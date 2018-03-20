Jim Carrey’s attack on Sarah Huckabee Sanders exposes misogyny of left

The left always likes to boast how much it loves the women — loves the Women’s Rights, the equal rights, the gender equality and such — while simultaneously condemning the right as a bunch of flaming misogynists.
Yet time after time, in example after example and case after case, it’s those on the left who offer up the least flattering characterization of women.
Jim Carrey’s the latest.
The Hollywood star just released a painting of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders — without even having the courage to identify his portrait as of Sarah Huckabee Sanders — that depicts her as a “monstrous” woman.
In a tweet of his artwork, he wrote: “This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!”
This isn’t the first time Huckabee Sanders has been slammed from the so-called women-loving, feminist-respecting women of the left.
Comedian Chelsea Handler tweeted a video a short time back promoting her new Netflix show by mocking the press secretary’s physical appearance. The video is a spoof of Huckabee Sanders giving make-up advice, and includes a joke that President Donald Trump wished someone would turn her into a woman. This, from the same lady who led up the Women’s March in Utah, bragging about her whole pro-woman persona.
A couple months before that, Steve Krieg, running as a Democrat against Republican Elise Stefanik for her New York seat, snarked this about her, as Forbes noted: “But Elise, I recognize her, I’m not going to say as a little girl, I recognize her as a child. And it has nothing to do with her age. I see her as a child because she’s a child. She thinks like a child.”
Meanwhile, both Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama — women who’ve been attacked themselves — have condemned women of the right for voting Republican as bubble-headed non-thinking types who rely on the men in their lives to tell them who to support at the ballot box.
And just ask Ann Coulter, firebrand columnist of the right, how many times she’s been bullied by the left — called out as being a drag queen, for example — simply because she has the nerve to tout conservative views, or White House aide Kellyanne Conway, for that matter.
Their crime?
Being conservative.
It’s a misogyny that’s based on political leanings, pure and simple.
Jim Carrey is a total idiot nothing to anyone these days. He has his own issues with woman. His wives could say some things about him too that are not very complimentary. He just is not a very nice person. Comedian Carey….never thought he was funny. Still do not.
I guess comedy is not his forte anymore. From what I see of his painting skills, he better stick to painting walls and buildings. His movies are as stupid as the peabrain himself. As for the “so-called Christian”, she is intelligent and forgiving and has too much class to respond to this “has been”. Can’t say that for anyone in LALA LAND!
I used to love carrey, but can’t STAND him these days. And this proves he’s YET TO WISE up..
Every one of his movies i own will join the list of actors/actresses i’ve purged from my collection.
Most of the comedians on the Left who used to be funny at one time, have fallen victim to Trump Derangement Syndrome. They have replaced actual comedy with vicious, petty, spit-acid-in-your-face rants (e.g. Jimmy Kimmel).
There’s no humor there. It’s sheer and naked pandering to their leftist base, which also suffers from TDS, as evidenced by the multitude of snowflake meltdown videos in the last year.
Jim Carey has particularly gone looney tunes in the last year. I’ve seen some of his public appearances and they’re troubling. He’s not all there. I believe the 2016 election broke him. And if the 2018 elections go further red, I think he’s likely to take his own life out of frustration. This would be a truly colossal waste of what used to be a comedic giant.
Two years ago I didn’t have a bad word to say about Carey. Now I dread opening any links with his name because I know it’s going to show him spiraling further down the hellhole he’s experiencing.
I want to like Carey again. He used to be amazing. You guys might enjoy his obvious meltdown as one of many snowflake meltdowns, but I don’t. It saddens me to see what he’s become.
I believe that art is a reflection of the soul of the artist. Jim Carrey’s portrait of Sarah Huckabee-Sanders reveals that he has a dark and ugly soul.
Carrey is a has-been actor and comedian, who hasn’t been relevant in a long time. He needs these types of provocative statements to garner some PR.
IMO he should just fade back into obscurity!
The left wing communist loons = hypocrites personified!
I see Jim Carrey’s portrait every time I take my dog for a walk. That pretty much sums up how I feel about his rantings.
At least your dog’s excrement is USEFUL for something.. Fertilizer!
Jim Carrey suffers from the same Liberal insanity as Robin Williams did and is showing all the same signs of a potential suicide waiting for a happening once the chord of sanity finally snaps. First comes the loneliness of a misspent parental rejected upbringing, followed by the desperate needs for human validation through substituted crowd fleeting approval that in the end always departs the rising star turned to shooting star, and in this instance the star just shot himself in the foot, with other more lethal parts soon to follow. It’s all part of the liberal insanity where a meaningless death is the last scene of the play.
What liberal insanity of robin? I don’t remember seeing anything like this from Williams..
All I can say is, “Consider the source”. Carrey is a comedian, who thinks he is perpetually funny. Sad and like most Hollywood types, privileged, beyond reproach, and out of touch with the real world!
I am of the opinion that Sarah H. Sanders is one of the classiest and knowledgeable persons ever employed by ANY US President. She is nice, intelligent and attractive. But she is also tough. She can deal with the haters. She can deal with those who are insanely jealous of her. She can handle those who are “throwing everything at her but the kitchen sink.” She is a champ.