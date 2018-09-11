Jim Carrey: ‘We have to say yes to socialism’

Comedian Jim Carrey says Democrats need to stop running from Republican attacks and “say yes to socialism”
“We have to say yes to socialism — to the word and everything,” Mr. Carrey said Friday on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.” “We have to stop apologizing.”
His comment came after Mr. Maher complained that Republicans have targeted progressive Democrats who identify themselves as socialist by throwing up the Venezuela example.
“But that word–The Democrats need to get a plan to fight this slander of, ‘Socialism, you’re going to be living in Venezuela,'” said Mr. Maher. “And I don’t see it yet.”
Republicans pounced after a number of up-and-coming left-wing candidates–led by New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America–picked off established Democrats in this year’s primary contests.
Mr. Maher described the Democratic Party’s move to the left in reaction to President Trump’s 2016 victory as a “shining spot.”
“Medicare for all, ending student debt, a different approach to the war on terror, ending mass incarceration–it seems like if there is maybe a shining spot in this Trump tragedy, it’s that it’s made the Democrats sort of rediscover who they are,” said Mr. Maher.
Brent Bozell, president of the conservative Media Research Center, called on Mr. Carrey to set an example by giving away his own wealth.
Why do people who made $20 million a movie talk up socialism? Hey Jim Carrey! If income inequality is the scourge of our time, maybe you should just hand away all your own millions first! https://t.co/U4l97ar1Cp
— Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) September 9, 2018
Mr. Carrey’s new television show Kidding on Showtime is slated to debut Sunday night.
Join the discussion
lets start with the redistribution of all of your money jim.
and then the rest of hollywoods money.
if not well then sthu.
I could not say it any better. Thanks. Jim is a crazy freak know nothing Hollywood scumbag.
Jimmie Boy needs to go back to Canada if they will let him in the country. If it is great why waste time in the most desired and admired country until people like him showed up
Also that scum unit Bill Maher
Here is a man that can not control his own life , that wants to tell people how to live theirs . Carrey is a total air-head , he has no idea what he talking about , all he knows is he on tv and he needs to look smart , so like a bull with a ring in his nose he is being lead where they want him to go . He should try living socialist country and see how he likes it .
Like all good socialists, he only wants to ‘redistribute everyone ELSE’s money” never his own.
And this is why i have purged out EVERY FILM I own that Carrey made, i had in my collection, and will NEVER AGAIN watch a single one..
My options for movies or TV shows to watch grow SLIM!
Please Hollywood, give away all your money first. Join the homeless down in L.A. Leave the rest of us alone, we like working our butts off and if others did the same they wouldn’t be out their with their hands out begging.
What a total dope/elitist/apparatchik…….Margaret T.’s comment is still the best: “ only problem with Socialism is that at some point you run out of other people’s money”………but “of course” guys like Carrey would keep theirs, they’d be “too important and instrumental in the movement”. Right, just like all the other Communist elites were in the USSR, East Germany, China, North Korea, etc…..does anybody study history anymore, or are they that dense that they really believe “we’ll do it better than they did”
The guy is worth $150 Million or so. He can afford to give away other peoples money.
What an arrogant ***.!
By all means Jim, embrace socialism. There are countries out there that live under that and I’m sure you will fit right in. However, you will have to work for a mere pittance and you must give all your money away. And tell all of your hypocritic friends in Hollywood to do the same. And Bill, while I’m at it, why don’t you join them? All of you stupid people out there who thinks socialism works, just take a look at these countries who live under it. The only reason that you idiots have fame and fortune is due to capitalism. Of course, you’re too stupid to understand that.
Dumb and Dumber: Type cast.
I agree. If he and his fellow morons love socialism so much, fine. MOVE permanently to Venezuella.. AND NEVER COME BACK.
I guess that Jim Carrey is as stupid as the rest of the “Socialist” lovers. NO, you do NOT , and SHOULD NOT say yes to Socialism ! It does NOT work, and this has been proven in every Country where it has been forced on the people !
The character he portrayed in Dumb and Dumber, has more smarts than Carrey does.
Hey Jim, we could go back to 90% tax rates on income the early 40’s. During World War II, couples making more than $200,000 faced an all-time high of 94 percent. How would you like that? Put your money where your mouth is, you moron. Or if you prefer how about this: “If we went back to 1954, single people making the equivalent of $413,200 would be in a 72 percent tax bracket, while a couple making $464,850 would end up in a 75 percent bracket.” That would still leave you with about $3m per movie after other expenses and taxes.
OR we could go to “all money made above 100k a year for a single person, or 150k a year for married folk, gets taxed at 100%!” See how he and his fellow hillyweird elites, would like that!
If I wanted Jim Carey’s opinion I would ask for it. Until the as far as I am concerned, he can keep his opinion to himself.
Total ice hole who makes money off the USA, capitalism
Dumb and Dumber to Dumbest!
Out of Touch. Separated from Reality. Plays “doofus” well, but hugely myopic. Double-jointed shoulders, but head in the sand. It’s great for people to have political opinions, but when they are unable to grasp the realities of MEGA-politics, it’s sad to see these pitiful displays. He really needs to retire and enjoy his millions. He’s earned them. BTW, Jim: How much of your wealth will you — a committed socialist — keep for yourself?
