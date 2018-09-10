Jeweler gets death threats for ‘take a knee’ billboard

STURBRIDGE — The owners of a local jewelry store say they received death threats after a billboard advertising their business included a reference to NFL players who kneel during the national anthem in protest of racial injustices.
Scott A. Garieri, who owns Garieri Jewelers on Main Street, put up the billboard message Saturday on Route 20 at Richardson’s Corner Road in Charlton. It has a picture of a man kneeling on a football field inside a stadium while holding a ring as he proposes to a young woman. The billboard reads: “If you’re going to take a knee this season please have a ring in your hand.”
Mr. Garieri and his daughter, Alexandria L. O’Brien, 31, of Charlton, who manages the store, said since Tuesday they have received hundreds of negative comments on FaceBook, including some that told Ms. O’Brien to kill herself.
“People have said they’re going to urinate on our property, vomit on our showcases, and I was told to kill myself,” Ms. O’Brien said Wednesday. “I am not going to kill myself. I can assure you that. And the billboard is not coming down. Everybody is entitled to their own opinion. But when you tell someone to go kill themself, you have absolutely crossed the line.”
Ms. O’Brien said the police have not been contacted because she isn’t sure what they can do. She said the negative social media comments began after the Rev. Laura E. Everett posted a picture of the billboard and a comment on her Facebook page and Twitter.
Rev. Everett is executive director of the Massachusetts Council of Churches. She could not be reached for comment. Meagan Manas with the MCC said in an email that Rev. Everett is out of the office on sabbatical this fall.
In her post, Rev. Everett said, “In case we’ve forgotten about racism in New England… It’s stunning to flip the NFL BLM protests, and turn it into a racist marketing opportunity.”
A person using the name of Laurie Ardizzoni replied by telling Rev. Everett that she knew the moment she shared the post she was “Inticing (sic) anger and hatred.”
Father and daughter acknowledge that they are supporters of President Donald Trump, who has made a point of disparaging NFL players who kneel during the national anthem and has told team owners that the players should be fired for disrespecting the American flag. The president has also urged fans to protest the kneeling by walking out of games.
The controversial movement was started in 2016 by Colin Kaepernick, former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. He has said the silent protest was meant as a stand against police brutality and to show support for people of color who are being oppressed.
Mr. Garieri, 57, a former selectman, said the billboard message was suggested by his brother, William Garieri, a retired jeweler who lives in Florida.
He said the billboard is a clever marketing tool that quickly captured the attention of motorists and possible customers. A friend who teaches marketing told him that the message is “right on the money.”
“It’s promoting love. It’s promoting getting engaged,” he said with a chuckle. “For the last 200 years people have been getting on one knee to get engaged.
“With this billboard, we blended two things: taking a knee to get engaged and people taking a knee at the football games,” he continued.
Mr. Garieri said the message was not meant to be racist.
“I stand behind it 100 percent. It was not ever made to make any racist connotation to it. We took a play of words and put a little spin on it.”
He acknowledged that if the president had not made a national issue out of the kneeling, he probably would not have thought of putting up the billboard. He says everybody is entitled to their opinion, but he disagrees with what the kneeling NFL players are doing.
“What they’re doing is disrespecting the national anthem,” he said. “We have veterans that have fought hard and gave their lives so these people have the right to cry about my billboard. When you disrespect the national anthem, you disrespect the country, and I take offense with that. There are other ways to fight racial inequalities. To me, that’s not the way to do it.”
He said the NFL players should concentrate on the “the root of the problem.”
“Half of the problem with some of the youths today is that they’re in single-parent homes. Fathers are not there to help them … there’s no guidance,” he said. “You’ve got six guys in the NFL that have fathered 54 kids with 11 different women. That is well documented.”
Mr. Garieri said he thinks it’s “disgusting” that Nike recently announced that Colin Kapernick is the face of its “Just Do It” campaign.
“I think he’s a thug for pushing his beliefs down our throats,” he said.
___
(c)2018 Telegram & Gazette, Worcester, Mass.
Visit Telegram & Gazette, Worcester, Mass. at www.telegram.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
I think it is bad enough that a bunch of overpaid children have ruined the game of football and so divided the country. Now people are going ape**** over a billboard. Maybe it is capitalizing on a social issue but it is not so terrible that it requires so much attention. If you do not like the ad, do not shop at this jeweler. But death threats. Sick.
