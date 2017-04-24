Jesse Jackson Consoled Shattered Democrats with ‘Healing Time’

The Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. yesterday urged a Boston congregation to set aside any resentment over President Trump and what he called “a very derisive, ugly campaign,” instead urging them to organize and fundraise.

“Anger makes you blind,” Jackson said at the multicultural Pentecostal Grace Church of All Nations in Dorchester.

“Anger takes away your ability to think … It’s morning time. It’s your time. It’s healing time.”

Meeting with reporters beforehand, Jackson added to that list, “We’re in a very challenging time.”

He accused Republicans and the Trump administration of “attempting to turn the clock back.”

“The Germanesque rounding up of immigrants, sending them back across the border, splitting families. The ban on Muslims — we are a better nation than that,” Jackson said.

He called Trump’s foreign policies “foreign to our values and putting us all at great risk. To drop that ‘Mother of All Bombs’ on Afghanistan, testing our weapons, or dropping bombs into Syria as a signal as opposed to having some real purpose has Americans in a rather confused state.

“Yet, we’re not going to give up. We’re going to fight back.”

Had Hillary Clinton been president the past 100 days, Jackson said the nation would be far more “at ease” right now.

Jackson accepted Bishop A. Livingston Foxworth’s invitation to sermonize after the National Rainbow Coalition founder lectured Saturday at Boston College at a tribute to his friend the late Raymond Helmick, a peace activist and theology professor.

Foxworth, refusing to speak Trump’s name, quipped to his congregation he was particularly grateful to Jackson because, “I promised the people I would stop preaching about you know what.”

“My religion makes me political. My politics don’t make me religious,” Jackson, 75, who twice ran for president on the Democratic ticket in the 1980s, yesterday told a packed Sunday service.

Asked by the Herald if the country can anticipate a “candidate Jesse Jackson” once more in the future, he replied, “not likely,” but added he will publicly support who he believes in from an “independent political posture.”

“We have big work to do this fall,” Jackson said, “and come next year we intend to take the Congress back and advance the cause of social justice and gender equality for all people.”

