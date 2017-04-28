Jesse Watters Gets a Turn in the Left’s Sexual Harrassment Hotseat

With Bill O’Reilly now gone from Fox News, is high-powered attorney Lisa Bloom looking to help oust another piece of the network’s primetime lineup?

Earlier, we posted about comments made by Jesse Watters about Ivanka Trump on Tuesday night’s edition of The Five

“I really liked how she was speaking into that microphone,” Watters said after Fox News ran footage of the first daughter speaking on a panel in Germany.

Watters clarified his comment in a statement to Mediaite and in a subsequent tweet:

On air I was referring to Ivanka's voice and how it resonates like a smooth jazz radio DJ. This was in no way a joke about anything else. — Jesse Watters (@jessebwatters) April 26, 2017

