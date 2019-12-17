Jill Biden: Hunter Biden ‘did nothing wrong’ in Ukraine

Hunter Biden has developed a reputation as something of a bad boy thanks to his problems with drugs, alcohol and women, but his mom insists he “did nothing wrong” with his Ukraine business dealings.

“I know my son, I know my son’s character. Hunter did nothing wrong,” said Mrs. Biden on MSNBC’s “Up with David Gura.” “And that’s the bottom line.”

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden has faced questions on the campaign trail about his son’s lucrative position on the board of Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company, but Mrs. Biden defended Saturday his combative tone earlier this month with an Iowa voter.

“I think any parent who’s watching this show knows that if anyone attacked their son or daughter, you don’t sit down and take it. You fight for your kid,” said Mrs. Biden. “And I think that just shows Joe’s going to stand up to bullies, bullies like Donald Trump, and it shows his strength and his tenacity and his resilience.”

“[Donald Trump] is afraid to run against my husband Joe Biden.” This morning, @DrBiden spoke to @DavidGura about @JoeBiden’s campaign, defended her family against President Trump’s attacks and more on @UPonMSNBC. Watch on @MSNBC: https://t.co/Gttfkg4Qy2

— MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) December 14, 2019

The spin is strong. https://t.co/K1RVbWlv0A

— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 14, 2019

She added: “You can never say anything against somebody’s child. That’s just wrong. That’s bullying. Look what the president did this week with that 16-year-old girl, Greta. I mean, you can’t attack children. That’s the bottom line.”

She referred to teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg of Sweden. Hunter Biden is 49.

Mrs. Biden also said that she thought Mr. Trump was “afraid to run against my husband, Joe Biden,” who’s still widely considered the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination despite losing ground to candidates such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 1.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 1.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating