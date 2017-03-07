Jihadi Threat Makes Travel Order Common Sense

Both homeland secretary John Kelly and Attorney General Jeff Sessions say hundreds of terrorists are exploiting the refugee flow into the United States.

Let that sink in.

They added yesterday that 300 refugees are also under FBI investigation for ISIS and terror-related connections.

Weigh that.

Now look at President Trump’s revised travel ban that goes into effect March 16. Is it still needed? You bet it is.

Bostonians know firsthand what carnage and mayhem just two terrorists can inflict upon a city. Now imagine what hundreds of radicalized terrorist “refugees” can do if we don’t properly vet those entering our country.

In an Age of Terror where ISIS fighters have waged war against us, we can’t risk another 9/11 or massacres like we saw in Orlando or San Bernardino. Nor should we tolerate young college students getting attacked by a radicalized Somali refugee at Ohio State who yelled “Allahu Akbar” while plowing his car into innocent victims, then attacking others with a butcher knife.

Clearly we’re lucky to have a commander in chief who has the spine to do whatever is necessary to keep Americans safe, even if his immigration order temporarily pausing travel to the U.S. from jihadist hot spots causes kumbaya Dems to hurl vacuous insults of “Islamaphobia,” “racism” or “xenophobia.”

Americans know safety comes first over partisan hacks looking to score cheap political points.

Democrats should be supporting Trump’s common-sense measure to institute a temporary 90-day travel pause from Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. But instead, liberals are putting our national security at risk by doing everything they can to block the ban. In case liberals were too busy disrupting Trump rallies this weekend to notice, ISIS used chemical weapons against 12 women and children in Mosul, causing grave harm to its victims.

Clearly we shouldn’t allow political correctness to stymie security measures.

But here in the Bay State, AG Maura Healey and the Bay State’s liberal gang joined forces with other Democrats nationally to block Trump’s original travel pause. Now they’re planning the next attack on the revised order — to score political points with the extreme liberal base.

Come next election cycle, voters will remember who looked out for their families’ safety and those who didn’t.

Adriana Cohen is host of the “Adriana Cohen Show” airing Wednesdays at noon on Boston Herald Radio. Follow her on Twitter @AdrianaCohen16.

