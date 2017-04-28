With Bill O’Reilly now gone from Fox News, is high-powered attorney Lisa Bloom looking to help oust another piece of the network’s primetime lineup?
Earlier, we posted about comments made by Jesse Watters about Ivanka Trump on Tuesday night’s edition of The Five
“I really liked how she was speaking into that microphone,” Watters said after Fox News ran footage of the first daughter speaking on a panel in Germany.
Watters clarified his comment in a statement to Mediaite and in a subsequent tweet:
On air I was referring to Ivanka's voice and how it resonates like a smooth jazz radio DJ. This was in no way a joke about anything else.
— Jesse Watters (@jessebwatters) April 26, 2017
Read more accusations at Mediaite
GOPUSA Editor: The next video contains the full Fox News segment.
Jesse Watters Gets a Turn in the Left’s Sexual Harrassment Hotseat,
I heard on Dennis Prager’s radio show last night that the MSM did not play the whole Jessie Waters clip on Ivanka. The MSM cut out the first part of what Water’s said to make it look like he made a sexually offensive remark against Ivanka. Now Water’s is “on vacation”. The liberals and Rupert Murdock’s liberal kids are dismantling Fox News. Hannity will probably be next. I hope that Conservatives can create a new Conservative cable station!
I have not turned the Fox News Channel on since they fired O’Reilly! I would watch Watter’s World and Hannity but it seems as if they are going to Oft them also. I get Direct Tv and re-arranged my package to include One America News Network,Channel 347 and really like them so far. Real conservative bunch over there, so you might try them for your news! Sure beats what the Murdock bunch are putting out!
[I heard on Dennis Prager’s radio show last night that the MSM did not play the whole Jessie Waters clip on Ivanka. ]
Of course these libtard reporter wannabes won’t air the full footage. IF they did they wouldn’t have anything to whine about and make false accusations over..
The liberal cowards cannot deal with the competition so they set out to destroy it. They realize their ratings are in the gutter while Fox News’ ratings are thriving and so they fabricate stories and embellish stories about Fox because that is the only way they can defeat it.
ANd this is why everyone at Fox needs to STAND UP like Hannity did and threaten counter suits for false accusations and defamation… We all saw how quickly that faker folded like a cheep suit when Hannity stood up to her.. Watters, O-reily and co need to follow his example.
I’m laughing at this “outrage”. Liking how a voice sounds is insensitive? Does anyone think that Gilbert Gottfried’s voice is soothing? I used to love hearing Maria Von Dickerson on a radio station we used to have in NY called CD101.9; it was a smooth, soothing voice. Any mix engineer knows that there are harsh frequencies and there are pleasant frequencies. The immortal Rupert Neve knows this, which is why he designed his EQ’s with notched, “musical” frequencies as opposed to fully parametric/sweepable. A great contemporary Christian singer named Chris Tomlin tends to project harsh frequencies, and I saw a demo with a FOH engineer stating how he uses a multiband compressor to tame those harsh frequencies.
Jessie Waters put into simple terms what every good mix engineer knows from a scientific perspective.
What the left is incensed about is if you SELECTIVELY hear just a small portion of what Jessie said, one can construed he likes how she ‘took that microphone in her mouth”.. BUT that’s a MAJOR stretch AND only when one looks at a portion of what was said.
WHICH is how libtards always work things…
The Left can’t tell a microphone from a mushroom. What reference to which part of a good woman do they think the microphone is? Maxine Waters mouth maybe?
Maxine Waters’ mouth only opens for lies and propaganda. Her time in congress has been spent enriching herself, her husband and daughter and her cronies at the expense of taxpayers. Can’t believe the people of California keep re-electing her.
Libtards need to get a life! Outside the McDonald’s fat booth, that is……..
I do believe there are federal laws against using the Justice System for nefarious reasons, such as personal enrichment and Character Assassination.
Jesse’s first response should be to file a multi million dollar lawsuit against ever media outlet, AND the hosts of the shows that played only the small portion of his comment to “Intentionally and Willfully damage his personally and his career for their own agendas.
Since EVERY outlet used exactly the same cutout it should be easy to prove CONSPIRACY.
I would donate to a https://www.rallybuilder.com/ funding account
I agree. Standing UP to these savages, is the only way we will get them to STOP their outright attempts to character assassinate every conservative left on Fox..
ltuser April 28, 2017 at 4:09 pm
I was thinking…..
IF, everytime the media went after a conservative talkshow host, or other Conservative, they could join in the lawsuit, turn it into a Class Action and go from millions to Billions in Punitive Damages.
There is a good number that have already been attacked in the same manner.
