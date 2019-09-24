Jim Acosta of CNN: U.S. ‘vicious, nasty’ under Donald Trump

CNN’s Jim Acosta says the country has become such a “vicious, nasty” place under President Trump that he occasionally throws emptied beer cans at his television screen in anger. The network’s White House correspondent was recently promoting his new book “The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America,” when he asked the audience to ponder how they have contributed to the cultural climate.

“We have to ask ourselves, you know, it is relieving, it is cathartic to lash out at that guy on the TV screen,” he told a Hill Center audience in the nation’s capital, the Daily Caller reported Sept. 20. “I throw my beer cans at the TV screen too when they’re empty from time to time, but I think we also have to take stock of what we’re doing at home, what we’re doing in our communities. What’s happening in our daily lives that is contributing to this culture of just viciousness? We’ve become a vicious, nasty country.”

Mr. Acosta added that he rarely hears Americans say that it is necessary to leave a better world to the next generation.

“My concern is, is that we’re tearing each other apart,” he said. “And this is the country I love, too — my dad as I said earlier came over to this country from Cuba, came over here in 1962, three weeks before the Cuban missile crisis. [They] moved to Northern Virginia, which is where I grew up. … There was a Presbyterian church in Vienna, Virginia, that gave my dad and my grandmother coats and sweaters so they could stay warm in their first winter here in the D.C. area. They had never been cold before.

“Are we still that country anymore? Did John F. Kennedy call immigrants rapists and criminals back then? No.”

The journalist’s “rapist” comment is in reference to Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign launch in June 2015.

“They’re bringing drugs,” Mr. Trump said regarding a sub-population of illegal immigrants. “They’re bringing crime, their rapists. And some, I assume, are good people. But I speak to border guards and they tell us what we’re getting. And it only makes common sense. … It’s coming from more than Mexico. … We don’t know what’s happening and it’s got to stop.”

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

0 Shares









