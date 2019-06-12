Jim Acosta warns conservative media: ‘It’s no guarantee that you get to stay in power forever’

CNN’s Jim Acosta on Monday issued a warning to his “friends in conservative media” that they shouldn’t get too comfortable under President Trump.

The chief White House correspondent, who is making the media rounds promoting his new anti-Trump book, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that the current president has greatly altered the way the media operates.

“We’ve been thrust into, sort of, an unprecedented situation,” Mr. Acosta said. “The president of the United States, according to The Washington Post, has made approximately 10,000 false or misleading statements since he’s been president. That has put us in the position of being fact-checkers in real time, and that frustrates the White House, frustrates his team, frustrates his supporters. But my goodness, Anderson, can you imagine if we spent the last two years never fact-checking him and letting all these statements fly?”

He continued, “What I wanted to do [in this book] is sort of take the big-picture view on this and say, ‘Is this the kind of country we want to hand off to the next generation, where we’re now comfortable from here on out saying that the press is the enemy of the people.’ And to our friends in conservative media, Anderson, I say this, it’s no guarantee that you get to stay in power forever. And so, another administration could come in and do the very same thing to them and say, ‘Well, Donald Trump did it. Guess what? We’re going to do it to you, too.'”

Mr. Cooper agreed, saying, “Declaring states of emergency, ruling by executive power — when the shoe’s on the other foot if they’re gonna like that?”

“Exactly,” Mr. Acosta responded.

Mr. Acosta, who has had an ongoing contentious relationship with Mr. Trump and was briefly banned from the White House last year, is set to release his new book, “Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America,” on Tuesday.

