordan, certainly accurate on the first two meetings,” said William Taylor, the top diplomat to Ukraine.

Mr. Jordan reiterated the Ukrainian president never publicly announced he would do an investigation into the Bidens.

“Three face-to-face meetings. It doesn’t come up. No linkage whatsoever,” Mr. Jordan said.

“This is what I can’t believe and you’re their star witness!” Mr. Jordan added. “I have seen church prayer chains that are easier to understand than this.”