I know how to stop the cops from going after the black community, how about stop being thugs and committing crimes? The cops need and will go after the criminals no matter the race,period. If hispanics or white or asian or blacks commit a crime, thats who they need to Target. Period.
“Five one-thousandths of one percent of the interactions of police officers with black people end up in the death of a suspect,” Bishop E.W. Jackson states. “Five-thousand black men die every single year in black-on-black crime.”
In that light, Jackson asks: “How many bodies do you have to step over to get to the one that you think is important only because a police officer was involved?”
In The Black community the majority has a gun but doesn’t have a father.
Truth based on Facts, I said a LONG time ago that what Kaepernick and his fellow homeys were “demanding’ is that black thugs get a PASS on ANY crime they feel like committing. It’s RACIST to hold black thugs accountable for obeying the same laws that govern the REST OF US. ALL Kaepernick’s and his FELLOW kneelers since then just proves that I am RIGHT. Obama created that expectation, by CONSTANTLY implying that white people and police are ALWAYS in the wrong in ANY “white-on-black” situation, because “racism,” and therefore, apparently, have NO right to enforce laws being broken by BLACK PEOPLE–at least that is the message Obama was CONSTANTLY preaching during the entire 8 years of his TRAINWRECK of the Presidency. And a lot of homey thugs seem to believe that is now the law, and throw HISSY FITS just like Kaepernick is doing, DEMANDING they get a free pass, no matter WHAT laws they break.
Don’t worry… it’s just the Antifa / Leftists types and they talk a lot of BS, but they are huge wussies when it comes to a forceful response to their irrational actions.
I certainly wouldn’t be shocked to see antifa behind those death threats..
Which is why I think that is what they should GET, every time they show their CLUELESS, FASCIST, MASKED little faces! FORCEFUL response. Emphasis on the FORCE. If the law is not going to do anything about these VERMIN, then the REST OF US need to make them understand that we do NOT put up with FASCIST THUGS creating ANARCHY in our streets, and that is what they will get every time they start sucker punching and OTHERWISE attacking innocent, unarmed people!
I loved that ad and thought it was lighthearted and very clever. Only a rag would not laugh at that one.
And since for 200+ years, that’s how men have propositioned their wives to be, how was what the billboard did, IN ANYWAY RACIST??
Gary Burger, that’s just the “tolerant” Left in ALL its FASCIST glory. Agree with me or DIE is pretty much their “ideology.”
The solution for all of this is to take two knees and pray to the Lord.
My extended family for generations upon generations is filled with veterans, including those who suffered injuries in combat they suffered for the rest of their lives and two who came home under American flags, having given their all. Some returned stateside to become first responders and others to become physicians, and businessmen. We all stand at the presentation of the colors and the playing of our national anthem. We kneel in prayer. As a family, we have voted not to renew our annual season tickets, watch any NFL games on TV, purchase any merchandise, nor support the NFL in any way. This is something small we have done.
And don’t buy Nike products!
Put them in a box and drop them in the nearest recycle container. maybe getting shredded is what they need
Bless you and your family Patriot..
I could get behind their protest if they were protesting:
Multiple children by multiple men – no husbands, no fathers
Using drugs and alcohol
Dropping out of school
Staying on welfare rather than getting a job (many children have NEVER seen their parent get out of bed and go to work)
Ignoring the directions of the police, when needed
Carrying guns and other weapons
Some people are responsible for their own “oppression”. Others don’t hold them back, they hold themselves back due to making bad decisions in life.
You can say that again.
Plus why were none of those overpaid hacks, in the NFL, protesting during the off season?
That is all true, Beaux, but Obama preached to them for 8 YEARS that it’s “not their fault”–no, it’s ALL the fault of racist WHITE PEOPLE and cops who just want to kill black people. The “fight or flight” response that MANY black people show just for being pulled over at a TRAFFIC STOP by a COP is PROOF of the FEAR and PARANOIA that NASTY little sociopath helped to create among black people about cops. How was that in ANY WAY helpful to this country, or to the black people he was pandeirng to with this BS? The answer is, it is NOT helpful at all, and was only designed to futher DIVIDE this country racially. That nasty little SOCIOPATH and Communist TRAITOR set race relations in this country back 50 years. He must be SO proud of the division he has sown. And he had the GALL to stand up there and make a speech a few days ago about how “Republicans are dividing the country?” SMH. I’d like to know what it is going to take to SHUT HIS LYING MOUTH and stop his CONSTANT race-baiting and sowing division, and generally acting like he thinks he is still President? WHATEVER it will take should be done. Enough is enough. We VOTED both HIM and his TOXIC and divisive political party OUT of power for a REASON. Now he needs to to just GO AWAY and SHUT UP, already!