Hell. Imagine if US the viewers were able to join in those class actions.. IMAGINE the sheer # of us that would sign up for that lawsuit…!!
ltuser April 28, 2017 at 4:26 pm
Well, law firms are allowed to advertise for people to join in on their EXTORTION RACKET to approach big pharma with a long list of ‘victims’ and threaten to sue for billions, then settle for ‘an undisclosed amount’, they take their 60% off the top and dole out the rest.
CITIZENS ALWAYS HAVE STANDING regardless of the ‘judge’ that believes the court to be HIS AND HIS ALONE!
So, why not advertise for ‘victims’ of UNTRUE REPORTING and do the same thing to the media?
Surely there is a law firm out there somewhere willing to take on the case….
Well, I absolutely HATE how Chelsea Clinton speaks into a microphone. Is that sexist?
I was kind of wondering how the clip was going to sound, but after watching, it is clear from the tone and that Watters was not making an inuendo.
But I really do like how Ivanka was speaking into that microphone. Seriously.
I think the problem lies within these Democrapic women, i.e. Whoopee Goldberg & Maxine Waters the Congresses Representative from California, both who are so unattractive that they bay at the moon & wish that they could attract some/any males. Even the men in that party all have that forlorn look about them & I’m not talking about since losing this last election in 2016. They all have a dour look about them & some of their constituents are so ignorant as to elect a failed comedian simpleton to the U.S. Congress & the likes of an ignorant Representative like Maxine Waters should tell anyone with a functioning brain that too many in that Party are lucky to have a job at all. If they truly wanted to see America prosper & once again become the respected & feared leader of the Free World they’d stop this nonsense of protesting & work together with the GOP to make this happen. GOD BLESS AMERICA
Remember Rush Limbaugh’s “undeniable truth of life” that liberalism is the only vehicle for ugly women to gain political power? If one objectively assesses the countenances in a line-up of liberal women in Congress, it seems that this truth is confirmed. Ugly to the bone!
The key word here is IF. IF they want to see our country prosper & once again be the leader of the free world, they would stop their obstructionism & protesting. The fact is, they DON’T want to see America prosper! They hate this country! They are enemies of the USA & want to see it go down in flames. They detest the values of our Founding Fathers & want to dismantle everything they stood for and fought so hard to establish. Obama is the chief proponant of anti-Americanism. He taught the Constitution so he could know how to attack & destroy it. The Democrats are the party of the HATERS, DEPLORABLES, & the ENEMIES within our country. They see President Trump making huge inroads into bringing our nation back to its roots, & it’s driving them CRAZY! They are determined to obstruct everything Trump is for because it is destroying the progress they’ve made to tear down democracy and establish socialism! Our nation has been under siege from the left for too many years! By God’s Grace, we are coming back to what America should be!
[The key word here is IF. IF they want to see our country prosper & once again be the leader of the free world, they would stop their obstructionism & protesting. The fact is, they DON’T want to see America prosper! They hate this country! They are enemies of the USA & want to see it go down in flames. ]
Spot on assessment there. Especially when ITS these rabid libtards who are pushing everything Open borders, Pro amnesty for illegal invaders, Anti anything that protects us, and anything Promoting socialism/communism..
The song says, “…a man sees, what he wants to see, and disregards the rest….” I think the same is true of Caryn Elain Johnson a.k.a. Whoopi….. Anyone ever “harass” the “Whopper”? No, didn’t think so….. If you can’t find a good “hoax” then make one up I guess…
That’s actually from the song by Simon & Garfunkel called “The Boxer”, and you paraphrased it just a bit – here it is:
“Still, a man hears what he wants to hear and disregards the rest.”
So where is the head of Joss Whedon — who called Ivanka “a pekingese dog”? Where is the head of Rosie O’Donnell, who demanded that the Trumps announce to the world that their son is autistic?
The list is endless of the insults and belittling by the Left — but this FAKE outrage is a call for removal of a popular host who is actually a FRIEND of the Trump family???
Ahh but the left was just exercising their free speech. The right on the other hand, according to libtards that is, doesn’t deserve the same protections..
File lawsuits for multi millions, conspiracy, defamation, obstruction…with gag orders attached. These demonic freaks will be in Hell soon enough, there is no option for liars and Satan worshippers, but in the meantime, tie them up in lawsuits. To bad Christ followers cannot resort to assassination like the demonic freaks. They know that so think it’s a green light to wreak havoc, steal, kill, destroy…Satan’s mission…by which they are blinded.
Sad part is…Satan worshippers show up in churches posing as righteous.
“The devil can cite Scripture for his purpose.
An evil soul producing holy witness
Is like a villain with a smiling cheek,
A goodly apple rotten at the heart.
