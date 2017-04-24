Jesse Jackson Consoled Shattered Democrats with ‘Healing Time’

The Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. yesterday urged a Boston congregation to set aside any resentment over President Trump and what he called “a very derisive, ugly campaign,” instead urging them to organize and fundraise.
“Anger makes you blind,” Jackson said at the multicultural Pentecostal Grace Church of All Nations in Dorchester.
“Anger takes away your ability to think … It’s morning time. It’s your time. It’s healing time.”
Meeting with reporters beforehand, Jackson added to that list, “We’re in a very challenging time.”
He accused Republicans and the Trump administration of “attempting to turn the clock back.”
“The Germanesque rounding up of immigrants, sending them back across the border, splitting families. The ban on Muslims — we are a better nation than that,” Jackson said.
He called Trump’s foreign policies “foreign to our values and putting us all at great risk. To drop that ‘Mother of All Bombs’ on Afghanistan, testing our weapons, or dropping bombs into Syria as a signal as opposed to having some real purpose has Americans in a rather confused state.
“Yet, we’re not going to give up. We’re going to fight back.”
Had Hillary Clinton been president the past 100 days, Jackson said the nation would be far more “at ease” right now.
Jackson accepted Bishop A. Livingston Foxworth’s invitation to sermonize after the National Rainbow Coalition founder lectured Saturday at Boston College at a tribute to his friend the late Raymond Helmick, a peace activist and theology professor.
Foxworth, refusing to speak Trump’s name, quipped to his congregation he was particularly grateful to Jackson because, “I promised the people I would stop preaching about you know what.”
“My religion makes me political. My politics don’t make me religious,” Jackson, 75, who twice ran for president on the Democratic ticket in the 1980s, yesterday told a packed Sunday service.
Asked by the Herald if the country can anticipate a “candidate Jesse Jackson” once more in the future, he replied, “not likely,” but added he will publicly support who he believes in from an “independent political posture.”
“We have big work to do this fall,” Jackson said, “and come next year we intend to take the Congress back and advance the cause of social justice and gender equality for all people.”
___
(c)2017 the Boston Herald
Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Jesse Jackson Consoled Shattered Democrats with ‘Healing Time’,
Good old Jessie RACEBAITER Jackson: “The Germanesque rounding up of immigrants”. Hey, Jessie, what is wrong with rounding up illegal alien criminals and MS13 gang members? This shows you that you are nothing but a criminal yourself, as you want to protect illegal alien criminals in our Country. Hey Jessie, you and your violent RACEBAITERS, who assault police officers, assault Conservatives and destroy property are Communists. How is that Mr. Germanesque Jackson???????
One other note, good old Geraldo RACEBAITER, was on Fox News the other day, discussing that “Dreamer” that Sessions had deported. That so called “Dreamer” was caught shoplifting in our country and he crossed the border back into Mexico and then came back into the United States, when he was caught by the Border Patrol. Good old Geraldo made up excuses for this so called Dreamer’s shoplifting. So let me get this straight, this so called Dreamer is in our country illegally, he shoplifts and RACEBAITERS like Geraldo make up excuses for this clown! I wish Fox News would send Geraldo back to CNN!
[The Germanesque rounding up of immigrants”. Hey, Jessie, what is wrong with rounding up illegal alien criminals and MS13 gang members]
Especially when you compare that what germany did was TO ITS OWN citizenry. NOT to criminals or illegal aliens!
“Organize & fund raise”–spouted like a true parrot/sycophant of Hussein Bozo’s whom we’ll see visiting college after college spouting the same bull to continue indoctrinating our kids.
Would someone explain to Jessie that the Arab Muslims took Africans from the East Coast of the African Continent as far back as 1200 AD as Slaves. Castrated the males and put the women in the Harems, killed any mixed race children. They were the Original Slavers, the Muslims. Still don’t understand why African Americans want to be Muslims. However in 2 generations the Democrats have convinced the same African Americans that the Democrats were not the ones who Blocked the School House Doors and fought against The Civil Rights Act of 1964. The Republican Party provided the votes to pass it. This would never be taught in schools as it is the truth and our Democrat Union School teachers would never teach this truth.
And even more confounding, if that is possible, is why any woman of ANY nature would have ANY attraction to Islam, or even any empathy for it…! Hard to believe that SO MANY could actually be that dumb-down-ed and indoctrinated.
Oh yes, good ol jessie pontificating on his moral stance. I wonder what his illegitimate children think about his morals. At 75 years old, he is near enough to end of his expected lifespan to drop dead at any moment now. Let’s hear it for the law of averages.
I think Jesse’s about done. Exactly what value does he provide for the Democrats?
