Jim Carrey: ‘We have to say yes to socialism’

Comedian Jim Carrey says Democrats need to stop running from Republican attacks and “say yes to socialism”

“We have to say yes to socialism — to the word and everything,” Mr. Carrey said Friday on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.” “We have to stop apologizing.”

His comment came after Mr. Maher complained that Republicans have targeted progressive Democrats who identify themselves as socialist by throwing up the Venezuela example.

“But that word–The Democrats need to get a plan to fight this slander of, ‘Socialism, you’re going to be living in Venezuela,'” said Mr. Maher. “And I don’t see it yet.”

Republicans pounced after a number of up-and-coming left-wing candidates–led by New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America–picked off established Democrats in this year’s primary contests.

Mr. Maher described the Democratic Party’s move to the left in reaction to President Trump’s 2016 victory as a “shining spot.”

“Medicare for all, ending student debt, a different approach to the war on terror, ending mass incarceration–it seems like if there is maybe a shining spot in this Trump tragedy, it’s that it’s made the Democrats sort of rediscover who they are,” said Mr. Maher.

Brent Bozell, president of the conservative Media Research Center, called on Mr. Carrey to set an example by giving away his own wealth.

You Might Like







Why do people who made $20 million a movie talk up socialism? Hey Jim Carrey! If income inequality is the scourge of our time, maybe you should just hand away all your own millions first! https://t.co/U4l97ar1Cp

— Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) September 9, 2018

Mr. Carrey’s new television show Kidding on Showtime is slated to debut Sunday night.

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 1.8/10 (11 votes cast)