O, what a goodly outside falsehood hath!”
-The Bard (William Shakespeare)
Hannity has always been stalwart and courageous. He stands tall and has carried the banner. If we lose him at Fox it will be the end of Fox. I have no respect for, and no longer watch Jesse Watters, and it has nothing to do with what he said about Ivanka Trump.
Looks like the Libs are finally getting their way. Their intention has always been to destroy Fox News. If Fox goes, I stop watching the propaganda of the other networks.
Anyone with a mindset that differs with the ‘isims’ (i.e liberalism, progressivism, globalism, communism) is under attack. Jessie Waters , Ann Coulter and O’Reilly are just the beginning. An attack on one is an attack on all including us.
Democrat RESISTANCE and MAYHEM sponsored by “The Shadow Party” and is much, much greater than what anyone thinks of Jessie Waters…dark days ahead for our Republic and the “Tree of liberty”
In response to Radman, all you need is one look at Chelsea Clinton and Maxine Waters to know what ugly means.
The witch hunt must be made to stop and the way to do it: Put out a FINDERS FEE OF SUBSTANCE FOR ALL WOMEN OR MEN SEXUALLY HARASSED AT NBC, CBS, ABC, MSNBC, CNN.
The second tool: File a lawsuit against any claimants
Sadly, it would never get any traction unless it’s someone they want to be taken out.
Example: Ted Kennedy vs Anthony Weiner.
I enjoy Watters for his tongue in cheek comments. This was not one of them. Honestly, this is what the Liberal sect has come down to? We have so much more to worry about. And have they listened to their entertainers and what they say? Even if he was making a crude statement, it pales to what the other side spews every day. They are trying to destroy FOX though. that is very apparent.
Ah, but the left gets to say what ever it wants. Heaven forbid the right gets the same..
Give me a break. I watched the tape and I can see no way that he disrespected Ivanka. The view is just jealous is because they are so ugly and crass that no one would make a sexual remark about them. Who would want to? And the remark that Bill O’Reilly said about the black woman being hot chocolate. If I were black I not be offended in the least. It is even a slur now a days if you tell a woman she sure looks pretty today or something to that effect. We have become a nation of idiots.
Heck, Ever watch Family Feud with Steve harvy. He’s always getting away with calling black women “hot chocolate” (or they call him that).. Seems its OK if its the “Right person saying it”..
Democrat double standards apply … liberally.
Jessie and Carlson have to get ready for senseless attacks on them from a mentally disturbed Liberal Left. Sad state of affairs in our America right now.
The liberals cannot deal with conservatives on TV so they make up lies about them in order to get them fired. That is so low and only the liberals would take a person’s career from them and try to flush it down the drain. I have never seen anything as ugly as the liberals and what they are doing to our country. What is even worse is that obama had the power to give more power to these liberal groups. He installed his muslim brotherhood during his reign and they still have not all been dug out and fired but are leaking classified information. obama is still working with soros to overthrow our Constitution, our laws and install communsm and his sharia law.
Believe me, in this hyper-partisan world, some enterprising entrepreneur will gladly fill the void Murdoch boys seemingly want to leave. CRTV comes to mind.
Somehow though once they see how it impacts their wallets, they’ll have a change of heart.
Only the most strident ideologues choose a cause over money.
Thing is i fear they ARE strong enough ideologs..
The left has been very effective in harassing advertisers of conservative TV channels and radio stations. What they need to understand is that if the left is successful in its transformation of Fox News into another CNN, they will have NO access to 50% of the buying public because we will no longer be viewers and will no longer purchase any of their products or services.
If they think they can survive on what the looney left spends every year, I suspect we’ll see massive numbers of business failures. Too many on the left are living on government subsidies of one type or another (there’s plenty to choose from as we all know). And those that are self supportive have tired of the power of political correctness and will reject those advertisers who abandoned Conservative programs at the slightest hint of pressure from the left.
Those who stand by their principles will see appreciation shown through buying power of the right, as we saw with Chik-fil-A and others. Your loyalty will be returned many times over. So when you are pressured to drop another sponsorship, think long and hard about how much you value our business.
The accusation is all that matters in public opinion. A lawyer should be required to operate as though they were in court and have actual evidence. Making a charge based on one complaint is not allowed under the U. S. Constitution in a matter of treason.
Conspiring to get people to several people to fabricate a charge is a crime. But it is rarely prosecuted.
Nobody charges an “Andrew Dice Clay” with any such charge but the clean living Hanity, Carlson or Watters has to defend a a false charge with what, their good nake is what is being attacked.
The liberals are in full destruct mode. They will pick on anything and everything to make a complaint, real or not.