They already elected two black Presidents, if you count Clinton.
Even a fake preacher like Jackson is too close to someone who might accidentally mention God in a serious and reverent manner.
He’s old. Go get in line behind Bernie Sanders.
The Dems will surely keep him around as a figurehead but will limit what he says in public and most importantly on national television. I can’t see him inspiring anyone. The modern Democrat party is all rage and defiance. Jackson doesn’t have the energy needed to harness all that rage.
Neither did Hillary “Needs help Opening a Pickle Jar” Clinton, but they tried to Hollywood her into something she’s not. She’s ready for the glue factory.
http://articles.latimes.com/1998/nov/21/news/nc-46240
Anheuser-Busch Cos. said it agreed to sell a Chicago beer distributorship to a group led by two sons of civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, who 16 years ago spearheaded a boycott against the world’s largest beer maker. Transfer of the River North distributorship to Yusef Jackson, his brother Jonathan and a third partner, Donald Niestrom Jr., will take effect Dec. 1, said the St. Louis-based maker of Budweiser, Bud Light and other brands. Terms were not disclosed. Anheuser-Busch shares dipped 75 cents to close at $58.50 on the NYSE. Dats the Jesse Jackson way in clouted Chicago.
Well, that’s the end for me of the FEW A-B products that I could tolerate.., or any other company that gives-in to the PC BS, or liberal blackmail.
Let me guess. Jessie’s claim for that lawsuit, was not enough blacks run beer factories??
Healing time for Democrats, what colossal BS. Makes you want to cry in your beer.
What has Jesse and his ilk so desperate is that we’re deporting their illegitimate, illegal thug voter base. Without the ignorant, the Muslims, and the criminal element, they can’t succeed in turning America into a violent third world socialist hell hole.
And Trump is their number one enemy because he stands squarely in their way.
Quit conflating “immigrants” with “illegal aliens”.
If they’re illegal they’re not immigrants, they’re criminals!
Hillary’s entire campaign was about hate and intolerance. She is the one with negative campaign, full of hate for Trump, Christians, Jews, and anyone who does not follow their Marxist ideology.
There is no splitting of families, the families remain intact and go back to the country they belong in.
There SHOULDN’T be any splitting of families. But with the # of families having an “anchor baby”, some families inevitably will get split-up..
The keyword is “fundraising” for Jackson, not developing an agenda to keep Americans fully employed or reduce crime in the cities, just go out and make lots of money for the party.
If the Democraps are still listening to the likes of Jesse Jackson that explains how badly they lost the election in Nov.2016. He, just as the Clinton Crime Family should pack it in once & for all, because no one with a functioning brain is listening to them any longer. Fundraising is the MANTRA of all Democraps; they never saw or heard of a tax they didn’t fall in love with. The Democrapic Party is imploding before our eyes & this Country will be far better off without their lame ideology.
Don’t forget Al Sharptongue!! For all his 4+ mil in back taxes he STILL owes..
Isn’t it great when Reverend Baby Daddy can take time from his busy schedule and rabble rouse?
I recall Jim Bakker went to jail for stealing from his “church” why is this guy still walking the streets??
More **** from Rev. Jesse. If I were him, I’d quietly ride off into the sunset. A whoremaster, telling Clinton what to do about Monica while he was visiting the White House with his paramour. We won’t even go into his Harvard-educated son the ex-Congressman-now in prison. He just won’t go away!
jessie jackson… lmbo
A know nothing do nothing who blackmails companies, lies like no tomorrow & has done as much or more harm to Black America as obama.
Fact is, there are no Afican Americans. You are one or the other.
Time for all Americans to unite, as one people, & throw the crooks, criminals, race baiters, illegals & muslims curb side for the trash collectors.
Calling Jesse Jackson a “reverend” is like calling Hitler a Rabi. Both are abominations to God.
And what do you take away from the fact god has not seen fit to smite this abomination.
“Organize and fund raise” huh ?
Who do you suppose will be in charge of the funds ?
As usual, CUZ’N Jesse is phoning it in from his alternate universe.
He, as usual, confuses real progress with some perverted reasoning of a mushroom brain.
Would somebody please tell me why Jessie hiJackson is considered a “Reverend”?? He certainly doesn’t act like one. Same for that gasbag Al Sharptongue.
“By your fruits ye shall know them”, right?!?
Reverend??? Guess some people have low expectations.
Can’t believe Jesse is still listened to. He’s a bigger liar than Obama.
He’s just had a lot more experience.
Healing time = Attitude adjustment = Trump won Hillary lost; get used to it.
The era of Obama is OVER
Just reading anything Jackson says is enough to make me toss my cookies. What a hate monger.