They should not be taking a knee during a game, but they should be protesting:
Multiple children by multiple men – no husbands, no fathers
Using drugs and alcohol
Dropping out of school
Staying on welfare rather than getting a job (many children have NEVER seen their parent get out of bed and go to work)
Ignoring the directions of the police, when needed
Carrying guns and other weapons
Some people are responsible for their own “oppression”. Others don’t hold them back, they hold themselves back due to making bad decisions in life.
And continuing the biggest ‘oppressor’ of all…The Democrats!
Hardshell football fans are as fanatical and maniacal as any bunch of antifa, die hard unionists, bar brawlers and most have been indoctrinated by bully school coaches to that frame of mind.
Not just the coaches, but fellow family members.. When you see pics of some families, where from BIRTH they dress up kids in their team colors, etc, i see that JUST as much indoctrination as what the schools do.
Rev. Everett said, “In case we’ve forgotten about racism in New England… It’s stunning to flip the NFL BLM protests, and turn it into a racist marketing opportunity.”
Now Rev Everett, “What about Nike?” Hmmmmmmmmmmm. Hypocrite.
Let me get this straight, Mr. Obama. Which political party is inciting fear and anger?
So a corny Billboard so offended so idiots to the point of making death threats? Just how ignorant are these kneeler supporters?
ABYSMALLY ignorant, gbandy. SO ignorant that they believe EVERYTHING the LYING DEMOCRATS–ESPECIALLY that CONNIVING SOCIOPATH, Obama–tell them! Obama stood up there and LIED his way through ANOTHER speech a couple of days ago, taking credit for ALL the improvement in jobs, economy, etc.–even THOUGH during the 2016 campaign he said “those jobs are NEVER coming back” and “Trump doesn’t have a magic wand he can wave and get the GDP to 4%.” Well, a lot of those jobs DID come back, and the GDP IS at 4%–so now it was all OBAMA’S doing? Yeah . . . right.
So THEN he told us it COULDN’T be done, and NOW he’s saying HE should get credit for DOING it? just how DUMB does he think we really ARE? Does he think we just FORGOT about what the said during the 2016 campaign, or is he just unable to keep his OWN lies straight?
I don’t give a crap if NFL players take a knee, just do it in the locker room. The billboard upset a bunch of people. Big F’in deal. Who give a crap?
I think the billboard is right on the money. It’s cute, clever and slightly sarcastic all at the same time. Funny!
I like the billboard. If I were unfortunate enough to live in MA., Home of drunk driving murderous coward Teddy Kennedy, North Viet Nam hero John Fonda Kerry, and despicable pervert Barney Fagg, I’d buy the wife a ring. BUILD THE WALL, DEPORT THEM ALL, MAGA, OR ELSE!!!
So sad that there are so many mentally and emotionally disturbed people in America today. I am so sorry they have received negative response to the ad.
It certainly would be nice, to find out WHO THOSE threats are coming from.. IMO 90% of them if not all, are from the leftist anti-trump crowd.
Is this a “reverend” or a racist?
Rev. Everett must be of the church of Satan because she sure as heck isn’t a Christian. My guess is she is probably a lesbian.
As usual, the left, in particular those affiliated with various groups and organizations who see anything and everything they disagree with as being “Racist” and the ones who always scream “racist” when there was absolutely nothing racist in that billboard which, to normal people with average and above average intelligence not looking constantly for a fight or confrontation, could see the obvious humor in it. I was a Marketing Major in college, and not a follower of Mao’s street tactics for leftist causes as the critic of the billboard obviously was/is. Funny she is on a sabbatical and can’t be reached but obviously still involved enough to look for opportunities to rabble rouse and accuse innocents of “racism”. Great billboard
We need one big war….. The USA needs an enema in a big way.
It would do us much good. Its why our enemies refuse to threaten us with an attack. They figure we will kill ourselves off first….
Oh, so it’s OK for black THUG football players to KNEEL, thereby SPITTING on the memory of all who have died defending the flag they are disrespecting, but it’s NOT OK for anybody ELSE to say anything about it? Gotcha. TYPICAL Leftist LOONERY. Free speech for ME, but not for THEE. I am soooo sick of Leftist LOONS, their TOXIC ideology, and their CONSTANT attempts to put a GAG on anybody who might possibly not agree with every SINGLE word they say.
Classless.