All of you on this site are totally correct….obviously these total idiots from Hollywood get more and more ignorant by the day. This is EXACTLY what Ronald Reagan fought against his whole life. If you can’t say something intelligent, hollywood, dont say ANYTHING ANYTHING ANYTHING at all!! Just sit down and shut up!! OMGosh! The utter stupidity of these people!!!!
No, we have to JUST SAY NO to CLUELESS leftist LOON “celebrities” like Jim Carrey. Turns out he didn’t just PLAY crazy people in movies–the dude is downright INSANE. WHY would we want to take political advice from a DERANGED Leftist LOON like Carrey?
Carrey went from sleeping in his car to enjoying the good life by playing make-believe in a capitalist society, and now he wants me to embrace socialism? Screw him. Redistribute some of your wealth to me, please.
I’ve long felt all these multi-millionaires who want us to go socialist should LEAD THE WAY, and give away 95% of what they own… THEN ONCE they’ve done so, THEN THEY have a leg to stand on, to demand everyone else do the same.
In his movie “pet detective” he used a running joke of talking out his rectal orifice (lets see you star that one out, oh mighty moderator controlled bad word filter).
He is still using the same gag.
Maybe that’s because that is where his brain lies.. Amongst his butt cheeks.
First off, I challenge any liberal to name ONE country where socialism has been a success. Secondly, Jim Carrey is Canadian. Perhaps he should move back there if he’s missing socialized medicine, etc.
Jim Carrey, don’t even bother making any new movies as your career is over. Now that you have revealed yourself as a scumbag socialist…… I’m over you !
He made one recently, in which he seemed to be the ONLY westerner in it.. It was called dark crimes. I didn’t see it, but from what i’ve seen from the previews, don’t waste your time.
He truly has lost his mind. I was wondering with the strange ‘art’ he was creating but this proves it.
Like all leftist demented Democrats, Jim Carrey is a hypocrite. He wants us all to embrace socialism while he has huge fortunes set aside engaging in in free enterprise in a capitalist country which is the shining light on a hill for the world to aspire toward.
Carey, one way ticket to Cuba. I never watched your movies anyway. Bye bye. Go please.
Carrey needs to put on his mask and deport himself!
Finally, some honesty from the Hollywood Club! Yes, this is what they really want… “free everything, and paid for by nobody…” It’s an impossible equation. None of these “elitists” really want to live equally as that would lower their “status” to ordinary. The capitalist free market system has proven, over the past 200 plus years, as America is the shining beacon to all the world – here you can work harder and make more, or you can work less and make less – it’s your choice – no compulsion. Consequences for your decisions, reap what you sow. And we can still have compassion and be charitable by “choice”!
IMO all through the 1600s to the early-mid 1900s, america was MORE Charitible of a nation, TILL we started seeing people demand the government ‘mandate it’ via taxing bill to give to paul..
Come to the US & make tons of money “entertaining”
Then extol virtues of your home countries system (after you’ve made your under OUR system)
Then try to change OUR system- to hurt all of us?
Go back home to Canada & enjoy socialism
Dam dum & dummer
Better yet, LEAVE all the money you made under our captalistic system, THEN MOVE back north.
WE need to change? NO- you need to go.
To bad your new HBO show should now tank
I think he should go back to the
Uppa U SSS
dear jim.
Socialism seems to require large numbers of HONEST PEOPLE to die at the wrong end of a gun barrel.
IF, ‘socialism’ gets a grip on this nation, DO NOT believe you will survive.
Castro NEEDED CHE to conquer Cuba.
Once Cuba was secured, fidel promptly informed the CIA where Che was located and when he would be at a specific place.
The CIA murdered CHE for fidel.
CHE could have walked back into Cuba and got rid of Castro anything he wanted because the ARMY FOUGHT FOR CHE, not fidel!
Well Jim, the only appropriate answer to you was stated in the old WWII poster that said, “The M1 does my talking.” Git sum!
http://www.alphapro.com/Januarylooking06/images/M1poster.jpg
Well Jim, since “entertainers” aren’t really a vital national interest, and as a socialist nation which wants to make sure everyone is “equal”, the first laws we’ll pass should say that people in your industry should be limited in the amount of income they are allowed to keep.
I mean, you can make as much as you want….you just won’t be allowed to keep it. After all, what you do is not a necessity of society, so you shouldn’t be allowed to live any better than the average citizen.
Yes, I think limiting your income and net worth to the average wage and net worth of the average citizen would be fair….what with us saying “yes” to socialism and all….don’t you agree, Jim?
Jim?
Never forget these two rules:
1. Inside of every socialist, is a totalitarian communist screaming to get out.
2. Communist liberals are always willing to make themselves feel better at the expense of someone else…even if that means that someone else must lose their life for the sake of the communist liberal ego.
Yes, these are immutable truths. I implore you…please don’t forget them!
Socialism will not work without the total development of two entire technologies: replicators and the free energy to run them. It may not work even then, but these give it a fighting chance. Look at Star Trek. Forget the space ships, look at the people on the ground. There is no money and the machine will make anything just for the asking. The people have free food, clothing, housing, medical care, transportation, you name it. It is a constitutional, representative, socialist, republic.
Let the bricks fly.